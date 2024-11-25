Honor might not be as big a name as Apple, Samsung, or Google, but it’s quickly carving out its place in the smartphone market.

The company has a strong lineup this year, ranging from cutting-edge foldables to budget-friendly models.

Honor phones also run fully integrated Google Android services, so you don’t lose access to key apps like Google Maps or the Play Store—a concern some might remember from its Huawei roots.

If you’re looking for something different that doesn’t compromise on features or value, Honor deserves your attention.

Here’s what they’re offering and why they’re worth a look.

Recommended Honor Phone Models For 2024 Honor has a phone for nearly everyone, from those who need the latest tech to those who just want a reliable device without spending too much. Honor also makes A LOT of phones – literally like 100+ or something, packing out each of its series with more variants than you can shake a stick at. We haven’t tested them all, but the ones we have tested and enjoyed – and can therefore recommend – are listed out below. Pin The Foldable Model Honor Magic V3 What it is : A foldable phone that’s incredibly thin and light. At 9.2mm folded and 226g, it’s the most portable foldable you can buy right now.

: A foldable phone that’s incredibly thin and light. At 9.2mm folded and 226g, it’s the most portable foldable you can buy right now. Who it’s for : Multitaskers or anyone who wants a phone that doubles as a tablet without feeling like a brick in their pocket.

: Multitaskers or anyone who wants a phone that doubles as a tablet without feeling like a brick in their pocket. Key features : A 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a 5,150mAh battery.

: A 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a 5,150mAh battery. Price: Cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6, Pixel Fold and all other foldables, and more practical to use. VIEW LATEST PRICES

Pin The Flagship Model Honor Magic 6 Pro What it is : A flagship phone with top-end features designed to compete with devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra.

: A flagship phone with top-end features designed to compete with devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra. Who it’s for: Power users who care about display quality, performance, and advanced cameras.

Power users who care about display quality, performance, and advanced cameras. Key features : A 6.8-inch 120Hz display with 2,800 nits brightness, a 5,400mAh silicon-carbon battery, and IP68 water resistance.

: A 6.8-inch 120Hz display with 2,800 nits brightness, a 5,400mAh silicon-carbon battery, and IP68 water resistance. Price: Slightly less than competing flagships, making it a solid value. VIEW LATEST PRICES

Pin The Mid-Range Option Honor 90 Series Who it’s for : Everyday users who want reliable performance and strong cameras without overspending.

: Everyday users who want reliable performance and strong cameras without overspending. Key features : A 200MP main camera, bright AMOLED screen, and fast charging.

: A 200MP main camera, bright AMOLED screen, and fast charging. Price: Usually sub-£500, placing it against the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy A54. VIEW LATEST PRICES

Pin The Affordable Model Honor X Series What it is : An affordable option for people who need the basics done well.

: An affordable option for people who need the basics done well. Who it’s for : Budget-conscious buyers looking for a capable smartphone at a low price.

: Budget-conscious buyers looking for a capable smartphone at a low price. Key features : Decent cameras, solid battery life, and a clean Android experience.

: Decent cameras, solid battery life, and a clean Android experience. Price: Budget, competing with entry-level models like the Moto G series. VIEW LATEST PRICES

Are Honor Phones Any Good? Honor phones deliver some of the best hardware I’ve seen, but they come with a learning curve on the software side. If you’re someone who values features like stunning displays, top-tier cameras, and long-lasting battery life, Honor gets a lot right. But you’ll need patience to adjust to its quirks. The Good… First, the hardware is hard to ignore. I’ve used the Honor Magic V3, and its foldable design is unlike anything else. It’s incredibly slim and lightweight, making it easy to carry compared to bulky alternatives like the Galaxy Z Fold. The display is stunning—bright, vivid, and smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate. Watching movies or playing games feels immersive, even on a smaller foldable screen. The battery life is another standout. On the Magic 6 Pro, I consistently get through a full day of heavy use without worrying about charging. When I do need to top up, the fast-charging is almost magical—going from nearly dead to full in just over half an hour. For someone who’s always on the go, this kind of speed is invaluable. And the cameras? They’re right up there with Samsung and Apple. The 50MP telephoto lens on the Magic 6 Pro produces crisp zoom shots, and its night mode blows me away. You can confidently use an Honor phone for everything from professional-looking portraits to casual social media snaps.

