Looking for the best Nothing phone in 2024? Check out our top picks for every budget, from flagship performance to affordable options that deliver serious value!

Cheap phones used to A) look rubbish and B) mean you had to miss out on cool, new specs like 120Hz displays, fast charging, and high-end camera tech.

Then Nothing rolled into town and completely rewrote the “budget Android phone” playbook through a compelling combination of design-heavy aesthetics and the kind of specs you’d never normally see on a sub-$300/£350 Android phone.

But what’s the best Nothing phone to buy right now? As always, it depends on what you want to do with your phone and how much you want to spend. As of right now, these are our current recommendations…

What is The Best Nothing Phone?

Nothing Phone 2

Why You’ll Love It ❤️

Imagine holding a phone that’s not just a device but a conversation starter. The Nothing Phone 2 is exactly that—a flagship marvel that combines stunning design with powerhouse performance.

It’s also Nothing’s current flagship model. Although that’s probably the wrong word to describe this phone as it is around 50% cheaper than an iPhone 16 / Samsung Galaxy S24.

It still packs a punch where it counts, though, which is why Nothing has sold a metric-tonne of these phones in the past 12 months. Turns out people actually do really like value for money – who’d have thunk it!

Standout Features 🚀

Vibrant Display: The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate makes everything from scrolling to gaming a visual treat.

Performance Beast: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this phone handles multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps without breaking a sweat.

Glyph Interface: Turn heads with the unique customizable lighting system on the back. It not only looks cool but also keeps you notified of calls, messages, and alerts in a way no other phone does.

Pro-Grade Cameras: Dual 50MP rear cameras (primary and ultrawide) let you capture stunning photos and videos, making every shot Instagram-worthy.

Long-Lasting Battery: With a 4,700mAh battery and 45W fast charging, you can go from zero to full in no time and stay powered throughout your day.

Why It’s the One for You ✅

If you refuse to settle for ordinary and want a phone that’s not only completely unique-looking but also packs a punch on the performance and specs department, the Nothing Phone 2 is your perfect match.

It’s designed for tech enthusiasts that want top-tier specs wrapped in a head-turning package just without the usual four-figure price tag.

Nothing Phone 2a

Why You’ll Love It ❤️

Who says you can’t have premium features at a more affordable price? The Nothing Phone 2a brings you the best of both worlds—impressive specs and great value.

The Nothing Phone 2a differs from the Nothing Phone 2 is a few distinct ways:

Processor: The Nothing Phone 2 packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for faster performance, while the Nothing Phone 2a uses the Dimensity 7050. Expect better gaming and multitasking on the Phone 2.

Camera: The Nothing Phone 2 rocks a dual 50MP setup, including an ultrawide lens. The Phone 2a swaps that for a 64MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The Phone 2 wins in low-light shots.

Charging: With 45W fast charging, the Phone 2 charges quicker than the 33W on the 2a—perfect for those always on the move.

The biggest difference, or the one you’ll notice most, is the camera tech and the processor. But if you can live without higher-end camera and CPU performance, the Nothing Phone 2a is a properly outstanding value proposition.

Standout Features 🚀

Stunning Display: Enjoy your favorite content on a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals.

Solid Performance: Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it effortlessly handles everyday tasks, from browsing to streaming.

Glyph Interface Included: Don't miss out on the iconic customizable lighting system. Stay notified and express your style just like with the flagship model.

Versatile Cameras: A 64MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor lets you capture beautiful photos with ease.

Reliable Battery: The 4,700mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, ensuring you're always ready to go.

Why It’s the One for You ✅

If you’re budget-conscious but still want a phone that doesn’t skimp on features or style, the Nothing Phone 2a is a fantastic choice. It’s perfect for students, young professionals, or anyone who wants flagship vibes without the flagship price.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Why You’ll Love It ❤️

How is the Nothing Phone 2a Plus better than the standard Nothing Phone 2a? It costs slightly more but it does have the 2a whipped in four distinct ways:

Processor: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus steps up with the Dimensity 1080, offering stronger performance than the 7050 in the 2a, especially for gaming and multitasking.

Camera: The 2a Plus features a 50MP main and 16MP ultrawide, delivering better low-light and wider shots compared to the 64MP and 2MP depth combo on the 2a.

Charging: With 55W fast charging, the 2a Plus charges faster than the 33W on the 2a—great for staying powered up on the go.

Display: The 2a Plus has a brighter display, making it easier to use in direct sunlight.

Think of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus has a kind of best of both worlds phone – it delivers massive amounts of value like the standard 2a model, just with pretty significantly improved specs and performance.

If you don’t want to spend Nothing Phone 2 money, but you’d prefer better performance than what you get on the Nothing Phone 2a, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is the one to go for.

Standout Features 🚀

Brighter Display: The same great 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen but with higher peak brightness, so everything looks even more vivid, even under direct sunlight.

Enhanced Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, you get a significant boost in speed and efficiency for smoother multitasking and gaming.

Improved Cameras: With a 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultrawide lens, your photography reaches new heights. Capture landscapes, group shots, and close-ups with stunning clarity.

Super-Fast Charging: The 4,700mAh battery now supports blazing-fast 55W charging, getting you back to 100% quicker than ever.

Why It’s the One for You ✅

If you want more bang for your buck and appreciate those extra enhancements, the Nothing Phone 2a+ is calling your name. It’s ideal for creatives, photographers, and anyone who loves having the latest tech features at their fingertips.

Wrapping Up / Final Thoughts

Feature Nothing Phone 2 Nothing Phone 2a Nothing Phone 2a+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Main Camera 50MP 64MP 50MP Battery 4700mAh, 45W charging 4700mAh, 33W charging 4700mAh, 55W charging Price Highest Mid-range Premium

What’s the word of the day here? Simple: value for money. And it doesn’t matter which model you end up going for – they all deliver spades of value for what you’ll pay.

For me, the big takeaway with these phones is the design; they all look phenomenal which is something you NEVER get at these kind of prices.

Sure, there are caveats. Things missing – like the most up to date CPUs and whatnot. But you’re not going to miss these things. Not when you’re paying these kinds of prices.

It’s a trade-off, sure, but after using all of these phones it is a tradeoff I’d willing make any day of the week.

The software and UX on these phones is great too. It looks as good as the phone’s exterior, is refreshingly free from bloatware, and it is really intuitive to use.

Nothing has designed the sh*t out these things, from the physical aesthetics right down to the software-side of things.

So, to recap: