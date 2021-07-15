iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro Models – How They’ll Be Different

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost more than the base model iPhone 13. But how will the phones actually be different?

This year’s iPhone release – the iPhone 13 lineup – will apparently dwarf the iPhone 12’s in terms of raw sales. Analysts predict yet another super-scale for Apple in 2021/22. This could mean in excess of 240 million iPhones sold inside the next 12 months.

But what’s the deal with its new phones? How will the base model iPhone 13 differ from the Pro and Pro Max models? Which will be the best option? As always, let’s take a look at the rumored changes to find out…

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Comparison

Design

If you’re hoping for a brand new design this year, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. Apple is not going to change the look and feel of its iPhones in 2021. It might in 2022. But even then, it’ll probably only be slight refinements.

Apple doesn’t like to mess with its winning formula. And who can blame the company? There will be slight changes aboard the iPhone 13, however, such as smaller notches on ALL models.

How much smaller? Around 15-20% smaller compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11.

The camera module on the Pro models will also be slightly larger too, apparently, in order to accommodate Apple’s new camera tech. More on that in a bit though.

With colors, we’ll get a couple of new ones, potentially, in the form of Pink and Matte Black. Color options on the iPhone 13 will not be uniform across all models, however, with each model – the Pro, Mini, Standard, and Pro Max – having unique options.

In terms of sizes, the iPhone 13 range will be exactly the same as the iPhone 12 lineup. It will feature four models – the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max – and these will run the same size dimensions and screen sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup.

The chassis, overall design, ports, and I/O on the iPhone 13 will remain more or less identical to the iPhone 12, so expect flat sides, smooth edges, rounded corners, and beautifully executed screens.

Camera Tech

The biggest change to Apple’s iPhone 13 range will relate to their camera tech. The Pro and Pro Max models will get the biggest changes and updates, however, so if you want to best possible camera and video performance, you’ll need to go with the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.

One of the biggest changes coming to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is to do with its camera. Specifically, Kuo says the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s ultra-wide camera will switch to a new six-element f/1.8 lens with improved autofocus. The addition of autofocus and a larger aperture (the iPhone 12 Pro, for reference’s sake, has a five-element f/2.4 lens) should enable much better shots in low-light conditions, as the newer aperture will let in more light. With the autofocus, this new feature should allow the iPhone 13 Pro’s ultra-wide to take better pictures with less effort on the users’ part. With it, you’ll just have to point and shoot, Apple’s machine learning will take care of everything else, including autofocus. SOURCE

All models will feature updates to the camera performance, with better low-light performance, improved zooming capabilities, and better machine learning that’ll translate into better quality video and still images.

Reports had claimed that Apple’s LiDAR sensor would be coming to all iPhone 13 models. This rumor has since been quashed, however, as multiple sources have claimed LiDAR will remain an exclusive feature on Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models.

Battery Life

One major issue that affected the iPhone 12 (compared to the iPhone 11) was battery life. The iPhone 11’s was incredible.

But the iPhone 12 – thanks to the inclusion of 5G – was pretty, darn terrible. The iPhone 11, for instance, lasted four hours longer on a single charge than the iPhone 12.

Apple knows this and will reportedly fix this on the iPhone 13 by adding in larger batteries, the largest ever used inside an iPhone. The new A15 CPU and more advanced modems will also help with battery life, as well as drain from running 5G.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will have the largest battery of any model in the series, and the iPhone 13 Mini will have the smallest.

I’d expect parity with the iPhone 11’s battery performance with the iPhone 13. But the iPhone 13 Mini will be the worst with respect to battery life. The best will be the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Which iPhone 13 Models Will Get ProMotion Displays?

Another big difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro models? The screen technology. According to reports, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, the cheaper models will not.

In order to rollout ProMotion to iPhone 13, Apple will need to adopt LTPO OLED panels on its iPhones. This will cost money. And because Apple ALWAYS brings new features to its most expensive models first, most tend to agree that we’ll only see 120Hz ProMotion on the Pro and Pro Max models.

Samsung will be providing Apple with its LTPO OLED panels. LG and BOE will supply the OLED panels for the rest of Apple’s iPhone 13 range.

Overall Performance

All of Apple’s iPhone 13 models will run Apple’s brand new A15 CPU. In terms of raw performance, all of the iPhone 13 models will achieve the same levels of performance – they all run the same chipset.

Apple will also likely include the same amount of RAM on all models, although we could see slightly more on the Pro and Pro Max models.

The main thing to keep in mind here, however, is that ALL of Apple’s iPhone 13 models, generally speaking, will have the same level of raw performance. And this level of performance will be the fastest performance available inside any phone.

Wrapping Up…

As you can see, there are a few distinct differences between Apple’s iPhone 13 and its iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. The biggest difference, besides their size and pricing, relates to their display tech and camera technology.

The iPhone 13 Pro models will feature the best, new camera technology with LiDAR sensors, 120Hz ProMotion displays, and the largest batteries. If you want the best possible performance across the board, the Pro models, as always, will be where it is at in 2021/22.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will have OLED displays, minus 120Hz ProMotion, smaller notches, and look and feel much the same as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

All of the iPhone 13 models will feature smaller notches, faster 5G, better battery life, and improved camera performance across the board.

As for pricing, rumors suggest Apple will keep the pricing for its iPhone 13 more or less the same as its iPhone 12. If that’s true, the iPhone 13 will almost certainly be a raging success once it gets official later this year.

Me? I’m currently mulling over getting an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Why? It’s a killer phone and is now available for less than the standard iPhone 12.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.