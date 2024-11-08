And The iPhone With The Best Battery Life Is…

TL;DR: Best iPhone Battery Life 📱🔋 Which iPhone has the best battery life? Here’s literally everything you need to know about which model packs the most punch in the battery performance department… 🔋 Generational Improvement : The iPhone 16 series outlasts the iPhone 15 models across the board.

: 22 hours video playback, 6% larger battery than iPhone 15. ⚡ iPhone 16 Series Charging: Supports faster charging with rumored 40W wired and 20W MagSafe. Find The Right iPhone 16 Model For You

Which iPhone Has The Best Battery Life? If you want the iPhone with the longest battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is your top choice among the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models. Here’s a clear breakdown of how each model performs: iPhone 16 Pro Max Pin Battery Life: Lasts about 17 hours and 24 minutes in continuous tests, making it the best-performing iPhone for battery life.

Lasts about in continuous tests, making it the best-performing iPhone for battery life. Apple’s Claim: Apple calls it their “best iPhone battery life ever,” and this claim holds up.

Apple calls it their “best iPhone battery life ever,” and this claim holds up. Battery Capacity: Powered by a 4,685mAh battery, giving it a 240mAh increase over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 16 Pro Battery Life: Provides around 18 hours and 17 minutes on a full charge—an improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro.

Provides around on a full charge—an improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro. Battery Capacity: 3,582mAh. iPhone 16 (Standard Model) Battery Capacity: 3,561mAh .

. Video Playback: Rated for 22 hours, showing a 6% increase in battery size over the iPhone 15.

How iPhone 16 Models Compare to iPhone 15 Models Pin iPhone Battery Life Comparison Table Model Battery Life (Tested) Battery Capacity Charging Speeds iPhone 16 Pro Max 17 hrs 24 mins 4,685 mAh 40W wired, 20W MagSafe wireless iPhone 16 Pro 18 hrs 17 mins 3,582 mAh 40W wired, 20W MagSafe wireless iPhone 16 N/A 3,561 mAh 40W wired, 20W MagSafe wireless iPhone 15 Pro Max 14 hrs 17 mins 4,422 mAh 20W wired, 15W MagSafe iPhone 15 Pro 14 hrs 53 mins 3,274 mAh 20W wired, 15W MagSafe iPhone 15 N/A 3,349 mAh 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W Qi The iPhone 16 Pro Max leads with the longest battery life, enhanced charging, and slight battery capacity gains. The iPhone 16 Pro is a close second, with other models trailing behind in longevity and charging speed. iPhone 15 Pro Max: Lasts around 14 hours and 17 minutes in continuous use, which is shorter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Lasts around in continuous use, which is shorter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. iPhone 15 Pro: Manages 14 hours and 53 minutes —a strong performance but not on par with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Manages —a strong performance but not on par with the iPhone 16 Pro. iPhone 15 (Standard Model): Has a 3,349 mAh battery with about 20 hours of video playback.

Key Improvements in iPhone 16 Pro Max Pin The iPhone 16 Pro Max lasts nearly three hours longer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max in battery tests, marking a strong improvement. Larger models like the Pro Max consistently outperform smaller models in battery life each year. The iPhone 16 series supports faster charging speeds, including up to 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe wireless charging. For comparison, the iPhone 15 series supports 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging.