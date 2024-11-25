Is Honor good with Android updates? It’s OK – not the best, not the worst. Here’s everything you need to know…

TL;DR: HONOR ANDROID UPDATE POLICY Our Take: Honor’s update policy is improving, but if long-term support is your priority, flagship models or alternatives like Samsung and Google are better options. 📱 Flagship Support : The Honor Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro get 3 major Android updates and 5 years of security patches .

: The Honor Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro get and . 🚫 Mid-Range Limitations : Other models, like the Magic 5, only get 2 OS updates and 2 years of security patches .

: Other models, like the Magic 5, only get and . 🆚 How It Stacks Up: Honor trails Google and Samsung, both offering 7 years of updates for select models, and lags behind Oppo and OnePlus, which offer 4 updates. 🔒 Why It Matters: A longer update policy keeps your phone secure, compatible with new apps, and functional for years. Honor Phones 101: The Complete Buying Guide

If you’re thinking about buying an Honor phone, it’s important to understand their software update policy. Honor has made strides in improving its update commitment, but there are critical differences depending on the model you choose.

HONOR’S CURRENT UPDATE POLICY As of November 2024, Honor has enhanced its update policy for its newest flagship devices, the Honor Magic V3 and Honor Magic 6 Pro. These models now receive three major Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches, bringing Honor closer to industry standards. However, this improved commitment doesn’t extend to all Honor devices. For example, most mid-range and older models, such as the standard Magic 5, still follow Honor’s older policy of two major OS upgrades and two years of security patches.

How Honor’s Support Compares To Google & Samsung Honor’s improved policy is a step forward, but it still trails behind leaders like Google and Samsung. Both brands now offer seven years of software support for select models, including the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. Other competitors like Oppo and OnePlus also outpace Honor by offering four OS upgrades and five years of security updates for select devices. Samsung, in particular, has extended this level of support to many of its Galaxy phones, including some mid-range models—an area where Honor’s policy falls short. Why This Matters… A strong software update policy is essential to ensure your phone remains secure, functional, and compatible with the latest apps over its lifespan. Honor’s latest pledge makes the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro solid options for users who prioritize longevity, but the limited update support for mid-range and older devices means they could become outdated sooner than alternatives from Samsung or Google.

Bottom Line? Honor’s Support Needs To Be Better – Much Better! Three Major Android Upgrades : Available only on the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro, matching the minimum standard for flagship devices.

: Available only on the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro, matching the minimum standard for flagship devices. Five Years of Security Patches : Ensures these models stay protected against vulnerabilities for an extended period.

: Ensures these models stay protected against vulnerabilities for an extended period. Limited Support Elsewhere: Most other Honor models, including mid-range devices, stick to two OS upgrades and two years of security patches, far below competitors’ offerings.