OPPO Phone Deals: The #1 Best Contracts For Data & Price

Why We Love OPPO Phones

For the longest time, the mobile space has been dominated by two brands; Apple, with its iPhone, and Samsung with its Galaxy S range and Note phablets. There are other players, sure, but for most people the only two phone brands that matter are Apple and Samsung.

Well, that’s starting to change now. From about 2018 onwards, customers – and tech reviewers like me – started waking up to the fact that brands like OnePlus and OPPO are now driving innovation in the phone space, more so than Apple and Samsung.

Whether you’re talking about camera tech or battery charging, OPPO has done more in the last few years than Apple and Samsung combined. And this is why millions of people are now moving away from brands like Samsung over to newer, fresher brands like OPPO and OnePlus.

OPPO is one of the most interesting phone brands to appear in recent times. It was the first company to use a pop-up front-facing camera and it designs killer-looking phones that are packed with amazing specs and hardware. I’m actually using the OPPO Find X2 Pro now as my daily driver, and it is brilliant.

Which OPPO Phone Should You Get?

If you’re new to OPPO, the best place to probably start is with a quick overview of the latest OPPO phones you can buy. I’ll give a brief description of each phone, including its specs, and then you can make a more informed decision about what to go for when you use the deals table at the top of this post.

OPPO Find X2 Pro – A True Flagship

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is the flagship phone. It features the best of everything – from CPUs to RAM and the camera. Everything is top-notch and bleeding-edge. You will pay a premium for this, obviously, so this is the phone to go for if you want the absolute best of the best, as well as 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Find X2 Pro has the most advanced camera array of any OPPO phone on the market right now. You have a triple-lens camera on the rear that is fronted by a 48MP sensor (f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS).

As noted earlier, I’ve been using the OPPO Find X2 Pro for a few weeks now and the phone is a true power-house. The OPPO Find X2 Pro got rave reviews upon its arrival, and I can totally see why – it’s way more exciting than 90% of the phones I’ve tested in 2020.

The OPPO Find X2 is available in the following colors: Black, Orange, Gray, Green, Lamborghini Edition.

Get The OPPO Find X2 Pro If You Want:

120Hz OLED Display

512GB of Storage

12GB of RAM

5G

The Best Snapdragon Chipset

Amazing Camera Performance

All-Day Battery Life

OPPO Find X2 Lite – Flagship Experience, Lower Price

The Find X2 is very similar to the Find X2 Pro, only with the Pro model you get more storage (512GB) and more RAM (12GB). The OPPO Find X2 Lite uses 8GB of RAM and ships with either 128GB of storage or 256GB. Everything else internally is the same, including the CPU although the battery on the Find X2 Pro is slightly larger (4260mAh vs. 4200mAh).

The Find X2 Lite uses a triple-lens camera on its rear too, but it is not quite as advanced as the X2 Pro’s. The X2 Lite features a 48MP sensor but it lacks certain features found on the X2 Pro – with the X2 Lite the sensor features the following technical specs: f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

Both the X2 Pro and X2 Lite run SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging, however, so you’ll be able to top up either phone in rapid time. SuperVOOC 2.0 is a 65W wired charging solution that will deliver up to 70% charge inside 15 minutes. Both the X2 Pro and X2 Lite come with a SuperVOOC 2.0 charger in the box.

The OPPO Find X2 Lite is available in the following colors: Black, Ocean.

Get The OPPO Find X2 Lite If You Want:

Flagship Performance At A Lower Price

The Same Great Design as The Find X2 Pro

A Phone With 128GB of Storage

Brilliant Camera Performance, Just Without Some of The More Technical Specifications

OPPO Reno 2 – Killer Mid-Ranger, Epic Design + Specs

The OPPO Reno 2 is a mid-range handset that is around 40% cheaper than the OPPO Find X2 Pro; prices range from £456.77 to £500, depending on trim level. The Reno 2 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G, just like the Pixel 4a, and that is backed up by 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage – the 256GB model is more expensive.

You have a 6.5in AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Reno 2’s design is as seamless as you’d expect from OPPO. The Reno 2 also features the company’s iconic “shark fin pop-up camera” which allowed OPPO to design a phone without a notch.

The Reno 2 features a quad lens camera on the rear too, and it’s an impressive setup, as you can see below:

48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 53mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2″, 1.4µm

2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm

The battery is a 4000mAh internal cell and the Reno 2 has 20W fast charging, thanks to its built-in VOOC 3.0 charging technology. All in all, for the money, the OPPO Reno 2 serves up a metric ton of value. If you don’t want to spend big money, but still want to get your hands on a lot of phone, the Reno 2 could well be just what you’ve been looking for.

Get The OPPO Reno 2 If You Want:

Amazing, Innovative Design

A Pop-Up Shark Fin Front-Facing Camera

A Brilliant Quad-Lens Camera

Excellent Battery Life

Value For Money – The Reno 2 is Way Cheaper Than Find X2 Pro

Flagship Specs For Mid-Range Money

OPPO A9 – A Budget-Friendly Android Phone

The OPPO A9 is a budget phone in the truest sense of the word. But unlike most budget Android phones, OPPO hasn’t cut the usual corners – you get 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a decent dual-lens camera fronted by an impressive 16MP sensor (f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.12µm, AF).

The A9 is a nice looking phone too. Available in a range of colors (Mica Green, Ice Jade White, Fluorite Purple), the OPPO A9 cuts a fine figure with its expansive 6.53in LCD display and sharp design language. In the hand, and to the eye, this phone’s design belies its low price tag – it looks like a £500 phone. But it costs better than half that amount.

If you’re on a budget and want a solid phone with great battery life and decent camera performance, and you don’t want/need the Pixel 4a, the OPPO A9 serves up plenty of value for money. And while it does lack things like VOOC fast-charging, it more than makes up for this with its generous specs and hardware in other areas. Having 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM at this price point, as well as a dual-lens camera is more or less unheard of…

Get The OPPO A9 If You Want:

Big Specs For Not Much Money

Impressive Performance

Masses of Storage

Large Amounts of RAM

Great Camera Performance

OPPO A5 – The King of Cheap Android Phones

Diving down even father in price, the OPPO A5 is all about bang for your buck. Retailing for less than £150, the OPPO A5 features a massive 5000mAh battery, a 6.5in 720p LCD screen, 3GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage.

On top of this, it also features a quad-lens camera on the rear. That’s right: a quad-lens camera on a phone that costs less than £150 – told you this phone was digging deep on its value for money proposition. And the camera is pretty impressive too, as you can see below:

OPPO A5 Camera Specs:

12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.25µm, PDAF

8 MP, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Get The OPPO A5 If You Want:

The Ultimate Budget Android Phone

A Quad-Lens Camera

Huge Battery Life

Stellar Performance For Under £150

Design That Punches Well Out of Its Weight

