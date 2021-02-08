Which Samsung Phone Has The BIGGEST Screen? A Guide…

Which Samsung phone has the biggest screen? Here’s what you need to know as well as some additional bits and bobs…

When it comes to big screens on phones, Samsung started it all. I know Dell had some god-awful phone/tablet hybrid on the market back in 2009. But the less said about that the better. No, the first proper BIG phone – or, phablet, if you will – was, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Note.

The Galaxy Note was the phone that started it all. And since then, well, things have just been getting bigger and bigger. Even Apple has joined the party now with its large, Pro Max models. Back in 2009, this was unthinkable. And we have Samsung to thank for this.

Samsung Phone With Biggest Screen? There’s A Few Actually…

As you know, Samsung has many different phone brands. You have the Galaxy S, the Galaxy A, the Galaxy Fold, and, of course, the now dearly departed Galaxy Note range.

And we’ve already outlined how big all of these phones are inside our Samsung Phone Sizes Guide post. We even put them all in a table, so it is super easy to read. Still, though, if you’re after a Samsung phone in 2021 and you want the biggest one possible what’re your options?

Let’s take a look at each of Samsung’s most popular phone lines and pull in data about the biggest phone from each. After this, we’ll be able to ascertain exactly which current Samsung phone is the biggest.

Biggest Galaxy S Phone

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 6.8in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits

6.8in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits

As you can see, Samsung’s 2020 flagship phone — the Galaxy S20 Ultra — has a slightly larger display than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It’s only 0.1in, but you will notice the difference if you’ve used both phones; the Galaxy S21 Ultra looks and feels slightly more svelte in the hand. On the plus side, if you do want to get the biggest phone, you will pay a lot less for the Galaxy S20 Ultra now than you would in 2020. In fact, there’s a bunch of killer deals up for grabs right now that you should definitely check out.

Biggest Galaxy A Series Phone

Samsung Galaxy A71: 6.7in Super AMOLED Plus

The Samsung Galaxy A71, if you’re on a tighter budget, is one of the best options on the market right now. It runs some really solid spec, it looks great, and it has 5G and a Super AMOLED Plus display. And given its low-end price, it is easy to see why this phone is so popular with users all over the globe.

Biggest Galaxy Note Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: 6.9in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a pretty massive display. At almost 7in, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the biggest and most potent Samsung phones you can buy — even in 2021. But because the phone is now almost 12 months old, well, near enough, you can pick one up on some pretty tasty deals right now.

Wrapping Up: And The Samsung Phone With The Biggest Display Is…

Save

As you can see, you have plenty of choice. With Samsung’s conventional phones, meaning the ones that don’t fold, the biggest display you can buy right now would be either the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, its 2021 flagship release, has a smaller display than 2020’s S20 Ultra (6.8in vs 6.9in), though only by 0.1mm.

That’s not a lot. But it does make a difference to how the Galaxy S21 Ultra handles; it is ever-so-slightly smaller in the hand.

And, yes, the Galaxy S21 Ultra does have a smaller display than the Galaxy Note 20 too. The Note 20’s display is 6.9in, so it is marginally bigger. Currently, the phone with the biggest screen in Samsung’s 2021 lineup of phones is the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

However, it is Samsung’s 2020 phones that have the biggest displays; both the Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, and Galaxy A71 all have really large screens – 6.9in, 6.9in, and 6.7in, respectively.

And if you’re thinking of waiting for the Galaxy Note 21 range, don’t bother — it’s not happening. Samsung is ditching the Note range and will instead focus on its foldable phones (because so many people are buying them). The S-Pen will live on, however, as an accessory for phones like the Galaxy S21, though you will need a special case for it.

Such an Apple move.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Which Samsung Phone Has The Biggest Screen? The Galaxy S21 Ultra has the biggest screen of Samsung’s 2021 phones. It has a 6.8in display. However, this is smaller than the screen used on both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — they both had 6.9in displays.

Q: How Big Is The Galaxy A71 Screen? The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a fairly large display. The phone comes with a 6.7in Super AMOLED Plus screen which is 0.1in larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And like the iPhone 12, the Galaxy A71 also comes with 5G.

Q: How Big Is The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen? The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9in screen, making it larger than Samsung’s newer model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra which has a 6.8in display.