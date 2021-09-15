How much does an iPhone weigh? Apple has made a lot of iPhones since 2007 and this post will show you how much each model weighs, including the iPhone 13 range inside a handy iPhone weight comparison table

Apple’s iPhone has changed dramatically since it first appeared on the market way back in 2007. The first iPhone didn’t even have 3G. The second iPhone – the iPhone 3GS – fixed that but it was the iPhone 4 that really put Apple’s iPhone on the map.

Between the iPhone 4’s release and the iPhone 6s, Apple’s iPhone business grew exponentially, popularising the idea of apps, touchscreen phones, app stores, and things like mobile gaming. With iPhone, none of these things would have evolved as quickly. Apple played a HUGE role in the history of cell phones.

Modern iPhones look A LOT different from the first-generation iPhones; they’re bigger, more powerful, and packed with all kinds of tech that was nothing but a pipe dream back in 2007. But how much has the average weight of an iPhone changed since 2007? Let’s investigate…

iPhone Weight Comparison Table: The First iPhone to The iPhone 13

What is The Heaviest iPhone?

As you’d expect, as Apple’s iPhones have gotten bigger and more advanced, adding in things like dual and triple-lens camera modules, the overall weight and dimensions of its phones have increased.

The heaviest iPhone ever made is actually Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max – it weighs in at 240g which is considerably heavier, in phone terms, than its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max (228g).

Even Apple’s smallest modern phones – the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini – are heavier than its earlier models. The iPhone 12 mini weighs 135g, for instance, while the iPhone 13 mini comes in at 141g, making it heavier than its predecessor.

The reason Apple’s iPhones are getting heavier is twofold: on the one hand, they have more components and components have weight. Add more stuff in anywhere, and it will weigh more.

The other relates to battery sizes: Apple used bigger batteries on its iPhone 13 models to improve battery performance with 5G. This is why the iPhone 13 is heavier than the iPhone 12 despite looking more or less the same.

What is The Lightest iPhone?

True to the trend discussed above, the lightest iPhone ever released was the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s which weighed in at just 112g respectively, making them weigh lighters than Apple’s newer, more modern iPhones like the iPhone X and iPhone 11.

With Apple’s modern iPhones – so iPhones released between 2019 and 2021 – the lightest current iPhone model is the iPhone 12 mini; it weighs in at 135g. That is still considerably heavier than the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s but it is very light compared to Apple’s 2021 flagship phone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which weighs 240g.

For reference, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is nearly DOUBLE the weight of the iPhone 6s. Yes, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a much bigger display and way more advanced components, as well as a beefy triple-lens camera module, but 2X the weight of the iPhone 6s is incredible!

Which iPhone is Biggest?

The biggest iPhone makes right now are the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These phones all have 6.8in OLED displays. If you want the biggest possible iPhone money can buy, these are the ones to go for – the 13 Pro Max, of course, is the most up-to-date and latest.

Here’s what Apple said about the iPhone 13 Pro Max during its launch on September 14, 2021:

The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone, like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. Apple.

If you don’t want to pay big bucks for Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro Max – now discontinued by Apple, like the iPhone 12 Pro Max – can be picked up for A LOT less money than a new, base-level iPhone 13. If you’re not fussed about 5G, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a steal for less than $500.

