Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Will Beat iPhone 12 Pro In Key Area…

Samsung has now begun mass production of its Galaxy S21 lineup of mobile phones ahead of its Q1 release date. And today, we learned about some key aspects of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Specifically, the leaked information confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would feature 1) a 5000mAh battery, and 2) a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Battery

The key takeaway here is the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s battery size; it will use a 5000mAh battery, making it larger than the Galaxy S20’s and way bigger than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s iPhone 12 does have a battery issue. The iPhone 11 has a better battery life than the iPhone 12 and this is largely down to two key factors: 1) Apple’s adoption of 5G, and 2) Apple’s decision to use a smaller battery in the iPhone 12 than the iPhone 11.

In order to take the fight to Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the very top of the market, Samsung needs its Galaxy S21 Ultra needs to tick all the boxes – from overall performance and things like the camera to other important stuff like battery life.

With a 5000mAh battery inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this is the one key area where Samsung will have a lead over Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

But it’s not just cameras where Samsung could beat Apple’s iPhone 12. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also tipped to feature a 108MP camera on the rear and a 40MP camera on the front for selfies.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will run Android 11 out of the box, pack in the latest and greatest Snapdragon and/or Exynos CPU, and it will of course do 5G as well. For more on the Galaxy S21’s specs, check out this post – it covers all the latest Galaxy S21 & Ultra leaks and rumors.

The other issue Samsung has to confront in 2021 relates to sales volume. Samsung has consistently sold fewer and fewer flagship phones since the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy S10 outsold the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S9 outsold the Galaxy S10.

Can the Galaxy S21 buck the trend? I’m not hopeful. Dwindling sales for its flagship phone in 2020 – the Galaxy S20 – the reason why we got the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Perhaps Samsung’s best hopes for 2021 will be the cheaper Galaxy S21 FE…