The Not So Good… But let’s talk about the software. Using MagicOS for the first time felt unintuitive. Simple tasks—like customizing the home screen or adjusting app settings—took more effort than I’m used to with Samsung’s One UI or Google’s Pixel interface. One thing that stood out was how notifications felt inconsistent. For example, I missed a few important alerts because of how the system manages permissions. After some digging, I figured out how to tweak the settings, but it’s not something I expect to deal with on a flagship phone. I’ve also noticed occasional lag when switching between apps or using heavier features like multitasking on foldables. It’s not a dealbreaker, but coming from a Samsung Galaxy or Pixel phone, it feels less polished.

Is A Honor Phone Right For You? If you’re after cutting-edge hardware and can handle a little software tinkering, Honor phones are worth your time. They’re perfect if you: Love innovation : The foldable Magic V3 is a game-changer in terms of portability and usability.

: The foldable Magic V3 is a game-changer in terms of portability and usability. Take lots of photos : Honor’s camera systems are versatile, and the results speak for themselves.

: Honor’s camera systems are versatile, and the results speak for themselves. Need a powerful battery : The silicon-carbon batteries last longer and charge faster than most competitors.

: The silicon-carbon batteries last longer and charge faster than most competitors. Want value for money: Honor consistently undercuts Apple and Samsung in price while delivering comparable hardware.

How Do They Compare To Pixel Phones & iPhone? Switching to Honor isn’t a seamless transition, especially if you’re coming from something like iOS or Google’s Pixel lineup. It takes time to get used to the way MagicOS works, but once you’re over the hump, the hardware more than makes up for it. If you want something different, especially a phone that stands out in design and performance, Honor is absolutely worth considering. Just be ready to spend a little time fine-tuning the experience to make it your own. But for all the wiggles you’ll come across, Honor does do a lot of things right.

What I Like About Honor’s 2024 Phone Lineup… Pin Foldables Done Right The Magic V3 is lighter, thinner, and easier to use than anything else on the market. If you’ve been put off by how bulky foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold6 are, Honor’s design is worth a look. It’s practical without sacrificing power or battery life, which is a rare combination in this category. Battery Technology That Lasts Honor is pushing the envelope with silicon-carbon batteries, particularly in the Magic 6 Pro. These batteries offer higher energy density, meaning you get longer usage times without needing a bigger phone. The 5,400mAh battery in the Magic 6 Pro beats even Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra in endurance tests.

Cameras for All Needs Honor doesn’t shy away from high-end camera tech. The Magic 6 Pro has a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, while the Honor 90 packs a 200MP main sensor for crisp, detailed shots. Whether you’re into photography or just want great results without trying too hard, Honor’s options deliver. Google Integration, No Compromises Unlike Huawei, Honor devices run Google services without restrictions. That means you get full access to the Play Store, Google Maps, YouTube, and everything else you’d expect on an Android phone. It’s a seamless experience, making it easy for anyone already in the Android ecosystem to switch.

Bottom Line? Pin Honor’s focus is clear: deliver cutting-edge hardware while keeping prices competitive. Whether it’s the ultra-slim and lightweight foldable design of the Magic V3, the powerhouse performance and long battery life of the Magic 6 Pro, or the excellent balance of features and affordability in the 90 and X series, Honor has something for nearly every type of user. Final Word on MagicOS MagicOS gets the basics right but still falls short compared to more polished systems like Samsung’s One UI or Google’s Pixel interface. For the most part, it’s usable, and bugs are uncommon, but they do exist. There’s also noticeable lag when using Bluetooth, which can get frustrating. The operating system takes an aggressive approach to battery management, often closing background apps to conserve power. Apps like WhatsApp are exempt, but if you need other apps to stay active in the background, you’ll have to tweak the settings manually. Thankfully, the process is straightforward—you can enable specific apps to always run in the background through the settings menu.