Does The iPhone 16 Have ProMotion Display? What You Need to Know

Does the iPhone 16 Have ProMotion Display?

If you’re considering the iPhone 16 series and want the smooth, adaptive display ProMotion offers, know that only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max include this feature.

The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models do not have ProMotion and run at a standard refresh rate, so if you want that 120Hz experience, you’ll need to pony up the cash for Apple’s more expensive Pro models.

What Exactly Is ProMotion? Pin ProMotion is Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology that adjusts dynamically between 1Hz and 120Hz, based on what you’re doing. It started life on MacBooks but was then brought to iPhone. It allows for higher (and importantly, variable) refresh rates which improves everything from scrolling to video playback. Is it an essential feature? No. But once you’ve used a phone with a 120Hz panel, you will notice the difference when using a phone that does not support it. You have WAY more choice with Android phones, when it comes to 120Hz displays. You can pick up cheap Android phones with 120Hz displays and flagship models too. But for Apple-only users, the feature is locked away inside its Pro and Pro Max line only (at least, for now). Key ProMotion Benefits: Variable Refresh Rate : Adjusts from 1Hz for static images up to 120Hz for fast motion, saving battery without compromising performance.

ProMotion-Enabled iPhones & Other Apple Products As of the iPhone 16 lineup, ProMotion is available on the following Apple devices: iPhone 16 Pro & 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max

iPad Pro models since 2017

models since 2017 MacBook Pro models since 2021

How ProMotion Adapts to What You’re Doing

ProMotion’s variable refresh rate adapts automatically to match what you’re doing on your iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max, creating a smoother experience and conserving battery when possible.

Here’s how it adjusts based on your activity:

High-Speed Motion : When you’re gaming, scrolling quickly, or watching fast-moving visuals, ProMotion ramps up to its maximum 120Hz refresh rate. This boost makes movements appear buttery-smooth and responsive, so there’s less lag or stutter, giving you that super fluid feel.

: When you’re gaming, scrolling quickly, or watching fast-moving visuals, ProMotion ramps up to its maximum 120Hz refresh rate. This boost makes movements appear buttery-smooth and responsive, so there’s less lag or stutter, giving you that super fluid feel. Static Content : When you’re reading text, looking at photos, or viewing other still images, ProMotion slows down the refresh rate to around 60Hz or even lower, depending on the content. By dialing down the refresh rate when motion isn’t needed, it saves battery life without you noticing any performance drop.

: When you’re reading text, looking at photos, or viewing other still images, ProMotion slows down the refresh rate to around 60Hz or even lower, depending on the content. By dialing down the refresh rate when motion isn’t needed, it saves battery life without you noticing any performance drop. Video Playback : ProMotion matches the refresh rate to the frame rate of the video you’re watching, often around 24Hz or 30Hz, to align perfectly with the video’s natural speed. This synchronization ensures videos play smoothly, with no jitter or awkward jumps, giving you a clean and seamless viewing experience.

: ProMotion matches the refresh rate to the frame rate of the video you’re watching, often around 24Hz or 30Hz, to align perfectly with the video’s natural speed. This synchronization ensures videos play smoothly, with no jitter or awkward jumps, giving you a clean and seamless viewing experience. Always-On Display: If your iPhone 16 Pro model is set to display persistent information, like the clock or notifications on the Always-On Display, ProMotion drops all the way down to 1Hz. This super low rate is ideal for static screens, minimizing battery drain by refreshing the screen as little as possible without compromising visibility.

Limitations and Considerations

While ProMotion is a fantastic feature that for now is greedily kept away from Apple’s most popular (and cheapest) models, it’s not without its limitations, here’s what to keep in mind:

Availability : Only available on Pro models and other high-end Apple devices.

: Only available on Pro models and other high-end Apple devices. App Compatibility : Not all apps are optimized for variable refresh rates, so experiences may vary.

: Not all apps are optimized for variable refresh rates, so experiences may vary. Battery Impact: Using high refresh rates continuously, such as in gaming, will still impact battery life.

Bottom Line?

In short, if want ProMotion on the iPhone 16 and all the benefits it brings, go for the iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max. For now, Apple is keeping its ProMotion tech exclusive to its Pro models, although plenty of reports suggest this could change in 2025 with the release of the iPhone 17.

Again, this is speculation at this point. But given that plenty of sub-$200 Android phones now run 120Hz screens, Apple’s push to keep ProMotion exclusive is now starting to look rather petty. For this reason, the idea of ProMotion coming to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus is pretty likely.