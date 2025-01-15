Xiaomi 15 vs Xiaomi 15 Pro: Which Is Better, And Why?

The Xiaomi 15 series is here and right now you have two options: the base model Xiaomi 15 and the more expensive Xiaomi 15 Pro. Here’s how they compare…
How The Xiaomi 15 Compares To The Xiaomi 15 Pro
|Feature
|Xiaomi 15
|Xiaomi 15 Pro
|Display
|6.36-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution
|6.73-inch AMOLED, 2.5K resolution
|Refresh Rate
|1-120Hz variable
|Up to 120Hz
|Max Brightness
|3,200 nits
|3,200 nits
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|RAM
|12GB
|12GB/16GB
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB/512GB/1TB
|Main Camera
|50MP
|50MP with f/1.4 aperture
|Telephoto Camera
|3x zoom (60mm)
|5x periscope zoom (120mm)
|Ultrawide Camera
|50MP
|50MP
|Battery
|5400 mAh
|6100 mAh
|Charging
|90W wired, 50W wireless
|90W wired, 50W wireless
|Water Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Starting Price (China)
|4499 RMB (~$635)
|5299 RMB (~$746)
Xiaomi 15 vs. Xiaomi 15 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
Xiaomi’s latest flagship duo are packed with serious power. But which one is right for you?
Let’s break down the key differences to help you decide.
Display: Size and Sharpness Matter
- Xiaomi 15: 6.36-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate
- Xiaomi 15 Pro: 6.73-inch AMOLED, 2.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate
The Pro model gives you a bigger and sharper 2.5K AMOLED display, perfect for media and gaming. The standard Xiaomi 15 is more compact, with a slightly lower 1.5K resolution, but both offer buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro for its sharper, larger display.
Performance: Both are Powerhouses
- Both Models: Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB RAM (Pro also offers 16GB)
Performance is nearly identical thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, the 15 Pro steps up with a 16GB RAM option for heavy multitaskers and gamers.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro (if you need more RAM)
Storage: More Room on the Pro
- Xiaomi 15: 256GB
- Xiaomi 15 Pro: 256GB/512GB/1TB
If you need massive storage for apps, videos, or games, the 15 Pro has you covered with up to 1TB of space. The regular Xiaomi 15 tops out at 256GB.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro for storage flexibility.
Cameras: Pro-Level Photography
- Xiaomi 15: 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 3x zoom (60mm) telephoto
- Xiaomi 15 Pro: 50MP main with f/1.4 aperture, 50MP ultrawide, 5x periscope zoom (120mm)
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is the clear winner for photography. Its wider f/1.4 aperture on the main camera improves low-light shots, and the 5x periscope zoom blows the standard model’s 3x zoom out of the water.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro for serious mobile photographers.
Battery Life: Bigger is Better
- Xiaomi 15: 5,400mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging
- Xiaomi 15 Pro: 6,100mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging
Both models charge insanely fast, but the Pro has a larger battery, offering more screen time between charges.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 Pro for endurance.
Price: Big Value or Big Investment?
- Xiaomi 15: 4,499 RMB (~$635)
- Xiaomi 15 Pro: 5,299 RMB (~$746)
You’re paying about $100 more for the Pro, but with a bigger display, better cameras, more storage options, and a larger battery, it could be worth it.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 for value, 15 Pro for premium features.
Final Verdict: Which Should You Buy?
- Get the Xiaomi 15 if you want a powerful, compact flagship with great specs at a lower price.
- Go for the Xiaomi 15 Pro if you want the best of everything—better cameras, bigger battery, more storage, and a stunning display.
Both phones are top-tier, but the Xiaomi 15 Pro is the ultimate choice if you want the full flagship experience.
Leave a Reply