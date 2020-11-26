ESR Launches World’s First MagSafe Wireless Charging Car Mount

Need a MagSafe wireless charging car mount for your iPhone 12? You’re in luck, ESR has just launched one called the HaloLock System…

Apple’s iPhone 12 range is now widely available, and one of its newest features is MagSafe, whereby external accessories can be attached to the rear of the phone using magnets – hence the name MagSafe.

If you have an iPhone 12 and a car and you want to use your iPhone 12 whilst driving, MagSafe car mounts are pretty thin on the ground at the moment. How thin? Well, put it this way: ESR’s HaloLock System is the world’s first MagSafe wireless charging car mount to hit the market.

ESR HaloLock System – MagSafe Wireless Charging In Your Car

ESR’s HaloLock System is 100% compatible with Apple’s MagSafe cases and chargers. The HaloLock System also features a magnetic ring that aligns perfectly with the iPhone 12’s charging coil, so wireless charging is as easy as placing your iPhone 12 on the mount.

“When we learned Apple was going to introduce MagSafe technology to the iPhone 12 lineup, we saw an opportunity to once again make life easier for our users,” said ESR CEO Tim Wu. “By turning this innovative technology into easy-to-use accessories, we’re confident that HaloLock paired with MagSafe will be able to get even casual users to give wireless charging a try.”

How HaloLock Works

The HaloLock system comes in three distinct parts. You have a car charger (MSRP $39.99), a charging pad ($23.99), and a 2-in-1 wireless charger. You also get a magnetic version of ESR’s CLOUD soft case which is the first MagSafe-compatible phone case on the market.

ESR plans to bring HaloLock support to more of its cases during the remainder of 2020 and 2021.

ESR’s HaloLock System is now readily available, following its official release date during early-November.

You can check out the new HaloLock system here and ESR’s additional iPhone accessories – including charging mats and camera-related accessories – here.