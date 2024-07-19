Block Inc. has announced that it will cease operations of its popular payment platform, Cash App, in the United Kingdom on September 15, 2024. This decision marks the end of Cash App’s six-year presence in the UK market.

Users in the UK will no longer be able to use the app for money transfers, payments, or other services after this date.

Block Inc., the parent company of Cash App, cited strategic business realignments as the primary reason for this move. The company aims to focus its resources and efforts on markets where it has a stronger foothold and higher growth potential, particularly in North America.

The closure will affect thousands of UK users who have relied on Cash App for various financial transactions. Block Inc. has assured that all funds will remain safe, and users will have the opportunity to withdraw their money before the shutdown

Here are some of the best Cash App alternatives available for UK users.