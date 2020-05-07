New Chromecast w/ New Name & New Features is COMING…

New Chromecast Will Function Like Apple TV – Full Android TV OS. It’ll also have a completely different name too, apparently (something like Google TV or Google Nest TV)…

The new Chromecast from Google will be markedly different from what came before. It’s said to feature full-on Android TV software and it might have a different name as well…

What kind of name? Well, reports suggest it might just be called Google TV, although nothing has been confirmed just yet. Why the name change? If the product is as different as reports make out, it’d make sense for Google to bring it to market under a new brand name.

Word on the street suggests the new Chromecast could be rebranded under Google’s Nest branding. Might it be called Google Nest TV? Or Nest Cast? No one really knows but the switch to Nest makes sense – Nest is all about smart home applications, so the shoe would definitely fit.

New Chromecast Device – Beyond Casting…

Chromecast has been immensely popular since it first arrived. In fact, I think it could well be one of Google’s most popular hardware initiatives of all time. The cheaply priced dongle turned dumb TVs into smart TVs, saving millions of people hundreds of dollars by enabling them to keep their old TVs for longer.

I’ve had a Chromecast plugged into my HDTV for YEARS now, so long, in fact, that I kind of take its presence for granted – like it’s always been there and always will be. And when that happens, you know you have a great product on your hands.

New Chromecast is More Apple TV Than Streaming Dongle

But the “new” Chromecast will be more like Apple TV than the existing Chromecast dongle. Yes, it’ll cast content. But you won’t need your phone or tablet to send content to your HDTV; the new Chromecast will feature a dedicated UX with app icons for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more.

The new Chromecast device will also allow users to stream games to their TV via Google Stadia. As for the price? Reports suggest Google is looking to bring this new Chromecast device to the market for around $80 which makes it a lot more expensive than current Chromecast dongles.

However, if this new Chromecast is more like Apple TV, then that price is just fine – it’s cheaper than Apple TV and the NVIDIA Shield TV.

Add in the ability to use it without a phone or tablet, as well as the ability to stream games via Stadia, and Google could well have a very popular update on its hands, providing it doesn’t mess things up as it often does when trying to build Apple TV/Roku-like devices…

From Our Sponsors

Save 40-50% on Consoles, Games & Controllers via Music Magpie!