Black Friday is here, and Samsung’s lineup of deals is turning heads. From flagship smartphones to foldable tech, premium tablets, and smartwatches, these discounts are as good as they come.
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your tech, now’s the moment. We’ve sifted through the noise to bring you 16 Samsung deals that are actually worth your attention—and your wallet.
We’ve rated each deal out of 10 based on its discount and overall value for money, helping you decide where to spend your hard-earned cash.
Best Samsung Black Friday Deals
|Category
|Product
|Deal
|Link
|Smartphones
|Galaxy Z Fold6
|Up to $1200 trade-in, $800 off
|GET DEAL
|Tablets
|Galaxy Tab S10 Series
|Save up to $1100, trade-in up to $800
|GET DEAL
|Televisions
|85″ Neo QLED QNX1D TV
|Save $2250
|GET DEAL
|Laptops
|Galaxy Book4 Ultra
|Save $1250
|GET DEAL
|Wearables
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
|Save up to $460
|GET DEAL
|Home Appliances
|Bespoke Refrigerators
|Save up to $1700
|GET DEAL
The deals in the table are the team’s top picks for the best value for money and biggest savings. There’s loads more deals below, so scroll down for more!
Smartphones
- Galaxy Z Fold6: Get up to $1200 trade-in credit or up to $800 without trade-in. Plus, get $300 off select colors. View Deal
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: Get up to $800 trade-in credit or up to $350 off without trade-in. Plus, double the storage at no extra cost. View Deal
- Galaxy S24+: Get up to $650 trade-in credit or up to $275 off without trade-in and $75 off on exclusive colors. View Deal
- Galaxy S24: Get up to $400 trade-in credit or up to $100 off without trade-in. View Deal
- Galaxy Z Flip6: Get up to $750 trade-in credit or up to $300 without trade-in. View Deal
- Galaxy S24 FE: Get up to $400 trade-in credit or up to $175 off without trade-in. View Deal
- Galaxy A35: Get up to $197 trade-in credit and $100 off. View Deal
- Galaxy A15: Get up to $70 trade-in credit and $30 off. View Deal
- Galaxy A25: Get up to $150 trade-in credit and $50 off. View Deal
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Save up to $1,100. Get up to $800 trade-in credit or $50 Samsung Credit without trade-in. View Deal
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series: Save up to $350. Get up to $350 trade-in credit or $200 off without trade-in. View Deal
- Galaxy Tab A9+: Save up to $220. Get up to $150 trade-in credit and $70 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Save up to $800. Get up to $500 trade-in credit and up to $300 off. View Deal
Wearables
- Galaxy Watch6 Series: Save up to $360. Get up to $200 trade-in credit and $160 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save up to $460. Get up to $300 trade-in credit and $160 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Watch7: Save up to $260. Get up to $200 trade-in credit and $60 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Watch FE: Save up to $90. Get up to $50 trade-in credit and $40 off. View Deal
Earbuds
Laptops
- Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: Save up to $700. Get up to $500 trade-in credit and $200 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Book4 Edge: Save up to $600. Get up to $500 trade-in credit and $200 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Book4 360: Save up to $950. Get up to $500 trade-in credit and $450 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Save up to $1,250. Get up to $600 trade-in credit and $650 off. View Deal
- Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Save up to $1,150. Get up to $500 trade-in credit and $650 off. View Deal
Televisions
Monitors
- 49″ Odyssey OLED G9: Save $400. Plus get a 990 PRO PCIe® 4.0 NVMe® SSD 2TB. View Deal
Other Deals
- Galaxy Ring: Save up to $280. Get up to $200 trade-in credit and $80 Samsung Credit. View Deal
- Portable SSD T9 USB: Save $100 and get a Pro Ultimate Full Size SDXC 128GB free. View Deal
