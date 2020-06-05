Every Single iPhone Released To Date: A Complete List (UPDATED)

Apple’s iPhone has been dominating the world for over ten years now, but can you guess how many iPhones have been released since 2007?

The answer is 25 – to date, as in up to June 2020, Apple has released 25 iPhones since 2007. And here’s what that looks like in a list (complete with when they got released):

iPhone Release Date – June 29 2007

iPhone 3G Release Date – June 9 2008

iPhone 3Gs Release Date – June 19 2009

iPhone 4 Release Date – 24 June 2010

iPhone 4s Release Date – 14 October 2011

iPhone 5 Release Date – 21 September 2012

iPhone 5s Release Date – 20 September 2013

iPhone 5c Release Date – 20 September 2013

iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015

iPhone SE Release Date – March 31, 2016

iPhone 6s & 6s Plus Release Date –

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Release Date – 22 September 2017

iPhone X Release Date – 3 November 2017

iPhone XR Release Date – 26 October 2018

iPhone XS Release Date – 21 September 2018

iPhone XS Max Release Date – 21 September 2018

iPhone 11 Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Max Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone SE (2020) Release Date – April 24 2020

Mapping Out The Different “iPhone Eras”

As you can see, that’s quite a lot of iPhones. Inside the last 12 years, Apple has redesigned, reimagined, and completely overhauled the iPhone, moving from a tiny, plastic device (iPhone 3G) with less memory than a $2 USB stick to increasingly larger, more potent phones that, in 2020, would give most laptops a run for their money, with respect to performance and processing power.

The iPhone, over the years, has moved through several “eras” – we had the 3.5in era, for example, then the 4in era and, more recently, the 5+ inch era with its latest releases, currently the iPhone 11 range (but these will soon be replaced by the iPhone 12, of which there will be four distinct models).

First Came The Home Button, Then TouchID And, Finally… FACE ID

Similarly, Apple’s iPhone has experienced some major changes to how users interact with the phone itself. Initially, we had the home button. The standard home button remained in place from the release of the iPhone 3G and hung around until the release of the iPhone 5s, which brought TouchID, Apple’s fingerprint reader, into the mix.

TouchID stuck around for a while too; here are all the iPhones that feature TouchID:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone X – or iPhone 10 – saw Apple do away with TouchID in favor of FACE ID, a new biometric technology that allowed users to unlock and securely access their iPhone using their face. From here on out, FACE ID became Apple’s defacto method for unlocking and accessing iPhones. Until 2020, then TouchID made a return inside the iPhone SE 2020, an iPhone 8 redux with Apple’s phenomenal A13 CPU inside it. The iPhone SE 2020 is also the cheapest iPhone Apple has ever released – you can pick one up for $399.99 (or £419 if you’re in the UK).

All iPhone Models Released To Date (Oldest To Newest)

iPhone

The original iPhone dropped in 2007. It was the first mobile device ever released by Apple and, at the time, was heavily criticized by the press. The handset was a small, often referred to as the iPhone 2G because it did not support 3G and instead ran on quad-band GSM with GPRS and EDGE. The iPhone cost $499 for the entry-level model and, following Steve Jobs’s announcement, thousands of people queued-up outside Apple Stores to buy one.

Save

While something of a prototype for future iPhones, the iPhone 2G was largely responsible for changing the publics’ opinion on what a cellphone should look like. The iPhone brought a fully-functional touchscreen, did not have any keyboard, and, was running a then completely new operating system, iPhone OS, which would later become iOS.

Dimensions: 115 x 61 x 11.6 mm

Screen Size: 3.5 inches, 320 x 480 pixels

CPU: 412 MHz ARM 11

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion battery

iPhone 3G

The iPhone 3G was the successor of the iPhone; it added in many missing things, but the crucial improvement was its ability to access 3G mobile data (notably tri-band UMTS/HSDPA). Apple didn’t touch the design of the handset, the iPhone 3G ran much the same software as it predecessor, and the internal spec, save for the connectivity stuff, was left much the same too.

Save

The iPhone 3G was Apple’s first phone to run on “fast” mobile data. Reviewers described the phone as an improved version of its predecessor, but many still lamented the cost – the iPhone 3G was considerably more expensive than its peers. But this was all part of Apple’s plan; it knew high prices would make it an “event”, something to coveted by people, lusted after.

