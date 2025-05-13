Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup includes two standout models: the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra . While they share DNA, these phones target very different users. If you’re deciding between them, here’s what actually matters.

Key Differences Explained

Performance & Storage

Both phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but the Ultra has more RAM and significantly higher storage ceiling (up to 1TB). For power users and multitaskers, this matters. You’ll feel the difference if you’re editing video, running DeX, or gaming heavily.

Display & Design

The Edge has a more manageable 6.7″ display and keeps things FHD+—it’s crisp but clearly a tier below the Ultra’s QHD+ panel, which is sharper and better for media and pro work. The Ultra’s titanium frame also adds a premium, durable feel that justifies its higher price tag.

Cameras

This is where the biggest difference lies. The S25 Edge has a solid triple camera setup, but the Ultra absolutely dominates here with a 200MP sensor, two telephoto lenses, and better low-light and zoom performance. If camera quality matters to you, the Ultra is in a different league.

S Pen & Productivity

If you’re into note-taking or precision editing, the Ultra includes an S Pen and has software support built around it. The Edge skips the S Pen entirely—no support even as an add-on.