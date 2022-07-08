The Grand Tour 2022 Special Release Date: Locations & Updates

The next instalment of The Grand Tour – technically season 4, episode 5 – just wrapped filming. But when will the next The Grand Tour 2022 special get a release date on Amazon Prime? Let’s find out…

Jeremy Clarkson is a busy man. During the past 12 months, he has been filming and finishing the second season of Clarkson’s Farm as well as the next instalment of The Grand Tour which recently wrapped filming.

The next episode – or special, if you will – of The Grand Tour, often simply referred to as The Grand Tour 2022 or season four, episode 5, takes place in Norway and will feature Clarkson, Hammond, and May, although plot details, save for the location, are scant at present.

The trio have filmed in Scandinavia before; Top Gear did a special in Finland many moons ago. This time, under The Grand Tour brand, the trio will return, this time to Norway. But it won’t be limited to Norway, the trio will also venture – I’m assuming in cars – up to the Arctic Circle for some trademark shenanigans.

The Grand Tour 2022 Special Release Date

Filming for the next instalment of The Grand Tour has now wrapped. This means all that is left to do before the show airs is editing. Once the editing is done and Amazon signs off on the content, The Grand Tour season five will be scheduled for release on Amazon Prime. As for an official release date, nothing is confirmed just yet but given the special’s snowy focus, a release during Christmas 2022 would make a lot of sense.

Since switching formats, the show now runs on a bi-yearly schedule, so the guys shoot one special a year. The last was in the UK, with a French twist, thanks to COVID. But from here on out, now that travel restrictions are returning to normal, the guys should off to plenty more exotic locations in future episodes of The Grand Tour. That is unless they decide to retire, an idea James May is said to flirting with.

The Grand Tour 2022 Special Plot

Not too much, save for the location, is known about the plot for The Grand Tour 2022 Special. We know it’ll take place in Norway, end up in the Arctic Circle, and feature the usual challenges and hijinks the trio is known for, although Clarkson has confirmed – via Instagram posts – that they also visit Poland, Gdansk, and Slovenia too. It’s shaping up to be a huge road trip.

Like The Grand Tour’s previous out, Carnage A Trois, the latest instalment will have a running time of around 90 minutes – the guys tend to only do special/feature-length episodes now after ditching the episodic tent-based format.

What Can We Expect Car-Wise From The Grand Tour 2022 Special?

It’s always hard to predict what cars the guys will opt for when doing specials. It could be a selection of bangers or a set of high-end luxury cars – it usually goes either way. With Clarkson’s love of Instagram, though, we often get a peak behind the scenes way before a new episode airs. To date, the following cars have been spotted while filming The Grand Tour 2022 Special:

Clarkson – B7 Audi RS4

Richard – Subaru Impreza WRX STI

James – Mitsubishi Evo VIII FQ 260

How To Watch The Grand Tour 2022 Special

If you want to watch The Grand Tour 2022 Special when it arrives later this year, you’ll need an Amazon Prime Video account. As of right now, this is the ONLY way to watch The Grand Tour – it’s an Amazon exclusive. As are all of Clarkson, May, and Hammond’s other shows, like Clarkson’s Farm, James May’s travel shows, and Richard Hammond’s The Escapist.

How Much is Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available as a stand-alone subscription or as part of Amazon’s Prime Membership. Here are all the details:

Get Amazon Prime – with Amazon Prime, you get free next-day delivery and access to all of Amazon’s media outlets like Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as early access to Amazon’s Black Friday and Prime Day sales. Prime membership costs either £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.

with Amazon Prime, you get free next-day delivery and access to all of Amazon’s media outlets like Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as early access to Amazon’s Black Friday and Prime Day sales. Prime membership costs either Get Amazon Prime Video – if you don’t want to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, you can simply just go for an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Amazon’s Prime Video is cheaper than Netflix, has just about the same amount of content, and will only cost you $8.99/£5.99 per month.

And if you want to stream Amazon Prime Video on your TV, you can do so with these inexpensive streaming sticks – they’ll effectively turn your TV into a Smart TV, allowing you to access the web, download apps, and stream content from your phone, as well as platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

And if you cannot access Amazon Prime Video in your country, use a VPN to unblock it – this way you’ll be able to watch whatever content you like, regardless of where you’re located in the world.

