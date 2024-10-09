If you’re thinking about getting the Nothing Phone, you might be concerned about the level of support you’ll get with respect to Android updates and security patches – here’s everything you need to know…

Unless you’re running specific Samsung phone models or a Google Pixel phone, Android updates – the level of support you get – is always going to be something of a crapshoot.

Google and Samsung offer seven years’ worth of Android updates; that’s currently the best you’ll get inside Android. But how does Nothing do in this context? It’s a relatively new company, so potential users are likely concerned about this more than anything.

Here’s everything you need to know about how many Android updates your Nothing phone will get, how many years of security patches it will receive, and some bonus stuff at the end on warranty and repairs…

How Long Does Nothing Support Its Phones?

Nothing has made it clear that their phones, including the Nothing Phone (1), will receive three major Android updates. This means that if you buy a Nothing phone running Android 13, you’ll eventually get Android 14, 15, and 16.

This level of support ensures that your Nothing phone will continue to receive the latest features, improvements, and optimizations for a considerable amount of time. You won’t be left behind while newer devices get all the fun.

For example, the Nothing Phone (1) launched with Android 12 and is set to be updated all the way through Android 15, ensuring users enjoy a fresh and up-to-date experience for several years after their initial purchase.

But Nothing Android Updates Do Take A While To Rollout…

Despite Nothing’s commitment to providing three major Android updates and five years of security patches, there have been myriad complaints about how long it takes the company to release new versions of Android.

For example, the Android 13 update, initially released in beta form late in 2022, took several months to reach all users. While Nothing did eventually roll out a stable version of the update in February 2023, some users were left waiting longer than anticipated.

Many voiced their frustrations on platforms like Reddit, noting that despite Nothing’s pledge, the update felt delayed compared to other manufacturers.

The company’s staggered approach to rolling out updates further fueled complaints, as some regions and devices received the new software much later than others.

However, those who did receive the update reported significant improvements, such as enhanced battery life and faster app performance, which has somewhat mitigated the backlash.

In spite of the delays, Nothing’s software support still positions it favorably compared to other Android manufacturers, particularly for a newer company in the market.

If you’re curious about more features beyond just updates, check out how to use the Nothing Phone’s innovative Glyph Interface, one of its standout, practical features.

Nothing Phone Security Updates

In addition to Android updates, Nothing promises five years of security updates for its devices which means your Nothing phone will receive regular patches to keep it safe from the latest security threats and vulnerabilities even if you’re NOT running the latest version of Android.

Security updates play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of your device, especially as new threats emerge. Whether you’re downloading apps, browsing the web, or simply using your phone day-to-day, these updates ensure that your device stays secure, no matter how long you use it.

Firmware Updates

Aside from the big Android updates and security patches, Nothing also rolls out regular firmware updates. These updates are designed to improve performance, fix minor bugs, and sometimes even introduce new features.

Firmware updates are critical because they ensure that your phone continues to run smoothly even after it’s been on the market for a while.

For instance, issues that early adopters might encounter could be swiftly addressed with a firmware update, improving everything from the camera’s performance to the responsiveness of the Glyph interface.

Regular updates also mean that Nothing phones stay competitive, with new optimizations and tweaks ensuring you get the best possible experience throughout your phone’s life cycle.

How Does Nothing Compare to Other Brands?

Next to brands like Google and – in some instances – Samsung, Nothing’s support, while not brilliant, is better than most. Three years is decent enough for a mid-range phone; it’s way better than what you get with Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia, RealMe and VIVO.

The fact that you get five years of firmware and security updates is the most important thing, though, because it means even when your phone is no longer getting Android updates it’ll remain safe to use.

I’d like to see Nothing up its Android support to five years. But given the cost of its phones, I don’t see this happening any time soon. That said, should we ever get an Ultra or Pro brand phone from Nothing, I’d wager five years of Android updates would likely be on the table.

Thinking about switching to Nothing? The only question left is, which model should you choose? Our Nothing Phone 2 vs Nothing Phone 2A vs Nothing Phone 2A Plus comparison will help you decide.

Final Thoughts: Is Nothing’s Support Enough?

With its clear-cut promises of three major Android updates and five years of security updates, Nothing is positioning itself as a reliable player in the smartphone market. Regular firmware updates also ensure the device stays in top shape, making Nothing phones a solid choice for those looking for longevity and performance in their mobile devices.

Before making a final decision, check out our guide to the Best Nothing Phone to see which one fits your needs best!

Nothing Phone 1 Returns & Warranty

Whenever you drop a considerable amount of money on something, you ideally want to get a warranty too.

Nothing does provide a 24-month warranty on all of its products, including the Nothing Phone 1 – although it seems to only apply to phones bought directly from the company.

You can read the full Nothing Warranty Policy here.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s NOT covered under Nothing’s warranty policy… (a) software, consumable items, and accessories, even if packaged and sold together with Product(s);

(b) defects or damage resulting from accidents, neglect, misuse or abnormal use; defects or damage caused by abnormal conditions or improper storage; exposure to liquid, moisture, dampness, sand or dirt, or unusual physical, electrical or electromechanical stress;

(c) scratches, dents and cosmetic damage, unless caused by Nothing;

(d) defects or damage resulting from excessive force or use of metallic objects on the touch panel;

(e) devices that have the serial number or similar removed, defaced, damaged, altered or made illegible;

(f) ordinary wear and tear;

(g) defects or damage resulting from the use of the Product(s) in conjunction with accessories, products, or ancillary/peripheral equipment that are not furnished or approved by Nothing;

(h) any physical feature defects or damage resulting from improper testing, operation, maintenance, installation, service, or adjustment not furnished or approved by Nothing;

(i) defects or damage resulting from external causes such as collision with an object, fire, flooding, dirt, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to weather conditions, theft, blown fuse, or improper use of any electrical source;

(j) defects or damage resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, or viruses and other software problems introduced into the Product(s);

(k) products not purchased from nothing.tech or authorised resellers (we recommend that you contact the point of sale for support);

(l) Products purchased outside of officially supported Nothing countries or regions, a list of which can be found here.

(m) repair(s) conducted by unofficial repair centres.

Does Nothing Support Provide Repair Services?

If you bought the Nothing Phone and it is defective, Nothing will repair the phone for you.

You will first need to contact Nothing’s customer support – you can do that here – provide proof of sale (your invoice for the order) and then send the phone in to be repaired.

“Nothing may use rebuilt,” the company states in its terms of sale agreement, “reconditioned or new parts and components when repairing any Product(s). Alternatively, we may replace the defective Product(s) entirely with a rebuilt, reconditioned, or new Nothing Product(s).”

Nothing only offers “after sales assistance” – meaning actual customer support and repair services – in regions where the phone is officially sold. If you import the phone to a region where the phone is not sold natively you will not be able to access Nothing’s after-sales assistance program.

Here’s a list of Nothing’s official sales regions: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Cyprus

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

UAE

UK

United States

If you live in one of these regions, and you bought a Nothing phone via the company’s store, you will be able to access its after-sales care and assistance team. If you DO NOT live in any of the regions listed above, well… you’re on your own.