Is The iPhone 16 Waterproof? What You Need To Know

Like all modern iPhones, the iPhone 16 is water resistant – but this is NOT the same as waterproof. Here’s what you need to know…

TL;DR – Apple’s iPhone 16 Water Resistance Detailed… ❌ Not Waterproof – It’s water-resistant, but not meant for deep or prolonged water use.

– It’s water-resistant, but not meant for deep or prolonged water use. 💧 IP68 Rating – Safe up to 6 meters (20 feet) deep for 30 minutes in fresh water.

– Safe up to 6 meters (20 feet) deep for 30 minutes in fresh water. 🚫 Limits Exist – Saltwater, chlorinated water, and high-pressure water can still damage it.

– Saltwater, chlorinated water, and high-pressure water can still damage it. 🛠️ Handle With Care – Physical damage, wear, and unauthorized repairs can reduce resistance.

– Physical damage, wear, and unauthorized repairs can reduce resistance.
📜 No Warranty for Water Damage – AppleCare+ won't cover it if water sneaks in.

Is the iPhone 16 Waterproof?

The iPhone 16 series – including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – is water-resistant but not waterproof. Each model is rated IP68 under the IEC standard 60529, which means it can handle submersion up to 6 meters (20 feet) deep for 30 minutes in fresh water.

That’s solid protection for accidental splashes or quick dips, but it’s not designed for regular underwater use or extreme conditions.

What Does IP68 Actually Mean?

An IP68 rating gives you the following:

Dust protection : Complete defense against dust, keeping your iPhone pristine inside.

: Complete defense against dust, keeping your iPhone pristine inside. Water resistance: Submersion up to 6 meters for 30 minutes in controlled, fresh water conditions.

While that’s great for everyday mishaps, like when you drop your iPhone in the bath – or worse, the toilet – it’s key to understand that water resistance is not the same as waterproofing. This rating is tested in a lab and may not hold up under every real-world scenario.

Case in point: with the right conditions, you can get condensation issues with your iPhone’s sensors with just a slight splash of water – this happened to me with my old iPhone XS Max, and it broke FACE ID.

Water Resistance vs. Real-World Use

In the real world, IP68 doesn’t cover every possible situation. But there are plenty of common areas / situations where it should hold up just fine.

Accidental Drops : If your iPhone 16 takes an accidental dive in a pool, bathtub, or sink, it should survive if retrieved quickly.

: If your iPhone 16 takes an accidental dive in a pool, bathtub, or sink, it should survive if retrieved quickly. Rain and Splashes: Rain or minor splashes shouldn’t cause issues, so using it in wet conditions is generally safe.

However, the IP68 rating doesn’t make it invincible. Apple’s tests are done under lab conditions, so factors like temperature, pressure, and water type can affect its water resistance.

Limitations of the iPhone 16’s Water Resistance Water Depth and Duration : Surpassing 6 meters or 30 minutes might breach its resistance.

: Surpassing might breach its resistance. Water Type : Fresh water only! Saltwater, chlorinated water, and other liquids aren’t covered by the rating.

: Fresh water only! Saltwater, chlorinated water, and other liquids aren’t covered by the rating. Water Pressure : High-speed water, like in showers or from water sports, could overwhelm the seals.

: High-speed water, like in showers or from water sports, could overwhelm the seals. Temperature Extremes: Extreme heat or cold can weaken the seals, allowing water in. What Can Compromise Water Resistance? Physical Damage : Cracks or scratches compromise the seal, making water entry easier.

: Cracks or scratches compromise the seal, making water entry easier. Wear and Tear : Over time, the seals may degrade.

: Over time, the seals may degrade. Repairs : Non-Apple repairs or improper handling during repairs can weaken water resistance.

: Non-Apple repairs or improper handling during repairs can weaken water resistance. Charging Port Exposure : Frequent water contact at the charging port can lead to corrosion.

: Frequent water contact at the charging port can lead to corrosion.
: Some accessories, if not Apple-certified, may affect port seals.

Tips for Keeping Your iPhone 16 Water-Resistant

Most of you will never have to worry about water damage on your iPhone. Apple’s water resistance is usually more than enough to keep your phone protected and functioning correctly.

However, for those of us that live in wetter and/or more extreme environments, there’s a bunch of things you can do that’ll bolster its water resistance capabilities.

And there’s a few things to keep in mind should your iPhone 16 accidentally get wet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Avoid intentional submersion – even though it’s water-resistant, it’s not built for regular underwater use.

– even though it’s water-resistant, it’s not built for regular underwater use. Dry it thoroughly if it gets wet, especially around the charging port.

if it gets wet, especially around the charging port. Wait 5 hours after water exposure before charging, as per Apple’s guidelines.

after water exposure before charging, as per Apple’s guidelines. Avoid saunas or steam rooms – high humidity environments can damage water resistance.

– high humidity environments can damage water resistance. Steer clear of harsh chemicals like soaps or cleaning agents, which can corrode the seals.

Warranty Considerations: What’s Covered?

But perhaps the biggest takeaway here should be this: if your iPhone DOES get water-damaged, it will NOT be covered under warranty.

This applies to AppleCare+ as well. For this reason, it is important to ensure you keep your iPhone 16 away from water – even splashes and things like heavy rain.

Most of the time, it’ll be fine. But there’s aways exceptions to the rule, so for this reason you’ll want to A) always run your iPhone 16 in a case, and B) do your utmost to keep it away from any and all water.

iPhones ain’t cheap and if your warranty doesn’t cover water damage, you need to do everything in your power to ensure your iPhone remains nice and dry.