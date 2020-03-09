Samsung Phone Sizes & Dimensions Compared (All Major Models Listed)

Samsung makes A LOT of phones and they’re all different sizes. In this guide, we’ll show you the exact sizes of all of Samsung’s best-selling phones in one place…

Samsung Phone Sizes Compared (All Major Models)

Samsung’s two most popular phone lines are its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note range. For this reason, let’s take a look at how the last few generations of Galaxy Note and Galaxy S phones compare, with respect to display size and dimensions. As you will see below, Samsung’s phones have grown in stature over the years, adding in larger displays which, in turn, has made the phones themselves larger.

However, it is worth noting that growth in the actual size of Samsung phones over the years is only very slight. And the reason for this is that Samsung is now cramming way more screen into much smaller spaces. For instance, the Galaxy Note 10 has a bigger display than the Galaxy Note 9, but the phones themselves are more or less the same size.

Bottom line? Display sizes DO NOT always indicate a phone’s true size, especially when comparing it to older models.

Samsung Galaxy S Range

Samsung Galaxy Note Range

Biggest Samsung Phones You Can Buy

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – If you want the best of the best, and you also want a stylus, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the biggest Samsung phone you can buy of this kind. Like its predecessor, the awesome Galaxy Note 9, the Note 10 picks up where that phone left off and adds in new camera units, an improved display, and even more processing power, as well as a slimmer, more refined overall design.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the biggest and most expensive Galaxy S phone you can currently buy. It has a massive 6.9in OLED display that can also handle a 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the best mobile displays in the business right now. On top of this, you have bleeding-edge specs inside and a very impressive triple-lens camera array on the rear. The Ultra is pricey, but that's just life at the top-end of the phone market.

What’s The Smallest Samsung Flagship You Can Buy?

If you want flagship performance, just in a smaller package, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is probably the best option for 2020 and beyond. The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8in OLED display but, because of the chassis design, the handset itself feels a lot smaller than its display dimensions would have you believe.

For this reason, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is by far and away the best option for those of you that want a more portable flagship experience (that also costs A LOT less). The display is phenomenal too; you’re looking at an OLED panel with HDR10+ capabilities, so images, movies, video, and pretty much everything else in-between look truly stunning.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Specs

Dimensions: 142.2 mm × 69.9 mm × 7.9 mm

142.2 mm × 69.9 mm × 7.9 mm CPU: Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose-M4, 2×2.31 GHz Cortex-A75 and 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose-M4, 2×2.31 GHz Cortex-A75 and 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) Display: 5.8 in OLED w/ HDR10+ (146.1 mm + 438 ppi)

5.8 in OLED w/ HDR10+ (146.1 mm + 438 ppi) Battery: 3100 mAh

3100 mAh SD-Support: microSD card support up to 512 GB

microSD card support up to 512 GB Storage: UFS 128/256 GB

UFS 128/256 GB Memory: 6/8 GB RAM

6/8 GB RAM Camera (Rear): 2MP Wide-angle Camera OIS + 16MP Ultra Wide Camera

2MP Wide-angle Camera OIS + 16MP Ultra Wide Camera Camera (Front): 10MP Front Camera

The Galaxy S10e also features a dual-lens camera on the rear and a hole-punch front-facing camera just like its bigger brothers, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. And if that wasn’t enough to wet your whistle, the S10e also packs in 6GB of RAM and Samsung’s top of the line Exynos 9820 CPU, so there’ll be no worries about performance.

Still, if you’re looking to pick up a proper Samsung flagship device (meaning something from the Galaxy S or Note range) and want to save money, you can save around 40% by going the refurbished route. You can pick up handsets like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 9 for a fraction of the cost of buying them new.

This is the #1 reason why I often buy refurbished phones.

On top of this, you can buy the phone outright and then shop around for a rolling-monthly data plan – SIM-only deals are ALWAYS cheaper than contract deals. I’m currently using this one from Three (it gets you unlimited everything).