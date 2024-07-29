The OnePlus Nord 4 gets a higher price in Europe, UK, and India, as well as massive improvements to its design and specs…

The OnePlus Nord 4 is turning a lot of heads online with its all-metal unibody design, updated CPU, and raft of spec and hardware upgrades. But it will cost more than previous Nord phones – £100 more, to be exact – which begs the question: is the price hike justified?

We’ll unpack all of this below, but first let’s unpack all the pricing details for the OnePlus Nord 4.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price In Europe, the base model of the Nord 4, boasting an impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be available for €499. UK customers can expect to pay £429 for the same configuration which boasts a new all-metal unibody design and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC. India Gets More OnePlus Nord 4 Variants Indian consumers are in for a treat, with OnePlus offering a more varied lineup. The entry-level variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is set to retail at a competitive ₹29,999. For those seeking more power, higher-end configurations will be available, topping out at ₹35,999. OnePlus will not be bringing the Nord 4 to the USA, however. As for the reason? The company didn’t say but the US market is very tricky to navigate for non-sanctioned phone brands. If you’re not Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung, the market is all but locked down, from a carrier perspective.

Is The Nord 4 Price Too High? The Nord 4’s pricing strategy places it squarely in the mid-range segment, yet its spec sheet reads like that of a much pricier device. And while it is still cheaper than Apple and Samsung’s entry-level “flagship” phones, it is still a rather large price jump for Nord fans. OnePlus is no stranger to hiking its prices; this happened with its mainline OnePlus phones back in the day, effectively killing its “flagship-killer” credentials overnight. The Nord 4 price increase isn’t quite as dramatic but it is still a significant hike over its predecessor. And there’s plenty of updates, pretty much across the board, that when totalled up make the price of the Nord 4 seem a lot more palatable. Even for those of us that are used to OnePlus’ usual sub-£350 pricing for its Nord phones. For instance, the Nord 3 started at £329. The Nord 4 is, therefore, £100 more expensive. So, what do you get for all that extra money? Let’s break it down: OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus Nord 3 📏 Dimensions: 162 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm ⚖️ Weight: 193.5 g 🛡️ Build: Glass front (Dragontrail), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame 💧 Water Resistance: IP54 (dust and splash resistant) 🖥️ Display: 6.74″ Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1450 nits peak 🧠 Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) 💾 Storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM (UFS 3.1) 📸 Main Camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) 🔋 Battery: 5000 mAh, 80W wired charging OnePlus Nord 4 📏 Dimensions: 162.6 x 75 x 8 mm ⚖️ Weight: 199.5 g 🛡️ Build: Glass front, aluminum back and frame 💧 Water Resistance: IP65 (waterproof and dustproof) 🖥️ Display: 6.74″ Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2150 nits peak 🧠 Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (4 nm) 💾 Storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB/12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM (UFS 4.0) 📸 Main Camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) 🔋 Battery: 5500 mAh, 100W wired charging What you’re essentially paying more for with the Nord 4 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, the new chassis design (it’s all-metal, a first for a 5G phone), and enhanced water and dust proofing credentials.

You also get 4 major Android updates, faster charging, and a significantly brighter display. All told, there is A LOT going on here and I’d argue that, while the £100 price increase is steep, OnePlus has done enough to warrant the Nord 4’s new RRP.

I mean, if you compare what you’re getting with the OnePlus Nord 4 to Apple’s base model iPhone 15, the pricing looks even better. It has faster charging, a more premium design, a better display, more RAM, and cheaper entry-level storage options.

Personally, I think this phone could well go on to become one of 2024/25’s most popular mid-range Android phones. We recently compared it to the Samsung Galaxy A55, and the Nord 4 ran rings around it with its new updates and capabilities. This is a phone to keep an eye on…