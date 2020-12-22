Motorola has confirmed that 11 of its phones will be getting Android 11…
If you’re rocking a Motorola phone and were wondering about if and when it will get updated to Android 11, the wait is over – Motorola has finally confirmed its Android 11 update plans.
The following Motorola phones will ALL get Android 11 inside the coming months, according to Motorola:
- motorola razr 5G
- motorola razr 2019
- motorola edge
- motorola edge+
- motorola one 5G
- motorola one action¹
- motorola one fusion
- motorola one fusion+
- motorola one hyper
- motorola one vision
- moto g 5G
- moto g 5G plus
- moto g fast
- moto g power
- moto g pro
- moto g stylus
- moto g9
- moto g9 play
- moto g9 plus
- moto g9 power
- moto g8
- moto g8 power
- Lenovo K12 Note
What’s New Inside Android 11?
The Android 11 update brings with it a bunch of new features, including improved chat and conversation management, thanks to Conversations and Chat Bubbles. You can now also respond to messages across multiple messaging apps from one place, making cross-platform IM a whole lot easier.
You can now access ALL connected devices, including smart home appliances, from one place inside Android 11. To access all connected devices, simply press the power button to manage and view all currently connected devices, including things like your smartwatch and wireless headphones.
Android 11 also brings with it a host of security improvements and better privacy management. You can now set up one-click access confirmation for apps, granting them permission to core elements of your phone – your microphone, camera, and apps like the gallery and files.
Google’s Pixel phones were first in line for the Android 11 update. But plenty of other Android phone makers have now confirmed their plans for rolling out Android 11 to their respective handsets. You can see some of the highlights below.
