This Xiaomi Smartwatch Looks Like Apple Watch, Tracks Everything You Need & Costs $35!?

Kurt Langston

·

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 reviewPin

Key Takeaways

  • Apple Watch design, budget price: Xiaomi leans into the premium look without the premium cost.
  • Biggest display yet for a Redmi Watch: 2.07-inch AMOLED with high brightness.
  • Battery champ: Up to 15 days in real-world use.
  • Best for casual users: Covers everyday health metrics well, but not built for hardcore athletes.

Pros:

  • Premium look and feel for the price
  • Bright, sharp AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • Sleep tracking needs improvement
  • No third-party apps
  • GPS isn’t perfectly accurate outside China
CHECK LATEST PRICES

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartwatch could be the best value wearable you can buy right now. The Redmi Watch 5, launched in China in November 2024 and rolled out globally in January 2025, delivers Apple Watch vibes, plenty of tracking features, and an incredible battery life.

But the best part is the price: it costs just $35, and that makes it one of the most insane value for money smartwatches on the planet right now.

We’ve spent time testing it, and here’s what you need to know.

Design

This Xiaomi Smartwatch Looks Like Apple Watch, Tracks Everything You Need & Costs $35!?Pin

Out of the box, the Redmi Watch 5 feels surprisingly premium for something in the budget category.

The body is made from aluminium alloy, and our unit came with a Lavender Purple TPU strap that’s comfortable and durable.

Xiaomi also sent us two extra Quick Release straps:

  • Cream White cowhide leather for a dressier look.
  • Rose Purple velcro textile for sportier, breathable comfort.

Yes, it’s impossible to ignore — the Redmi Watch 5 looks a lot like an Apple Watch. That’s a win for budget shoppers, but if you were hoping for an original design, you’ll be left wanting.

Display

This Xiaomi Smartwatch Looks Like Apple Watch, Tracks Everything You Need & Costs $35!?Pin

The Redmi Watch 5 boasts Xiaomi’s largest smartwatch display yet — a 2.07-inch AMOLED panel with thin 2mm bezels and an 82% screen-to-body ratio.

  • Peak brightness: 1,500 nits — bright enough for direct sunlight.
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz (drops to 5Hz for battery saving).
  • Curved glass: 2.5D edges for smoother swipes.

There’s Always-On Display with two modes, but the Raise to Wake gesture is so responsive that you might never bother leaving AOD on (and it’ll save you days of battery life).

Software & Performance

You’ll pair it with the Mi Fitness app, which handles notifications, calls, alarms, and all your fitness and health metrics.

The UI is simple to navigate, with a rotating crown to scroll through apps. Notifications come through instantly, but emoji support is limited — don’t expect your watch to display that crying-laughing face properly.

Inside is Xiaomi’s new AFE chip, promising better accuracy in heart rate and sleep tracking. While heart rate results were solid, sleep tracking was inconsistent if you move around a lot at night.

Activity & Health Tracking

If you just need something basic for tracking runs and general activity, this is a great option. Proper Garmin watches are immense, but they’re hella expensive. Ditto Apple Watch models.

And if you run trials or distance, they get soaked in all kinds of sweat and grime. Me? I’d rather just use something basic that gets the job done. I hate the idea of my Apple Watch 2 Ultra getting caked in mud and sweat for obvious reasons.

For basic exercise tracking, The Redmi Watch 5 has:

  • 150+ sports modes
  • Blood oxygen (SpO₂) tracking
  • Stress monitoring
  • Built-in GNSS for outdoor runs

Tracking accuracy is decent, though GPS performance isn’t perfect. It likely relies on China’s Beidou satellites, which aren’t as precise in Europe or North America as GPS or Galileo.

Again, this isn’t a massive deal. Not for how most people will use this watch. It still tracks and logs everything perfectly, and that for me is all that matters.

Battery Life & Charging

Here’s where this watch destroys most of the competition.

  • Xiaomi says it’ll do to 24 days battery life (with minimal tracking features).
  • In our tests, it managed around 15 days with continuous heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, notifications, and calls.
  • With AOD on: Still a solid 9 days.

Charging is via proprietary pogo pin — no USB-C here, annoying — but it fully charges in about 60 minutes.

Verdict

At just $35, the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 is an absolute bargain. I don’t even know how Xiaomi is making money on this. It’s a crazy price for what you’re getting.

It’s not perfect: no advanced smartwatch OS, limited emoji support, and sleep tracking that could be better. But for notifications, fitness tracking, and incredible battery life in an Apple Watch-style body, who the hell cares, right?

If you want something with more app support, you’ll need to spend more — but for the price, the Redmi Watch 5 might just be the best budget smartwatch of 2025.

FAQs For The Xiaomi RedMi Watch 5

Is the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 waterproof?

The Xiaomi RedMi Watch 5 isn’t waterproof but it is water resistant, thanks to its 5ATM rating which makes it safe for swimming and showering and other water sports.

Does Xiaomi RedMi Watch 5 work with iPhone?

You’ll need to download the Mi Fitness app on iOS to make the RedMi Watch 5 work with iPhone, but it is supported. It does work better with Android phones, however, but this is the case with nearly all non-Apple smartwatches.

