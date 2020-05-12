Learn How To Make Music Like DeadMau5 (From Deadmau5)

If you’re interested in EDM and want to make music like Deadmau5, you’ll probably be interested to know that he now offers a course online…

Deadmau5 is one of the most successful EDM producers of all-time. Joel Thomas Zimmerman, as he’s known when not wearing his helmet, has been one of the driving forces of popular EDM music for over a decade, earning himself hundreds of millions of dollars in the process.

But like all EDM luminaries, DeadMau5 started out small – just a computer and some basic gear. Over the years, he has accumulated a TON of gear and created one of the most impressive home studios in the universe. However, his beginnings were as humble as you’d expect.

In his exclusive online course, DeadMau5 outlines how he goes about creating tracks, developing melodies (without having any real music theory knowledge), and how he builds out drum and bass lines. The course, available via MasterClass, is invaluable to anyone just starting out in EDM.

In the DeadMau5 MasterClass course, you’ll learn about the following elements of music production:

Music Theory

Practice Routines

Building A Home Studio

Developing Melodies

Introduction to Arrangements

Beginner’s Guide To Synths

Modular Synths

Digital vs Analog

Shaping Sounds With Effects

Programming Drums

Mastering Tracks

Remixing

Song Structure

The course also offers plenty of advice on the music business as a whole, playing live, and how DeadMau5 went from his bedroom to selling out stadiums all over the world. It’s basically everything you could ever want to know about being successful in EDM by one of EDM’s most successful artists of all time.

And the best thing about this course? Joel shows you how to get started, outlining how to get amazing, professional-sounding production quality on a shoe-string budget. As a starting point, this course covers all the essentials about getting started and how to create music using just a few tools.

In time, you can always add in more gear. But as Joel states throughout the course, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on gear to make good music – you just have to know how to put together a good tune.

The gear, fame, and girls come later.

MasterClass, an app that is available for all major platforms, including iOS and Android, is similar to UDEMY in that it features courses on how to do things – things like cooking and music production.

Only with MasterClass, you’re learning from the masters themselves – people like DeadMau5, Gordon Ramsey, Martin Scorsese, Steve Martin, and Aron Sorkin to name just a few of the courses available.

