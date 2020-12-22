Motorola has confirmed that 11 of its phones will be getting Android 11…

If you’re rocking a Motorola phone and were wondering about if and when it will get updated to Android 11, the wait is over – Motorola has finally confirmed its Android 11 update plans.

The following Motorola phones will ALL get Android 11 inside the coming months, according to Motorola:

motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action¹

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

What’s New Inside Android 11?

The Android 11 update brings with it a bunch of new features, including improved chat and conversation management, thanks to Conversations and Chat Bubbles. You can now also respond to messages across multiple messaging apps from one place, making cross-platform IM a whole lot easier.

You can now access ALL connected devices, including smart home appliances, from one place inside Android 11. To access all connected devices, simply press the power button to manage and view all currently connected devices, including things like your smartwatch and wireless headphones.

Android 11 also brings with it a host of security improvements and better privacy management. You can now set up one-click access confirmation for apps, granting them permission to core elements of your phone – your microphone, camera, and apps like the gallery and files.

Google’s Pixel phones were first in line for the Android 11 update. But plenty of other Android phone makers have now confirmed their plans for rolling out Android 11 to their respective handsets. You can see some of the highlights below.