Dimensions: 115.5 x 62.1 x 12.3 mm

Screen Size: 3.5 inches, 320 x 480 pixels

CPU: 412 MHz ARM 11

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion battery

iPhone 3Gs

The iPhone 3Gs, again, was very similar in terms of design to both the iPhone 3G and the iPhone 3G. The big difference with this phone, however, was speed – Apple bumped both the CPU and the phone’s memory to make it faster. It worked too; the iPhone 3Gs was one of the best selling phones of its era, pulling in millions of new users to Apple’s ecosystem.

Save

Apple also updated the cameras on the iPhone 3Gs too, adding in support for video recording, as well as upping the megapixels on the main camera. Combined, these changes scored Apple a lot of new friends. The press liked the phone and so too did the punters; Apple’s iPhone 3Gs sold very well and hung around for a couple of years before being discontinued in 2012.

Dimensions: 115.5 x 62.1 x 12.3 mm

Screen Size: 3.5 inches, 320 x 480 pixels

CPU: 600 MHz Cortex-A8

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion battery

iPhone 4

The iPhone 4 represented a massive step forwards for Apple. It was the first time the company completely overhauled the design of the iPhone, and people loved it. I remember when it first came out; it looked truly stunning, with its classy styling and premium materials. Apple also massively improved the specs and hardware too, giving the impression that this was the phone it’d been working towards since 2007.

Save

Inside, you had Apple’s first system-on-a-chip with the A4 CPU, a heavily updated, new version of iOS (iOS 4), the inclusion of multi-tasking (for the first time), and the highest resolution display Apple had ever produced which the company dubbed “Retina Display”. The iPhone 4 was a barn-storming success, securing 600,000 pre-orders within 24 hours of launching.

Dimensions: 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm

Screen Size: 3.5 inches, 640 x 960 pixels

CPU: 1.0 GHz Cortex-A8

Battery: 1420 mAh battery

iPhone 4s

The iPhone 4s looked the same as the iPhone 4 on the outside. Inside, however, was a different story; it shipped with Apple’s latest A5 CPU, a new 8MP camera on the rear that supported 1080p video recording, and, of course, Apple’s voice assistant, Siri.

Save

The iPhone 4s was received well by the press; reviewers liked Siri right of the bat, and Apple’s new dual-core A5 processor had praise heaped on it. All in, the iPhone 4s, while rather incremental in the design department, made some rather significant steps forwards with specs, overall performance, and features. At the time, no one had even an inkling about voice assistants, let alone having one inside their iPhone.

Dimensions: 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm

Screen Size: 3.5 inches, 640 x 960 pixels

CPU: Dual-core 1.0 GHz Cortex-A9

Battery: 1432 mAh battery

iPhone 5

The iPhone 5 might have looked a lot like the iPhone 4s, but it did come with some pretty meaty updates. The most significant of which was that it was the first iPhone to support 4G LTE. On top of that, it also ran Apple’s newly minted A6 processor which brought with it some rather significant performance improvements.

Save

Visually, the iPhone 5 looked like the iPhone 4s. But there were physical differences; for starters, it had a completely different aspect ratio (16:9), making it slightly longer than the 4s. However, thanks to Apple’s slick engineering, the iPhone 5 was thinner and lighter than the 4s. It also sold exceptionally well too; Apple clocked up 2 million pre-orders in the 24 hours after it was launched.

Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm

Screen Size: 4.0 inches, 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)

Battery: 1440 mAh battery

iPhone 5s

The iPhone 5s looked more or less identical to the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4s, but it was a significantly different beast. Inside you had Apple’s new A7 CPU and this was accompanied by Apple’s new M7 co-processor which handled things like step-counting. The biggest change, however, was to do with the home button; Apple replaced it with TouchID.

Save

TouchID had a huge effect on the phone market. It also helped Apple rake in billions of dollars of revenue from Apple Pay. Altogether, the iPhone 5s looked kind of dull. But looking back, the iPhone 5s was actually one of Apple’s most significant releases. It popularised fingerprint scanners, it was Apple’s first iPhone with a half-way decent camera, and it sold by the boat-load – 9 million pre-orders in 24 hours is no joke!

Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm

Screen Size: 4.0 inches, 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Cyclone (ARM v8-based)

Battery: 1560 mAh battery

iPhone 5c

The iPhone 5s was joined by the iPhone 5c at launch. It lacked TouchID which was reserved for the iPhone 5s. But it did come in a bunch of colors and, well, that was about it. The iPhone 5c was basically a colorful redux of the iPhone 5. It wasn’t received particularly well by the press, but it did sell very well – you saw people using them everywhere.

