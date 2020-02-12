No Galaxy S20e? No Problem! The Galaxy S10 Isn’t Going Anywhere

Like Apple before it, Samsung will continue to manufacture its Galaxy S10 range of phones and, importantly, sell them at lower prices in 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is now official. As expected, the Galaxy S20 range features three models (Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra) and they’re all $100-$200 more expensive than the Galaxy S10. You can now pre-order the Galaxy S20 (and also check out its pricing structure here)

One thing missing from the Galaxy S20 launch, however, was a “budget” option which many believed would pick up where last year’s Samsung Galaxy S10e left off. This didn’t happen. There is no Galaxy S20e. But there is a good reason for this.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 range of phones will be continued to be manufactured and sold throughout 2020. And that includes the Galaxy S10e version. On top of this, the Galaxy S10 range will get a hefty $100 discount on each model, bringing the price down to $599 (S10e), $749 (S10), and $849 (S10+) for all models in the range.

This is Why There is No Galaxy S20e…

You see, it probably makes more financial sense for Samsung to continue making and selling the Galaxy S10 range than it does to develop an entirely new Galaxy S20e model.

Keeping its 2019 flagships on market allows the company to reduce its price to less than the cost of an iPhone 11 and offer “value shoppers” an alternative to its prohibitively expensive new phones.

And make no mistake: the Galaxy S10 range is still a great option in 2020. You have brilliant OLED displays, advanced cameras, and masses of power via the handset’s Snapdragon 865 CPU and 6-8GB RAM stack. For many, the Galaxy S10 will be all the phone they ever need.

Taking The Fight To Xiaomi & OPPO…

Samsung knows that its position in the market is under threat from smaller, more cost-effective brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and Huawei. It knows that these brands are dominating growth trends in an otherwise flat marketplace. And the reason for this is simple: they make flagship-grade phones and sell them for less than $500.

By keeping the Galaxy S10e around, and reducing its price by $100, Samsung is using its one-year-old phone to protect itself from these plucky upstarts. The Galaxy S10e can now be had for $599.99/£499.99. And for that, you’re getting a lot of phone. On top of this, you’re also getting a Samsung phone (and that’s what the majority of the public want – either Samsung or Apple or Huawei).

Is this enough though? Apple sells A LOT of older iPhone models. But Apple’s iOS platform is a lot better for updates than Samsung’s. For instance, you can buy an iPhone X today (for around $450) and you know it will get iOS updates until at least 2024 (minimum). Will the Galaxy S10e get Android updates until 2021? Hard to say…

Either way, the #1 takeaway here is this: Samsung is now thinking more about how it prices its hardware. This is important. It means that it, like Apple, is now feeling the pinch. The majority of people DO NOT want $1000 cellphones. Most would prefer a well-priced, solid phone like the Galaxy S10e which is clearly why Samsung is now keeping it about…