HarmonyOS 4 Compatible Phones: Will Your Phone Get It?

03/25/24 • 3 min read

Launched in 2023, HarmonyOS 4 is now widely available and is rolling out to Huawei’s rather large roster of smartphones. Is your Huawei phone compatible? Let’s find out…

HarmonyOS 4 Compatible Phones Huawei P Series: Huawei P60

Huawei P60 Pro

Huawei P60 Art Huawei Mate Series: Huawei Mate X3

Huawei Mate X3 Collector’s Edition

Huawei Mate 50

Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 50E Other Huawei Devices: Huawei Pocket S

Huawei P50

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro Collector’s Edition

Huawei P50E

Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P50 Pocket Art Custom Edition

Huawei Mate 40 (series may include Pro, Pro 4G, RS Porsche Design, RS Porsche Design Collection, Mate 40E Pro)

Huawei Mate X2 (series may include 4G, Collector’s Edition)

Huawei Mate Xs 2 (series may include Collector’s Edition)

Huawei Nova 11

Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 11 Ultra

HarmonyOS 4 also introduces new features like the Smart Folder, which intelligently categorizes your apps based on usage patterns, and the Super Device functionality, which allows seamless connectivity between your phone and other HarmonyOS-powered devices.

Most users are still going to be infinitely better off with an Android or iOS-powered smartphone; HarmonyOS still lacks nearly all of the applications we all know and love – stuff like Google Play, Chrome, YouTube and Google Maps.

But for those of you running Huawei smartphones, this update packs in quite a lot of new functionality that’ll make your phone quite a bit more useful. We have a complete rundown of HarmonyOS 4’s new features here.

Compatibility Criteria

To determine whether your Huawei phone will receive the HarmonyOS 4 update, there are a few key factors to consider:

Device Model: Huawei prioritizes newer and high-end models when rolling out major updates. Phones like the Huawei P50, Mate 40, and MatePad Pro series are most likely to receive HarmonyOS 4 first.

Huawei prioritizes newer and high-end models when rolling out major updates. Phones like the Huawei P50, Mate 40, and MatePad Pro series are most likely to receive HarmonyOS 4 first. Hardware Specifications : Your device’s hardware plays a crucial role in its ability to support HarmonyOS 4. Phones with more powerful processors, ample RAM, and sufficient storage are better equipped to handle the demands of the new operating system.

: Your device’s hardware plays a crucial role in its ability to support HarmonyOS 4. Phones with more powerful processors, ample RAM, and sufficient storage are better equipped to handle the demands of the new operating system. Release Date: Generally, devices released within the past two years have a higher chance of being compatible with HarmonyOS 4. Older models may eventually receive the update, but it could take longer.

Confirmed Compatible Devices Huawei has officially announced a list of devices that will receive the HarmonyOS 4 update. Some of the confirmed models include: Huawei Mate 40 series

Huawei P40 series

Huawei MatePad Pro series

Huawei Nova 8 series

Huawei Mate X2 If your device is on this list, you can expect to receive the HarmonyOS 4 update in the near future. Again, like a lot of brands, Huawei’s update policy isn’t great. Updates rollout sporadically, so it is impossible to say when certain models will get the update. The update is now rolling out, however, so those that are eligible should either already have it or will soon get it. How To Check For Update If you’re unsure whether your Huawei phone is compatible with HarmonyOS 4, there are a few ways to check. You can do it via Huawei’s site or check manually on your phone by following the steps below: Go to “System & Updates” and then “Software Update.” If HarmonyOS 4 is available for your device, you should see an option to download and install the update.