OnePlus Update Policy: How Many Years Will OnePlus Support Your Device?

OnePlus shocked everyone when it announced extended software support for its phones in 2022 – up to 5 years! But, not all phones in the OnePlus portfolio get the same level of software support. Now that OxygenOS 14 is just around the corner let’s dive deeply into the OnePlus update policy in this article!

KEY TAKEAWAYS OnePlus supports its flagships just as long as Samsung!

Flagships get 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Nord series of phones don’t get long-term support for OnePlus like its flagships.

OnePlus Update Policy

OnePlus now matches the software support of Samsung, overtaking even Google. But only for flagship OnePlus devices. The budget devices falling in its Nord sub-brand don’t have an extended support schedule. Nord series phones themselves are treated differently, according to which sub-series they fall to. Then there’s OnePlus Pad, the first tablet from the manufacturer.

Let’s look at all the different series of devices OnePlus has, and the update policy OnePlus follows for them.

OnePlus Update Policy For Flagships

The OnePlus flagships will get 4 Android version upgrades and five years of security patches. OnePlus announced the new update policy in November 2022. It applies only to phones launched after that; this list only includes:

OnePlus 11

Older phones will follow the older update policy of 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. These include:

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

Devices older than OnePlus 8 will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches.

OnePlus Update Policy For R Series

OnePlus’ R series of devices include OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9R, etc. The phones in this series are like the current flagship’s ‘Lite’ model. OnePlus did not upgrade the update policy for the R series of phones. These devices will continue to get 3 Android version updates and four years of security patches. These devices include:

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Update Policy For Nord Series Devices

OnePlus Nord, the budget sub-brand of OnePlus, falls even further into the food chain. These devices will get 2 Android version updates and three years of security patches. The devices include:

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Update Policy For Nord N Series Devices

OnePlus Nord N series of devices are exclusive to the US market, and these devices come with 1 Android version update and three years of security patches. Devices in this series include:

OnePlus Nord N30

OnePlus Nord N300

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus Update Policy For OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad is a premium device, and OnePlus treats the OnePlus Pad like its flagships, offering 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches.