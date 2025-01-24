Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Alternatives (That We Prefer)

Richard Goodwin

·

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra alternativesPin

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here and, to be frank, it isn’t exactly the update we’ve been waiting for. Yes, there are tweaks and improvements here and there but it is NOT something that’ll give current S24 Ultra users a case of FOMO.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and you want something with a little more pizzazz or bang for your buck, here’s what we’re recommending right now…

What Are The Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Alternatives Right Now?

  • Google Pixel 9

    Google Pixel 9PinPin

    The Google Pixel 9 is here, and it’s nothing short of impressive. This phone blends sleek design, powerful performance, and Google's signature software smarts into one refined package. Whether you're a loyal Pixel fan or just looking for a premium Android experience, the Pixel 9 delivers on every front.

    "The Google Pixel 9 is one of the coolest redesigns I’ve seen."

    Premium

    152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

    Read The Full Review: Google Pixel 9
    View Latest Deals

  • OnePlus 13

    OnePlus 13PinPin

    The OnePlus 13 is a stunning blend of power, durability, and refined design. Built to impress, it pushes boundaries with cutting-edge specs and features that rival the best in the industry. Whether you’re a longtime OnePlus fan or new to the brand, this phone delivers on all fronts.

    "I'm dumbfounded, I can't find anything wrong with this phone."

    Premium

    162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm

    Read The Full Review: OnePlus 13
    View Latest Deals

  • Apple iPhone 16

    Apple iPhone 16PinPin

    The iPhone 16 strikes the perfect balance between performance and everyday usability. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display is stunning, offering sharp visuals with vibrant colors that make gaming, streaming, and browsing a delight

    "With the new A18 inside, the iPhone 16 feels like it can keep up with the Pros."

    Premium

    147.6 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

    Read The Full Review: Apple iPhone 16
    View Latest Deals

  • Xiaomi 14T Pro

    Xiaomi 14T ProPinPin

    The Xiaomi 14T Pro is a powerhouse that delivers speed, innovation, and premium design in one sleek package. If you’re after a reliable phone that can handle everything from heavy gaming to day-to-day tasks without breaking a sweat, this phone won’t disappoint.

    "The Xiaomi 14T Pro takes a notable step up in terms of design versus its predecessor."

    Premium

    160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39 mm

    Read The Full Review: Xiaomi 14T Pro
    View Latest Deals

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

    iPhone 16 Pro MaxPinPin

    The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple’s flagship for 2024, delivering a top-tier combination of performance, sleek design, and cutting-edge features. Whether you’re an everyday user or a tech enthusiast, this device is built to impress with its power and innovation.

    "There has never been a larger iPhone, or a larger iPhone screen than the one found on the iPhone 16 Pro Max."

    Ultra-Premium

    163 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

    Read The Full Review: iPhone 16 Pro Max
    View Latest Deals

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraPinPin

    Samsung's flagship for 2024 sets a new standard in smartphone excellence. The Galaxy S24 Ultra combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design, making it a top choice for those seeking premium performance.

    "The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra embraces what it means to be Ultra"

    Ultra-Premium

    162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm

    Read The Full Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
    View Latest Deals

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Google Pixel 9 Pro XLPinPin

    Google’s top dog for 2024 DOES NOT disappoint. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is an absolute monster in practically every department, making it one of 2024’s best phones. Whether you’re looking for a flagship device that excels in display, performance, or camera quality, the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers on all fronts

    "Samsung's Galaxy AI is great, but Google's execution with Gemini Advanced is easier, richer, and more fun to use."

    Ultra-Premium

    162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, 221g

    Read The Full Review: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
    View Latest Deals

Why These Phones?

pixel 9 Pro XL colorsPin

When it comes to finding alternatives to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, some of the top competitors are pushing the envelope in performance, design, and features.

Brands like Google, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are all offering devices that can hold their own against Samsung’s latest Ultra flagship.

You’ll find plenty of options that prioritise different aspects of the smartphone experience:

  • Camera Mastery: Many alternatives, such as Google’s latest Pixel devices, deliver exceptional camera systems that rival – and sometimes surpass – Samsung in photography performance.
  • Refined Ecosystems: Apple’s iPhones are ideal for users who want a seamless ecosystem that connects effortlessly with other devices like Macs, iPads, and AirPods.
  • Top Value: Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi are known for delivering premium specifications and features without hitting ultra-premium price points.

WHY LOOK BEYOND THE GALAXY S25 ULTRA?

While Samsung’s Ultra series represents the pinnacle of its smartphone technology, some users might want something a little different.

Alternatives can excel in areas that Samsung doesn’t necessarily dominate, making them compelling options:

  • Software Experience: Google Pixel devices offer the cleanest Android experience, often with exclusive features like cutting-edge AI tools.
  • Compact Options: If you’re after a smaller device without sacrificing power, some alternatives – like standard flagship iPhones – are perfect for one-handed use.
  • Unique Designs: Phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro deliver bold, innovative designs while packing impressive hardware.

CHOOSING BASED ON YOUR PRIORITIES

Your ideal phone will depend on what matters most to you. Here are some considerations to keep in mind:

  • Camera Quality: If photography is your priority, look for devices with advanced AI features and industry-leading image processing.
  • Operating System: iOS devices offer simplicity and ecosystem benefits, while Android devices give you more customisation and flexibility.
  • Price: Ultra-premium phones are excellent, but alternatives from brands like Xiaomi or OnePlus provide high-end specs at more competitive price points.
  • Design and Size: Whether you prefer a compact device or a larger screen for media consumption, there are plenty of options to suit your needs.

KEY TAKEAWAY

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a stellar device, but it’s not your only choice. Whether you value a pure Android experience, the simplicity of iOS, or premium performance without breaking the bank, there’s an alternative that fits the bill.

And if you want my advice, I’d go with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL – it is by far and away the most advanced and capable phone on the market right now.

Google, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi all offer compelling flagship devices with unique strengths, making them worthy contenders in the smartphone market.

Stay in the loop with the latest smartphone trends, reviews, and exclusive deals – subscribe to our newsletter now! Sign up for The I/O Newsletter here

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…