Discontinued iPhones List: All The Models Apple KILLED

Apple kills off iPhone models every year, once a new range launches. Here’s a list of ALL the discontinued iPhones as of 2022…

When a new iPhone launches, an old iPhone must die. This has been the way Apple has done things for years. The reason Apple does this – for the most part – is to keep its available iPhones limited to a handful of options so as to avoid confusion.

By limiting the number of iPhones officially available via its Apple Store, Apple can also better control its production lines. Making a select few iPhones is a lot more cost-effective than producing loads of different models from different eras. Apple would also like you to buy its latest iPhone too.

In an ideal world, Apple would keep all of its previous generation phones in place, allowing its users to pick them up for less. But sadly Apple doesn’t do this. Instead, it usually keeps just one from its previous generation around – usually the base model which is usually the most popular option anyway.

Discontinued iPhones List

Here is a complete list of ALL the iPhones that have been discontinued by Apple – the list is up to date for 2022 as well, so we’ve taken into account the recent discontinuation of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, following the launch of the iPhone 13.

iPhone (1st Generation)

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone SE

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Can You Still Buy Older iPhones?

Just because Apple has discontinued an iPhone model doesn’t mean you can no longer buy it. Apple produces around 500,000 iPhones a day in its factory, and these iPhones are shipped all over the world. Plenty of these iPhones are returned to the seller, either because they were faulty or the user couldn’t keep up with payments. When this happens, the iPhone is sold to a refurbished iPhone retailer.

The phone is then tested, fixed if necessary, and re-sold on the refurbished market, usually for about 40% less than it cost when it was new. Case in point: I am currently using an iPhone 12 mini which I bought refurbished – it cost less than Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 and is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a modern iPhone without the massive price tag.

Save My Refurbished iPhone 12 Mini – I Got Mine From Here

Similarly, both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max now live on inside the refurbished market. You can pick up these phones in 2022 for considerably less than they cost at launch – around $700/£500 – which makes them a great choice for an upgrade in 2022. They come with 5G, have amazing cameras, and run OLED displays.

The Amazing World of Refurbished iPhones…

I always buy refurbished iPhones, have done for years. They’re cheaper, they work just as well as new iPhones, and they cost considerably less. The fact that Apple kills off its Pro models when a new iPhone series lands is annoying. But the upshot of this is that you can then buy them refurbished for less than Apple would charge had it kept them around inside its official store.

Again, don’t be put off by the “refurbished” thing – the phones look and function as good as new; I wouldn’t have used refurb iPhones for the past several years if they didn’t. All phones sold by refurb tech specialists like REBOXED and Gazelle go through extensive testing and are not sold if something cannot be fixed.

As long as you use a reputable refurbished tech reseller, like the ones listed below, you’ll get yourself a brilliant phone at a brilliant price. I got a brilliant deal on my iPhone 12 mini. But I am thinking of switching it out for an iPhone 12 Pro – I miss having a large display.

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.