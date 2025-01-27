Best Smartphone For Video & Camera (That Don’t Cost $1000+)…

Looking for the best smartphone for camera and video under $1000 / £800? Whether you’re a budding filmmaker, a social media enthusiast, or just want stunning photos without breaking the bank, there are plenty of options to choose from.

These smartphones pack premium camera features and video performance that rival flagship devices – all at a more affordable price.

Let’s dive into the top picks for capturing incredible photos and videos!

The Best Smartphones For Camera & Video Under $1000

Wait… Don’t I Need A Pro or Ultra Phone For High-End Photography? Think you need to splurge on a Pro or Ultra model to get stunning camera performance? Think again. In 2025, base models have become incredibly capable, offering flagship-level camera and video features without the eye-watering price tag. You can skip the “Pro” badge and still capture jaw-dropping photos and professional-quality videos. Here’s why opting for a base model smartphone in 2025 is a smart move for photography enthusiasts and everyday users alike. Why Base Models Are Worth It Flagship Cameras Without the Premium Price

Base models now pack the same primary sensors as their Pro and Ultra counterparts. Whether it’s the 50MP shooters from Google or Apple’s advanced computational photography, you’re getting top-tier image quality without spending £300–£400 more. AI and Computational Photography Are the Real Game-Changers

In 2025, camera software matters as much as hardware. Features like Night Mode, real-time HDR, and AI image processing are just as polished on base models as on Pro ones. This means brighter, sharper photos in all lighting conditions, no matter which version you pick. Video Recording Is Next-Level

Base models now support 4K at 60fps with advanced stabilisation, cinematic effects, and even Dolby Vision HDR. Unless you’re shooting a film, you won’t feel the need for the extra features offered on Ultra models. Lightweight and Practical

Pro and Ultra phones tend to be heavier and bulkier due to extra lenses and features. Base models are more portable while still covering all the essential photography and video capabilities most people need.

Key Features You’re Not Missing Out On Portrait Mode: Works just as well on base models thanks to software-driven depth effects.

Works just as well on base models thanks to software-driven depth effects. Wide and Ultra-Wide Lenses: These are standard now, even on entry-level flagship models.

These are standard now, even on entry-level flagship models. Battery Life: Base models have superb power efficiency, lasting long enough for a full day of shooting.

Base models have superb power efficiency, lasting long enough for a full day of shooting. Premium Build Quality: You’re still getting stunning designs with durable materials, even without the Pro moniker. Who Should Choose a Base Model? Casual Photographers: If you love taking photos for social media or personal memories, a base model handles everything seamlessly.

If you love taking photos for social media or personal memories, a base model handles everything seamlessly. Content Creators on a Budget: Need professional-looking video without dropping a grand? Base models deliver the goods at a more affordable price.

Need professional-looking video without dropping a grand? Base models deliver the goods at a more affordable price. Everyday Users: If you’re not printing billboards or zooming into planets, a base model’s cameras are more than enough.