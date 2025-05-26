Xiaomi 15S Pro vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: What’s The Difference?

Full Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Xiaomi 15S Pro Comparison Trying to choose between the Xiaomi 15S Pro and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra? These two premium handsets share a lot of specs on paper but they target different users. One is a China-only powerhouse built around a bold new in-house chipset, while the other is a global photography-first flagship with one of the best camera systems in the game. Here’s how they stack up across the board… Design & Build: Flagship Looks, Different Finishes Xiaomi 15S Pro Pin Aluminum frame with IP68 rating

Shatterproof glass back

More industrial design Xiaomi 15 Ultra Pin Aluminum frame with IP68 rating

Choice of eco-leather or glass-fiber back

Premium materials with a more “luxury” finish Both phones feel every bit like high-end flagships in the hand. The 15 Ultra leans into premium materials, especially with the eco-leather option. The 15S Pro is a little more traditional with its rugged shatterproof glass.

Display: No Real Differences Here 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED

2K resolution (3200 x 1440)

120Hz refresh rate

3200 nits peak brightness

Dolby Vision & HDR10+ No matter which model you choose, you’re getting the same top-tier display tech. Xiaomi has nailed the screen experience across both models, with ultra-smooth refresh rates and exceptional brightness and contrast. It’s hard to complain here. Performance: Snapdragon vs Xiaomi’s Xring O1 Xiaomi 15S Pro Xring O1 (10-core, 3.9GHz custom chip)

16GB RAM

512GB or 1TB UFS 4.1 storage Xiaomi 15 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “Elite Edition”

12GB or 16GB RAM

256GB to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage The 15 Ultra runs Qualcomm’s best chip, and it’s a proven performer in both power and efficiency. But the 15S Pro is more interesting. Xiaomi’s new Xring O1 chip is built in-house and designed to compete at the flagship level. Early benchmarks suggest it delivers similar real-world performance, but we’ll need more testing to see how it holds up long-term. For now, either option is more than enough for gaming, multitasking, or anything else you throw at it.

Camera: Xiaomi 15 Ultra Is a Photography Beast Xiaomi 15S Pro Camera Setup 50MP f/1.4 Leica main sensor

50MP 5x periscope telephoto

50MP ultrawide Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Setup 50MP 1-inch Leica main sensor

200MP periscope telephoto

50MP 3x telephoto

50MP ultrawide This is the biggest difference. The 15 Ultra’s camera system is in a different class. It uses a massive 1-inch main sensor, adds a second telephoto lens, and includes a wild 200MP periscope zoom. It’s a photography tool as much as a smartphone. If mobile photography matters to you, the Ultra is the clear winner. That said, the 15S Pro still has a strong Leica-branded camera system—it’s just not quite at the same level.

Battery & Charging: Bigger Battery vs Faster Wireless Xiaomi 15S Pro 6100mAh battery

90W wired, 50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5410mAh battery

90W wired, 80W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging The 15S Pro gives you a larger battery, which may mean better endurance overall. But the 15 Ultra charges faster wirelessly—if that matters to you. Both phones include 90W wired charging, which means you’ll be at 100% in around 30 minutes regardless.

Software: HyperOS and Android 15 Both phones ship with Android 15 and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 skin. It’s fast, fluid, and packed with customization features. While Xiaomi’s software is still a bit heavy compared to Pixel or OnePlus, it has improved in recent years, especially with the new HyperOS branding. You can expect solid support, especially on the Ultra, which gets global attention and updates.

Availability & Price: Local vs Global Flagship Xiaomi 15S Pro China-only

~€680 (converted from Chinese pricing) Xiaomi 15 Ultra Global model

~£1,029 / €1,160 The Xiaomi 15S Pro is clearly priced more aggressively—but you can’t buy it outside China without using import services. The 15 Ultra is globally available and officially supported in more regions, which means better updates and aftersales support. If you’re shopping in Europe or the UK, the 15 Ultra is your only real choice unless you’re willing to import and miss out on warranty coverage.