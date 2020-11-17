PureVPN Black Friday Deal: HUGE 85% Saving Available…

PureVPN has some KILLER Black Friday sales – now’s the time to get a VPN if you don’t have one…

PureVPN has confirmed its Black Friday deals already. If you’re a new user, you can pick up PureVPN with a MASSIVE 85% discount – you’ll get the service for just £1.25 per month!

This is a brilliant deal for a great VPN service. PureVPN is one of the oldest VPN services on the market. It has been providing security and privacy to millions of users for over half a decade now.

PureVPN is 100% no-logs too, which means any activity done online, while connected to PureVPN’s servers is completely anonymous – none of your data is stored or kept by the company.

And that is EXACTLY how a VPN should work. It is also the #1 reason why you should avoid “free VPNs” – they use your data to make money from advertisers and other third-party networks.

PureVPN Pros – What You Get

If you’ve looked into VPNs before, you’ll know that there are A LOT of companies to choose from. Like most things, though, it pays to go with the more established brands. We’re talking about your personal data after all.

PureVPN is one of our #1 top recommended VPNs. And the reason is simple: it’s fast, reliable, 100% no-logs, and it works across all your devices. Add in the fact that it is super-cheap compared to other providers, and it is easy to see why millions of people trust PureVPN as their #1 provider.

Here are just a few of the benefits associated with a PureVPN account.

100% No Logging Policy – PureVPN’s service has been audited and tested by multiple third-party companies, and they all agreed that PureVPN’s “no-logging” claims were 100% legit.

PureVPN’s service has been audited and tested by multiple third-party companies, and they all agreed that PureVPN’s “no-logging” claims were 100% legit. Kill Switch – A VPN kill switch is a useful feature that ensures your connection is terminated as soon as your VPN connection is lost. Once your VPN connection comes back, so does your connection. This feature is ideal if you’re working remotely on secure documents and you cannot afford to have any potential third-parties accessing your data.

A VPN kill switch is a useful feature that ensures your connection is terminated as soon as your VPN connection is lost. Once your VPN connection comes back, so does your connection. This feature is ideal if you’re working remotely on secure documents and you cannot afford to have any potential third-parties accessing your data. Split Tunnelling – Split tunneling is a computer networking concept where a user can access dissimilar security domains like a public network (e.g., the Internet) and a local LAN or WAN at the same time.

Split tunneling is a computer networking concept where a user can access dissimilar security domains like a public network (e.g., the Internet) and a local LAN or WAN at the same time. Works With Netflix – Accessing Netflix with a VPN used to be simple. But then Netflix put the kibosh on the things back in 2016. You can still access Netflix via a VPN now, but only certain VPNs can do it. PureVPN is one of those VPNs, so if you’re a serious Netflix addict, PureVPN is an essential piece of tech.

Accessing Netflix with a VPN used to be simple. But then Netflix put the kibosh on the things back in 2016. You can still access Netflix via a VPN now, but only certain VPNs can do it. PureVPN is one of those VPNs, so if you’re a serious Netflix addict, PureVPN is an essential piece of tech. Great For Torrents & P2p – Do you download a lot of stuff via torrents and P2P servers? If you do, and you don’t use a VPN, you could get into a lot of trouble. Most VPNs block access to P2P sites as well. PureVPN doesn’t, so if you want to download stuff illegally, PureVPN is the best VPN to use.

Do you download a lot of stuff via torrents and P2P servers? If you do, and you don’t use a VPN, you could get into a lot of trouble. Most VPNs block access to P2P sites as well. PureVPN doesn’t, so if you want to download stuff illegally, PureVPN is the best VPN to use. Speed – With thousands of servers around the globe, PureVPN, thanks to its constant investment in its infrastructure, is one of the fastest VPN providers on the market. With some VPNs installed, your web connection will slow to a crawl which isn’t ideal if you want to stream video content. With PureVPN, you’ll hardly even notice a slow-down.

