Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Edge: What’s The Difference & Which Should You Buy?

Kurt Langston

·

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 EdgePin

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup includes two standout models: the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While they share DNA, these phones target very different users. If you’re deciding between them, here’s what actually matters.

Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs Comparison

FeatureSamsung Galaxy S25 EdgeSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Display6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, QHD+, 120Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 4 (region-dependent)Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (all regions)
RAM / Storage8GB / 128GB, 256GB12GB or 16GB / 256GB–1TB
Cameras (Rear)50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto200MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP periscope
Battery4700mAh5000mAh
S Pen Support✅ (built-in)
BuildGlass front/back, aluminum frameTitanium frame, glass front/back
Price (starting)~$899~$1199

Key Takeaways

  • Both phones share the same chipset, but the Ultra has more RAM and storage options.
  • Camera and display quality are significantly better on the Ultra.
  • The Edge is more compact, cheaper, and ideal for most users.
  • The Ultra is for pros, creatives, and tech enthusiasts who need every feature possible.

🔗 Read more:

Key Differences Explained

Performance & Storage

Both phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but the Ultra has more RAM and significantly higher storage ceiling (up to 1TB). For power users and multitaskers, this matters. You’ll feel the difference if you’re editing video, running DeX, or gaming heavily.

Display & Design

The Edge has a more manageable 6.7″ display and keeps things FHD+—it’s crisp but clearly a tier below the Ultra’s QHD+ panel, which is sharper and better for media and pro work. The Ultra’s titanium frame also adds a premium, durable feel that justifies its higher price tag.

Cameras

This is where the biggest difference lies. The S25 Edge has a solid triple camera setup, but the Ultra absolutely dominates here with a 200MP sensor, two telephoto lenses, and better low-light and zoom performance. If camera quality matters to you, the Ultra is in a different league.

S Pen & Productivity

If you’re into note-taking or precision editing, the Ultra includes an S Pen and has software support built around it. The Edge skips the S Pen entirely—no support even as an add-on.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a well-balanced flagship with great performance and you don’t need pro-level cameras or an S Pen, the Galaxy S25 Edge delivers excellent value for less money. It’s for people who want premium without going all-in.

But if you’re someone who uses their phone for creative work, productivity, or photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the only choice. It justifies its higher price with noticeably better hardware, camera versatility, and long-term utility.

Final Verdict: Get This One If…

  • Galaxy S25 Edge: You want a premium Samsung phone without maxing out your budget. Ideal for casual users, streamers, and most Android fans who don’t need extras like the S Pen. Read full S25 Edge breakdown here.
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra: You’re a power user, creative, or productivity-focused buyer who needs the best screen, camera system, and S Pen support. This is Samsung’s true flagship. Full S25 Ultra overview here.

👉 Want more help picking the perfect phone? Check out our best flagship phones guide and explore Samsung’s latest models here.

Subscribe to our newsletter for exclusive mobile tips, the latest phone reviews, and no-nonsense buying advice you can actually use: Sign up here

LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsAppFlipboard
Kurt Langston avatar
Kurt Langston
AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies

Latest New Phone Releases

Best Smartphones 2025

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…