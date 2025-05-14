Nothing’s third-generation phone is coming—and it’s gunning for the mid-range crown.

In a teaser shared by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the company hinted that the upcoming Phone (3) will launch with a price below $500. That would put it in direct competition with the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A55, and other budget flagships from more established brands.

Let’s break down what this move means—and what you should expect from Nothing’s next phone.

A Return to the Mid-Range Market

Carl Pei’s post on X (formerly Twitter) suggests a conscious pivot. Nothing launched its original Phone (1) as a value-driven mid-ranger, but the Phone (2) crept up in price, putting it closer to premium territory. Now, it looks like the Phone (3) will return to its more affordable roots.

“AI is exciting. But we haven’t yet seen it packaged in a way that’s truly useful for most people. There’s so much more to be done, especially around the operating system layer. That’s what Phone (3) will focus on.” — Carl Pei, May 2025

The price tease—and Pei’s focus on AI at the OS level—suggests Nothing may be building its own twist on “smart” UX, not unlike what Google and Samsung are doing with AI tools baked into Android.