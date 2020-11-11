O2 Has The BEST OnePlus Nord Deals In The UK

If you’re looking at picking up the OnePlus Nord and you’re network agnostic, O2 has some truly AMAZING deals for the OnePlus Nord…

The OnePlus Nord is a killer handset. Developed by OnePlus to target its user base that demand value for money, the OnePlus Nord is a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 8 that still punches well out of its weight when it comes to specs and features.

The OnePlus Nord’s specs include 5G, 128GB of storage, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G CPU, a 6.4in 90Hz OLED display, and a 48MP main camera on the rear – basically, it’s a flagship phone in all but its CPU. And the SD 765G is no slouch either, providing great performance in all areas, as well as built-in 5G support.

Basically, this is a OnePlus phone like we used to get: the focus here is on value for money and performance. This is how (and why) OnePlus was so successful initially – it made killer mobile phones and sold them at great prices.

Which Network Has Best OnePlus Nord Deals?

Our deals tool pulls in thousands of deals from the UK’s phone networks. And, as you can see below, O2 has some absolutely KILLER deals for the OnePlus Nord which will get you the phone on a 12-month contract for just £30 a month w/ 5GB of data at just £47.25 a month.

After 12 months, you’ll own the phone outright. The reason the monthly fee is slightly higher than normal is that it’s a 12-month contract. Using the controls on the table below, switch the CONTRACT LENGTH to 24 months and you’ll find the Nord on even cheaper plans (from £31 a month).

But for those that want to get the OnePlus Nord on a 12-month contract, O2’s current deals are the best in the business. And 12-month contracts are pretty rare these days; most networks will try and lock you in for 24 months minimum, so this deal is red hot right now.

The OnePlus Nord, while not quite as well known as its big brothers, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, is a great option for 2020, especially if you’re looking to save some cash, but still want to future-proof your purchase with things like modern CPUs, plenty of onboard storage, killer battery life, and, of course, 5G support.