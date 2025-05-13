Nothing’s new mid-range lineup splits into two models: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. At a glance, they look similar—but there are key differences that directly affect performance, usability, and long-term value. Here’s how they compare and which one makes more sense for your money. Nothing Phone 3a vs Phone 3a Pro: Specs Comparison Feature Nothing Phone 3a Nothing Phone 3a Pro Display 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz, FHD+ 6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz, FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM / Storage 8GB / 128GB or 256GB 12GB / 256GB or 512GB Cameras (Rear) Dual camera: 50MP main + ultra-wide Dual camera: 50MP main + ultra-wide (better processing) Battery 5000mAh, 45W charging 5100mAh, 45W charging Build Recycled plastic frame, Gorilla Glass Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Glyph Interface Yes (basic) Yes (enhanced lighting zones) Price (starting) ~$349 ~$499 Key Takeaways Both phones look similar , but the Pro is better across the board—faster chip, better build, and more memory.

, but the Pro is better across the board—faster chip, better build, and more memory. Phone 3a is ideal for basic users , while the Pro is geared toward performance-focused buyers .

, while the . Glyph lighting is more advanced on the Pro, but both models support Nothing’s unique design aesthetic. 🔗 Read more: Nothing Phone 3a Full Breakdown

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Overview

How Are They Different? Pin Pro Model Pin 3a Model Performance The Phone 3a Pro uses a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the regular 3a runs the slower 7s Gen 2. The Pro handles gaming, multitasking, and general app usage much better—so this isn’t just a numbers upgrade. It feels faster and will last longer with software updates. RAM & Storage The Pro starts at 12GB RAM, while the base 3a has 8GB. Storage options also go up to 512GB on the Pro. This makes a real difference if you plan to keep the phone for a few years or use it heavily for media, gaming, or work. Display & Build They both have 120Hz OLED displays, but the Pro is slightly larger and more premium, thanks to its aluminum frame. The 3a sticks to a plastic frame, which is fine—but not flagship-like. Glyph Interface Both support Nothing’s signature Glyph lighting system, but the Pro model has more lighting zones, unlocking more advanced customization and functionality (e.g. notifications, charging progress). It’s subtle, but it adds to the experience.