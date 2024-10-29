Any phone can shoot video, but to shoot pro-level YouTube content you’re going to need a phone with specific camera features…

If you have a YouTube channel and you’re looking to take it to the next level with respect to production value, choosing the right phone is perhaps the most important decision you’ll make all year.

There are A LOT of high-end phones on the market right now but – based on our tests – there are ONLY three models that offer true, pro-level video capabilities right now.

They’re expensive, of course, because high-end camera capabilities is what you’re paying extra for. But in most cases, they’re still cheaper than buying a DSLR, so that’s something.

When we put together our guide for the best phones for shooting video, we worked from a pretty specific checklist of things they needed to have.

You can view that list below; it covers everything a modern content creator needs from their equipment – from things like optical image stabilisation to manual camera controls.

15 Must-Have Phone Features for Shooting Professional YouTube Content