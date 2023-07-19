iPhone 13 Dimensions: Comparing The Size of Each Model

Pin

Here’s all the dimensions for Apple’s iPhone 13 series of phones, including the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max…

iPhone 13 Dimensions: All Models Compared Model Dimensions Weight iPhone 13 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in) 174g (6.14 oz) iPhone 13 Mini 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 in) 141g (4.97 oz) iPhone 13 Pro 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in) 204g (7.20 oz) iPhone 13 Pro Max 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in) 240g (8.47 oz) iPhone 13 Dimensions The iPhone 13, with dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in) and a weight of 174g (6.14 oz), is a perfect blend of size and functionality. It’s designed to fit comfortably in your hand while still providing a large, immersive screen. iPhone 13 Mini Dimensions The iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest of the bunch, measures 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm (5.18 x 2.53 x 0.30 in) and weighs just 141g (4.97 oz). This compact device is perfect for those who prefer a smaller phone that still packs a punch in terms of features and performance. iPhone 13 Pro Dimensions The iPhone 13 Pro, with dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in) and a weight of 204g (7.20 oz), offers professional-grade features in a sleek and stylish design. It’s the perfect choice for those who demand the best from their tech. iPhone 13 Pro Max Dimensions The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the largest model in the series, measures 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in) and weighs 240g (8.47 oz). This device is for those who want the most screen real estate and the highest-end features available. 📏📱 Compare the sizes of all of Apple’s iPhones.

Are the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro the Same Size?

Pin

When it comes to the physical dimensions of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, you’ll find that they are indeed identical. Both models measure exactly 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm (5.78 x 2.81 x 0.30 in). This means that in terms of height, width, and depth, these two iPhones are a perfect match.

This similarity in size is a strategic move by Apple, allowing users to switch between the standard and Pro models without having to adjust to a different form factor or size. It also means that cases, screen protectors, and other accessories are interchangeable between the two models, which is great news for consumers.

However, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro may share the same dimensions, it’s important to note that they are not identical twins. The Pro model is slightly heavier, weighing in at 204g (7.20 oz) compared to the iPhone 13’s 174g (6.14 oz). This extra weight in the Pro model is due to the additional features it packs in, such as the Pro camera system and the larger battery.

In terms of display, both models feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. However, the Pro model boasts a ProMotion technology with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals, a feature not available in the standard iPhone 13.

So, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro may be the same size, they offer different experiences, with the Pro model providing a few more high-end features. It all comes down to what you’re looking for in a phone and how much you’re willing to spend.

What’s The Biggest iPhone 13?

Pin

When it comes to size, the crown for the largest model in the iPhone 13 series goes undisputedly to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This behemoth of a phone measures 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.30 in), making it the most substantial offering in Apple’s latest lineup.

Pin Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 5.0 It has the best camera, the best battery, one of the best screens ever put in a production phone, and it has the fastest chip on the market. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is by far and away the best phone you can buy now. Yes, it is expensive. But keep in mind that you’ll be able to comfortably run this phone for at least the next six to seven years without issue. Pros: Amazing Camera

Amazing Camera ProMotion 120Hz Display

ProMotion 120Hz Display Excellent Battery Life

Excellent Battery Life LiDAR Sensor

LiDAR Sensor Beautiful Design

Beautiful Design Fast 5G Support BEST USA DEAL BEST UK DEAL

In addition to its impressive dimensions, the iPhone 13 Pro Max also tips the scales at a hefty 240g (8.47 oz). This weight is a testament to the robust build quality and the plethora of high-end features packed into the device, including a larger battery and advanced camera system.

But what does a larger size mean for the user? Well, the most apparent advantage is the expansive screen real estate. The iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the largest ever on an iPhone. This makes it an excellent choice for those who enjoy immersive media experiences, be it binge-watching their favorite shows, playing graphics-intensive games, or editing photos and videos on the go.

The larger size also means a bigger battery. The iPhone 13 Pro Max houses the largest battery among the iPhone 13 range, translating to longer battery life. This is a significant advantage for power users who demand a lot from their devices and don’t want to be tethered to a charger.

However, the larger size and weight might not be for everyone. Some users might find the iPhone 13 Pro Max a bit unwieldy or heavy for one-handed use or for carrying in a pocket.

In conclusion, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as the largest model in the iPhone 13 series, offers several advantages, particularly for users who value a large display and long battery life. However, its size and weight could be a consideration for those who prefer a more compact device, and if that sounds like you maybe go with the iPhone 13 Pro instead — it’s the same size as the iPhone 13 (6.1in display).