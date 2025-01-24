Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Alternatives (That We Prefer)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here and, to be frank, it isn’t exactly the update we’ve been waiting for. Yes, there are tweaks and improvements here and there but it is NOT something that’ll give current S24 Ultra users a case of FOMO.
If you’re in the market for a new phone and you want something with a little more pizzazz or bang for your buck, here’s what we’re recommending right now…
What Are The Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Alternatives Right Now?
Why These Phones?
When it comes to finding alternatives to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, some of the top competitors are pushing the envelope in performance, design, and features.
Brands like Google, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are all offering devices that can hold their own against Samsung’s latest Ultra flagship.
You’ll find plenty of options that prioritise different aspects of the smartphone experience:
- Camera Mastery: Many alternatives, such as Google’s latest Pixel devices, deliver exceptional camera systems that rival – and sometimes surpass – Samsung in photography performance.
- Refined Ecosystems: Apple’s iPhones are ideal for users who want a seamless ecosystem that connects effortlessly with other devices like Macs, iPads, and AirPods.
- Top Value: Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi are known for delivering premium specifications and features without hitting ultra-premium price points.
WHY LOOK BEYOND THE GALAXY S25 ULTRA?
While Samsung’s Ultra series represents the pinnacle of its smartphone technology, some users might want something a little different.
Alternatives can excel in areas that Samsung doesn’t necessarily dominate, making them compelling options:
- Software Experience: Google Pixel devices offer the cleanest Android experience, often with exclusive features like cutting-edge AI tools.
- Compact Options: If you’re after a smaller device without sacrificing power, some alternatives – like standard flagship iPhones – are perfect for one-handed use.
- Unique Designs: Phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro deliver bold, innovative designs while packing impressive hardware.
CHOOSING BASED ON YOUR PRIORITIES
Your ideal phone will depend on what matters most to you. Here are some considerations to keep in mind:
- Camera Quality: If photography is your priority, look for devices with advanced AI features and industry-leading image processing.
- Operating System: iOS devices offer simplicity and ecosystem benefits, while Android devices give you more customisation and flexibility.
- Price: Ultra-premium phones are excellent, but alternatives from brands like Xiaomi or OnePlus provide high-end specs at more competitive price points.
- Design and Size: Whether you prefer a compact device or a larger screen for media consumption, there are plenty of options to suit your needs.
KEY TAKEAWAY
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a stellar device, but it’s not your only choice. Whether you value a pure Android experience, the simplicity of iOS, or premium performance without breaking the bank, there’s an alternative that fits the bill.
And if you want my advice, I’d go with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL – it is by far and away the most advanced and capable phone on the market right now.
Google, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi all offer compelling flagship devices with unique strengths, making them worthy contenders in the smartphone market.
Stay in the loop with the latest smartphone trends, reviews, and exclusive deals – subscribe to our newsletter now! Sign up for The I/O Newsletter here
Leave a Reply