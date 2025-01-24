Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Alternatives (That We Prefer)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here and, to be frank, it isn’t exactly the update we’ve been waiting for. Yes, there are tweaks and improvements here and there but it is NOT something that’ll give current S24 Ultra users a case of FOMO.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and you want something with a little more pizzazz or bang for your buck, here’s what we’re recommending right now…

What Are The Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Alternatives Right Now?

Why These Phones? Pin When it comes to finding alternatives to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, some of the top competitors are pushing the envelope in performance, design, and features. Brands like Google, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are all offering devices that can hold their own against Samsung’s latest Ultra flagship. You’ll find plenty of options that prioritise different aspects of the smartphone experience: Camera Mastery: Many alternatives, such as Google’s latest Pixel devices, deliver exceptional camera systems that rival – and sometimes surpass – Samsung in photography performance.

Many alternatives, such as Google’s latest Pixel devices, deliver exceptional camera systems that rival – and sometimes surpass – Samsung in photography performance. Refined Ecosystems: Apple’s iPhones are ideal for users who want a seamless ecosystem that connects effortlessly with other devices like Macs, iPads, and AirPods.

Apple’s iPhones are ideal for users who want a seamless ecosystem that connects effortlessly with other devices like Macs, iPads, and AirPods. Top Value: Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi are known for delivering premium specifications and features without hitting ultra-premium price points.

WHY LOOK BEYOND THE GALAXY S25 ULTRA? While Samsung’s Ultra series represents the pinnacle of its smartphone technology, some users might want something a little different. Alternatives can excel in areas that Samsung doesn’t necessarily dominate, making them compelling options: Software Experience: Google Pixel devices offer the cleanest Android experience, often with exclusive features like cutting-edge AI tools.

Google Pixel devices offer the cleanest Android experience, often with exclusive features like cutting-edge AI tools. Compact Options: If you’re after a smaller device without sacrificing power, some alternatives – like standard flagship iPhones – are perfect for one-handed use.

If you’re after a smaller device without sacrificing power, some alternatives – like standard flagship iPhones – are perfect for one-handed use. Unique Designs: Phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro deliver bold, innovative designs while packing impressive hardware.