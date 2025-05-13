Nothing’s new mid-range lineup splits into two models: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. At a glance, they look similar—but there are key differences that directly affect performance, usability, and long-term value.
Here’s how they compare and which one makes more sense for your money.
Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Specs Comparison
|Feature
|Nothing Phone 3a
|Nothing Phone 3a Pro
|Display
|6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz, FHD+
|6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz, FHD+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|RAM / Storage
|8GB / 128GB or 256GB
|12GB / 256GB or 512GB
|Cameras (Rear)
|Dual camera: 50MP main + ultra-wide
|Dual camera: 50MP main + ultra-wide (better processing)
|Battery
|5000mAh, 45W charging
|5100mAh, 45W charging
|Build
|Recycled plastic frame, Gorilla Glass
|Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass
|Glyph Interface
|Yes (basic)
|Yes (enhanced lighting zones)
|Price (starting)
|~$349
|~$499
Key Takeaways
- Both phones look similar, but the Pro is better across the board—faster chip, better build, and more memory.
- Phone 3a is ideal for basic users, while the Pro is geared toward performance-focused buyers.
- Glyph lighting is more advanced on the Pro, but both models support Nothing’s unique design aesthetic.
🔗 Read more:
How Are They Different?
Performance
The Phone 3a Pro uses a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the regular 3a runs the slower 7s Gen 2. The Pro handles gaming, multitasking, and general app usage much better—so this isn’t just a numbers upgrade. It feels faster and will last longer with software updates.
RAM & Storage
The Pro starts at 12GB RAM, while the base 3a has 8GB. Storage options also go up to 512GB on the Pro. This makes a real difference if you plan to keep the phone for a few years or use it heavily for media, gaming, or work.
Display & Build
They both have 120Hz OLED displays, but the Pro is slightly larger and more premium, thanks to its aluminum frame. The 3a sticks to a plastic frame, which is fine—but not flagship-like.
Glyph Interface
Both support Nothing’s signature Glyph lighting system, but the Pro model has more lighting zones, unlocking more advanced customization and functionality (e.g. notifications, charging progress). It’s subtle, but it adds to the experience.
Which One Should You Buy?
If you’re on a tight budget or just want a clean, minimalist Android experience without needing top-end specs, the Nothing Phone 3a is the one to get. It keeps the core design and experience Nothing is known for, at an aggressively low price.
But if you want the best Nothing has to offer—better performance, more storage, premium build, and deeper Glyph features—the Phone 3a Pro is clearly the better pick. It’s fast enough to compete with more expensive flagships, and still much cheaper than most.
Final Verdict: Get This One If…
- Nothing Phone 3a: You want a stylish, clean Android phone that nails the basics for under $400. Perfect for students, casual users, or anyone who doesn’t push their phone too hard. Full review here
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro: You want mid-range power with flagship feel. Ideal if you game, multitask, or just want a faster phone that’ll hold up for longer. Full review here
👉 Want more mid-range options? Check out our best budget Android phones guide or explore the latest Nothing phone updates here.