Save

Why was the iPhone 5c so popular? Well, it wasn’t because of the reviews; they were terrible. No, the reason the iPhone 5c was so popular was that it was A) cheap for an iPhone, and B) came in a load of colors, so it looked fairly novel. I had the green one, though I didn’t hold on to it for too long, swapping it for the iPhone 5s after about 2 months of use.

Dimensions: 124.4 x 59.2 x 9 mm

Screen Size: 4.0 inches, 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)

Battery: 1510 mAh battery

iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus

After YEARS of keeping much the same design, Apple dropped jaws with the release of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Not only were they the biggest iPhones Apple had released to date, but there was no longer a 4in iPhone option. And this angered A LOT of people, though they would be placated soon enough with the release of the iPhone SE.

Save

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were significant because they were the first time Apple really updated its industrial design since the iPhone 4. The iPhone 6 Plus also had a 5.5in 1080p display, the biggest display ever fitted to an iPhone. People were shocked, scared, and bamboozled. Still, enough of them bought the handsets.

To date, Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus remain one of the company’s best selling models of all time. Guess people do like change after all, eh?

Specs: iPhone 6

Dimensions: 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm

Screen Size: 4.7 inches, 750 x 1334 pixels

CPU: Apple A8 (20 nm)

Battery: 1810 mAh battery

Specs: iPhone 6 Plus

Dimensions: 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 mm

Screen Size: 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels

CPU: Apple A8 (20 nm)

Battery: 2915 mAh battery

iPhone SE

Remember when I said quite a few people were angry about the size of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus? It got so bad that Apple did the most un-Apple thing it has ever done: it actually listened to its customers and released the iPhone SE to appease those that wanted a smaller, but equally potent iPhone.

Save

The iPhone SE went on to be very popular. I actually still have one; it still works great, although it does feel extremely small now. But the fact that it still works and is still getting iOS updates should tell you everything you need to know about why people love iPhones so much.

Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm

Screen Size: 4.0 inches, 640 x 1136 pixels

CPU: Apple A9 (14 nm)

Battery: 1624 mAh battery

iPhone 6s & 6s Plus

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were incremental updates, picking up where the iPhone 6 range left off. They looked the same as their predecessors, but they had some pretty significant updates inside them. The most notable addition was 3D Touch which enabled pressure-sensitive touch inputs, so, for instance, a user could “peak” inside an app to pick up a notification without having to actually open it.

Save

Specs: iPhone 6s

Dimensions: 138.1 x 67 x 6.9 mm

Screen Size: 4.7 inches, 750 x 1334 pixels

CPU: Apple A9 (14 nm)

Battery: 1715 mAh battery

Specs: iPhone 6s Plus

Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm

Screen Size: 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels

CPU: Apple A9 (14 nm)

Battery: 2915 mAh battery

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 was a controversial release for Apple. It was the first iPhone to ship without a headphone jack, and that move properly upset a lot of people. The iPhone 7 Plus was also the first iPhone to feature a dual-lens camera, complete with OIS and 2X Optical Zoom.

Save

The iPhone 7 Plus got all the big updates, but the iPhone 7 still ran the same CPU, Apple’s A10 Fusion, a quad-core CPU, and benefitted from OIS inside its single-lens 12MP camera. The iPhone 7 was the entry-level, smaller model. The iPhone 7 Plus became the defacto flagship, setting a trend that Apple would follow for years to come, save for the iPhone X (that phone launched all by itself).

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were, well… kind of boring releases. There’s not really much to say about these phones, save for the fact that they had wireless charging, a slightly more powerful CPU, and improved displays, thanks to Apple’s True Tone technology that allowed the phones to play HDR10 and Dolby Vision content despite not having an HDR-ready display.

Save

Apple also updated to the back panels; the iPhone 8 range used glass back panels. And that’s it about for the iPhone 8. In the years following the release of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the phones went on to actually become very popular. Apple kept both around until 2020; they were positioned as Apple’s “cheap” iPhone and they sold very well as a result.

iPhone X

The iPhone X represented 10 years of iPhone, and Apple had something big planned for the occasion. Prior to its launch, speculation was rife about the iPhone with plenty of leaks suggesting a radically different iPhone, unlike anything we’d seen before. The leaks were right. Apple’s iPhone X was completely different – and not just in terms of how it looked.

