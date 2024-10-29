Want the best gaming phone possible? It’ll need to have these 15 essential features – think of this as a checklist to use before you buy one!

The best gaming phone isn’t just about flashy specs—it’s about having the right set of features that make gaming thrilling, immersive, and fun. In 2024, mobile gaming has evolved into a serious platform, with over 2.7 billion players and more than $90 billion in revenue. To keep up, gaming phones need to be more than just powerful—they need to be designed with gamers in mind.

Whether you’re playing intense shooters, immersive RPGs, or competitive multiplayer games, your phone needs to deliver top-notch performance across the board. From lightning-fast processors to high refresh rate displays, and from advanced cooling systems to responsive controls, these features are what make the difference between a decent phone and a gaming powerhouse.

Our current picks for the top gaming phones right now come with ALL of the above and more.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the essential features every gaming phone should have—so you know exactly what to look for to stay ahead of the competition and enjoy the best gaming experience possible.

Let’s dive into what makes a gaming phone truly great.

What Features Are Most Important On A Gaming Phone?

1. High-Performance Processor 🚀 Why It Matters: The processor (or chipset) is the engine of your phone. A top-tier processor, like Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Apple’s A17 Bionic, delivers the power and speed you need to handle complex, graphics-heavy games. A powerful chipset ensures your games load quickly and run smoothly, even during intense action scenes. 2. Ample RAM 🧠 Why It Matters: RAM allows your phone to run multiple processes at once. With at least 8GB, ideally 12GB or more, you’ll experience faster load times, minimal lag, and fewer frame drops. This feature is especially critical for gamers who often switch between games and apps or run high-performance games that demand fast memory. 3. Large AMOLED Display 📱✨ Why It Matters: Gaming is a visual experience, and an AMOLED display offers vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and true blacks. A screen around 6.7 to 6.8 inches gives you an immersive view, which is especially useful for detailed RPGs or open-world games. AMOLED technology also helps with battery efficiency, meaning you can play longer without draining your phone as quickly. 4. High Refresh Rate ⚡ Why It Matters: A 120Hz or higher refresh rate is essential for smooth, fluid graphics. This feature allows your display to update faster, making movements in fast-paced games look smooth. For shooters or racing games, where quick reactions are key, a high refresh rate gives you a competitive edge by reducing motion blur and improving visual response. 5. Long Battery Life 🔋 Why It Matters: Gaming can drain your battery fast. With a battery of at least 4,500mAh, you’re equipped for longer play sessions without worrying about constantly needing a charge. The last thing you want in the middle of an epic battle is to see your battery percentage drop to zero. 6. Fast Charging ⚡🔌 Why It Matters: Waiting for a charge can be frustrating, especially if you’re in the middle of a gaming session. Fast-charging technology (like Qualcomm Quick Charge) gets you back to gaming quicker by reducing downtime. This is particularly useful for gamers who don’t have time to wait hours for a full charge. 7. Advanced Cooling Systems ❄️ Why It Matters: Gaming generates heat, and too much of it can cause your phone to slow down (thermal throttling) or even shut off. Phones with vapor chambers, liquid cooling, or even cooling fans dissipate heat, so you get a smoother, more reliable gaming experience without sacrificing performance over time. 8. Gaming-Specific Triggers 🎮 Why It Matters: Triggers (like shoulder buttons) replicate the feel of a console controller. These extra buttons make controls more intuitive and responsive, especially for first-person shooters or racing games, where quick actions are necessary. They add a tactile edge that touchscreen controls alone can’t match, giving you a more precise, hands-on gaming experience. 9. Customizable Game Modes 🛠️ Why It Matters: Customizable game modes allow you to optimize your device for gaming. These modes adjust settings like performance, brightness, and notifications so you can focus on gaming without distractions. Some even offer performance boosts by prioritizing resources for the game, maximizing your phone’s power just when you need it most. 10. Enhanced Audio 🔊🎵 Why It Matters: Good sound amplifies immersion, drawing you into the game with rich audio effects. Stereo speakers, spatial sound, and enhanced bass make everything from footsteps to explosions feel more realistic. Great audio isn’t just about volume; it’s about clarity and depth, so you don’t miss a thing in the action. 11. Large Storage Options 💾 Why It Matters: Modern games can be massive, taking up several gigabytes each. With at least 256GB of storage (and ideally microSD support for expansion), you can keep more games, apps, and media on your device without constantly juggling storage. This is essential for gamers who like to have multiple high-quality games installed at once. 12. Ergonomic Design ✋🤳 Why It Matters: A well-balanced design prevents hand fatigue, which is important for marathon gaming sessions. Look for phones with rounded edges, a grippy back, and even customizable settings to make holding and playing more comfortable. You’ll game better—and longer—if your phone fits comfortably in your hands. 13. Reliable Connectivity 🌐📶 Why It Matters: A stable connection is essential for online gaming. With 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and low-latency Bluetooth, your gaming experience remains smooth without interruptions. Fast and reliable connectivity ensures low lag, fast matchmaking, and a more responsive experience for multiplayer games. 14. Durability 🛡️💪 Why It Matters: Gaming phones are built to last. Durability features, like dust and water resistance and scratch-resistant glass, keep your phone protected. This ensures your phone holds up to the rigors of daily gaming and can survive the occasional drop or spill, which means fewer repairs and longer device life. 15. Optimized Software 🤖💻 Why It Matters: Software optimizations can make or break your gaming experience. Regular updates ensure your games stay compatible, improve performance, and add new features. Plus, some phones include AI optimizations that analyze your gameplay patterns to boost battery life, free up memory, or even reduce input lag in real-time.

Gaming Phone FAQs For N00bs – Things To Keep In Mind…

What makes a phone a “gaming phone” compared to a regular smartphone?

Gaming phones typically have powerful processors, high refresh rate displays, advanced cooling systems, and gaming-specific features like customizable triggers to enhance the gaming experience.

They also usually have a more gamer-centric design; think RGB lights and more angular, aggressive design elements.

How much RAM do I need for a good gaming experience on a phone?

For an optimal gaming experience, it’s recommended to have at least 8GB of RAM. More demanding games and multitasking benefit from 12GB or more. The best gaming phones on the market tend to ship with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, so if you want the best possible performance that’s where you should be aiming.

Why is a high refresh rate important for gaming?

A higher refresh rate (like 120Hz or 144Hz) makes on-screen movements look smoother, which is crucial for fast-paced games, providing a more immersive and responsive gaming experience.

Most gaming phones worth their salt will ship with 120Hz screens that are either AMOLED or OLED. For optimal performance, choose the largest screen possible – bigger screens mean more real-estate for your games.

Do gaming phones have better battery life compared to regular phones?

Gaming phones usually have larger batteries, often 4500mAh or higher, to support long gaming sessions. Many also come with fast charging to minimize downtime. And if you go with a phone like ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, you can buy accessories that keep its power topped-up for longer sessions.

What special cooling features do gaming phones have?

Gaming phones often include advanced cooling systems like vapor chambers or liquid cooling to prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions, which keeps performance stable. If you’re serious about top-end performance, cooling features are a must-have.

Are gaming accessories like triggers or external controllers necessary for gaming phones?

Accessories like triggers or external controllers can enhance the gaming experience by providing better control and responsiveness, similar to using a console controller, but they’re not strictly necessary. ASUS makes loads of cool accessories for its ROG Phones, for instance, and there’s an entire third-party market for game controllers and mounts for phones too.