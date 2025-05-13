Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup includes two standout models: the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While they share DNA, these phones target very different users. If you’re deciding between them, here’s what actually matters.
Galaxy S25 Edge vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs Comparison
|Feature
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Display
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, QHD+, 120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (region-dependent)
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (all regions)
|RAM / Storage
|8GB / 128GB, 256GB
|12GB or 16GB / 256GB–1TB
|Cameras (Rear)
|50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto
|200MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 10MP periscope
|Battery
|4700mAh
|5000mAh
|S Pen Support
|❌
|✅ (built-in)
|Build
|Glass front/back, aluminum frame
|Titanium frame, glass front/back
|Price (starting)
|~$899
|~$1199
Key Takeaways
- Both phones share the same chipset, but the Ultra has more RAM and storage options.
- Camera and display quality are significantly better on the Ultra.
- The Edge is more compact, cheaper, and ideal for most users.
- The Ultra is for pros, creatives, and tech enthusiasts who need every feature possible.
Key Differences Explained
Performance & Storage
Both phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, but the Ultra has more RAM and significantly higher storage ceiling (up to 1TB). For power users and multitaskers, this matters. You’ll feel the difference if you’re editing video, running DeX, or gaming heavily.
Display & Design
The Edge has a more manageable 6.7″ display and keeps things FHD+—it’s crisp but clearly a tier below the Ultra’s QHD+ panel, which is sharper and better for media and pro work. The Ultra’s titanium frame also adds a premium, durable feel that justifies its higher price tag.
Cameras
This is where the biggest difference lies. The S25 Edge has a solid triple camera setup, but the Ultra absolutely dominates here with a 200MP sensor, two telephoto lenses, and better low-light and zoom performance. If camera quality matters to you, the Ultra is in a different league.
S Pen & Productivity
If you’re into note-taking or precision editing, the Ultra includes an S Pen and has software support built around it. The Edge skips the S Pen entirely—no support even as an add-on.
Which One Should You Buy?
If you want a well-balanced flagship with great performance and you don’t need pro-level cameras or an S Pen, the Galaxy S25 Edge delivers excellent value for less money. It’s for people who want premium without going all-in.
But if you’re someone who uses their phone for creative work, productivity, or photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the only choice. It justifies its higher price with noticeably better hardware, camera versatility, and long-term utility.
Final Verdict: Get This One If…
- Galaxy S25 Edge: You want a premium Samsung phone without maxing out your budget. Ideal for casual users, streamers, and most Android fans who don’t need extras like the S Pen. Read full S25 Edge breakdown here.
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: You’re a power user, creative, or productivity-focused buyer who needs the best screen, camera system, and S Pen support. This is Samsung’s true flagship. Full S25 Ultra overview here.
