OPPO FIND X8 & FIND X8 PRO Get Global Release Date: Here’s The Deets…

The OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have officially launched worldwide, bringing flagship features and cutting-edge innovation to global markets.

Following their debut in China, these devices mark OPPO’s first global release since the Find X5 series in 2022, and they come packed with impressive hardware aimed at photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.

TL;DR: OPPO FIND X8 AND FIND X8 PRO Availability : No U.S. release; launching in the UK, EU, and other global regions.

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and fast charging (80W wired/50W wireless).

CAMERA-FIRST DESIGN: A FLAGSHIP STANDARD Pin Both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400 chipset and boast a suite of advanced camera features. Here’s what stands out: Triple 50MP Cameras : Each device features three 50MP sensors, with the Pro model offering superior capabilities via a better main sensor and dual telephoto lenses (3x and 6x zoom).

: Each device features three 50MP sensors, with the Pro model offering superior capabilities via a better main sensor and dual telephoto lenses (3x and 6x zoom). “Lightning Snap” Technology : Motion photography gets a boost with Zero Shutter Lag, ensuring crisp and dynamic shots.

: Motion photography gets a boost with Zero Shutter Lag, ensuring crisp and dynamic shots. Camera Enhancements: The Pro model introduces “Film” modes, “Soft Lighting” portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video recording on all sensors. One of the standout features exclusive to the Pro model is the new “Quick Button,” a touch-sensitive area on the phone’s side. It acts as a camera shortcut, shutter button, and even a zoom control, all powered by haptic feedback.

DISPLAY AND PERFORMANCE: TAILORED FOR POWER USERS Both devices feature top-tier displays but with subtle differences: Find X8 Pro : A 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2780×1264, peak HDR brightness of 4500 nits, and slightly curved edges.

: A 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2780×1264, peak HDR brightness of 4500 nits, and slightly curved edges. Find X8: A slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display with flat edges, matching brightness levels but with a higher PWM rate (3840Hz vs. 2160Hz). Performance is bolstered by 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage on the Pro model, while the standard Find X8 starts at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both devices feature fast charging capabilities—80W wired and 50W wireless—and robust batteries (5,910mAh on the Pro, 5,630mAh on the standard).

SPECIFICATION COMPARISON Feature Find X8 Find X8 Pro Display 6.59″ AMOLED (Flat) 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED (Curved) Main Camera 50MP Sony LYT700 50MP Sony LYT808 Ultrawide Camera 50MP Samsung 5KJN5 50MP Samsung 5KJN5 Telephoto Camera 3x (50MP Sony LYT600) 3x (50MP) & 6x (50MP) Chipset Dimensity 9400 Dimensity 9400 Battery 5,630mAh (80W/50W) 5,910mAh (80W/50W) AVAILABILITY AND GLOBAL REACH While pricing has not yet been revealed, the OPPO Find X8 series will be available in the UK, EU, and other global regions. However, U.S. consumers won’t see these devices on store shelves. This launch cements OPPO’s position as a leader in the global premium smartphone market, combining top-tier hardware with innovative features that cater to both photography enthusiasts and general power users.