Save

The iPhone X was the first iPhone to use OLED displays. It was the first iPhone to cost $999.99. And it was the first iPhone to launch without a Home button. Instead, it has FACE ID, a new facial-recognition technology that allowed users to unlock the phone simply by looking at it. Basically, the iPhone X was a pretty big update and it set in motion the course of Apple’s iPhone design for the coming half-decade…

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR was exceptionally popular; it sold by the boat-load, thanks to Apple using its patented nice-color-options-marketing trick, its low(ish) price, and the fact that it performed brilliantly, thanks to Apple’s massively powerful A12 Bionic CPU. The iPhone XR also had a massive display, 6.1in, but it did not have an OLED display like the iPhone X.

Save

All told, the iPhone XR ended up being the most successful release inside Apple’s iPhone X era, which included the iPhone X and the iPhone XS/XS Max. It was the company’s best-selling phone in both 2018 and 2019. The XR still does pretty good business now, thanks to its low price on refurbished iPhone sites like Gazelle – you can grab one for less than $400 now.

iPhone XS / XS Max

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max both feature OLED panels and Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU. The iPhone XS Max was the defacto flagship, it had a larger display (6.4in vs the XS’s 5.8in) and a larger battery, however, the phones internal components – including the camera – were identical on both models.

Save

The iPhone XS prices started at $999 and topped out at $1300+ for the top-tier storage model, though you can now pick them up for less than $500. In terms of critical reception, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were fairly well-received, getting solid reviews across the board, however, many reviewers lamented Apple’s decision not to update the design language.

Remember: this design language has been in place since the release of the iPhone X. Keeping Apple’s “era” model in mind, the X Era would not conclude until 2019 with the release of the iPhone 11 range, however, even these handsets closely resembled the XS and XS Max.

iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 11 range was significant because it effectively used the lessons Apple learned with its iPhone X range, specifically, you need a cheaper model, a smaller flagship model, and a large-displayed flagship, in order to properly address the needs of all consumers. The iPhone 11 range has proven very popular, helped no end by just how could the entry-level iPhone 11 was in practice – at $699.99, it’s cheaper and still more powerful than both Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and its newer Galaxy S20.

Save

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max were the first iPhones to feature triple-lens cameras, a move that was a long time coming. Apple really drilled down on the camera performance for the iPhone 11 range, and it worked – the iPhone 11 Pro camera is very, very impressive. The phones themselves looked similar to the iPhone XS range, with the iPhone 11 replacing the iPhone XR. Inside, the phones ran Apple’s A13 chipset, a hugely powerful SoC that could run rings around most mid-range laptops.

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple kicked off 2020 with a bang, releasing the iPhone SE 2020 on April 24. Priced at $399.99 in the USA and £419 in the UK, the iPhone SE 2020 is the cheapest iPhone Apple has ever released. Essentially an iPhone 8 redux, the iPhone SE 2020 carries the same CPU as the iPhone 11 Pro Max – meaning the company’s A13 Bionic chip. The SE 2020 has been shown to be faster than Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra as well – and that phone costs $1200 to buy.

Save

The iPhone SE 2020 was received well by reviewers; Damien – our reviewer – had a blast testing the iPhone SE 2020 out, claiming it was a powerhouse with respect to performance. Battery life isn’t as good as we’d like on account of the phone’s small size, but that’s always going to be the case with smaller form factor phones. What’s most interesting about the iPhone SE 2020, however, is the prospect of an iPhone SE Plus model that would replace the iPhone 8 Plus as Apple’s cheaper but larger entry-level iPhone.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus still accounted for a fairly large chunk of Apple’s iPhone sales in 2019, so it stands to reason that the company will want to replace both phones. We have an iPhone 8 replacement in the form of the iPhone SE 2020, so now we just have to wait for the iPhone SE Plus to land. Speaking personally, I’d be very interested in the iPhone SE Plus. The iPhone 8 Plus is still a great handset; the camera is solid and it has a massive battery. Add in the A13 chipset and you’re looking at one hell of a combination!

Apple will release its new 5G-capable iPhone 12 range towards the end of 2020. And in 2021, we’ll see the iPhone 13 start to take shape.

Looking To Save Big on Your Next iPhone? Check Out Our Guide On Buying Refurbished iPhones – You Could Save Up To 50%!