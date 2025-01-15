Xiaomi 15 vs Xiaomi 15 Pro: Which Is Better, And Why?

The Xiaomi 15 series is here and right now you have two options: the base model Xiaomi 15 and the more expensive Xiaomi 15 Pro. Here’s how they compare…

Xiaomi 15 vs. Xiaomi 15 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

Pin The Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi’s latest flagship duo are packed with serious power. But which one is right for you?

Let’s break down the key differences to help you decide.

Display: Size and Sharpness Matter

Xiaomi 15: 6.36-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate

6.36-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate Xiaomi 15 Pro: 6.73-inch AMOLED, 2.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate

The Pro model gives you a bigger and sharper 2.5K AMOLED display, perfect for media and gaming. The standard Xiaomi 15 is more compact, with a slightly lower 1.5K resolution, but both offer buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates.

Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro for its sharper, larger display.

Performance: Both are Powerhouses

Both Models: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB RAM (Pro also offers 16GB)

Performance is nearly identical thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, the 15 Pro steps up with a 16GB RAM option for heavy multitaskers and gamers.

Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro (if you need more RAM)