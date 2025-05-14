Key Takeaways
- Nothing Phone (3) will cost under $500, according to Carl Pei.
- Focus will be on useful AI features integrated at the OS level.
- A return to the brand’s mid-range roots after the more premium Phone (2).
- Could compete directly with Pixel 8a and Galaxy A55.
- Likely launching in Summer 2025.
Nothing’s third-generation phone is coming—and it’s gunning for the mid-range crown.
In a teaser shared by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the company hinted that the upcoming Phone (3) will launch with a price below $500. That would put it in direct competition with the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A55, and other budget flagships from more established brands.
Let’s break down what this move means—and what you should expect from Nothing’s next phone.
A Return to the Mid-Range Market
Carl Pei’s post on X (formerly Twitter) suggests a conscious pivot. Nothing launched its original Phone (1) as a value-driven mid-ranger, but the Phone (2) crept up in price, putting it closer to premium territory. Now, it looks like the Phone (3) will return to its more affordable roots.
“AI is exciting. But we haven’t yet seen it packaged in a way that’s truly useful for most people. There’s so much more to be done, especially around the operating system layer. That’s what Phone (3) will focus on.” — Carl Pei, May 2025
The price tease—and Pei’s focus on AI at the OS level—suggests Nothing may be building its own twist on “smart” UX, not unlike what Google and Samsung are doing with AI tools baked into Android.
Why Sub-$500 Matters
Keeping the Nothing Phone (3) under $500 could give it a real shot at mass adoption. Here’s why:
- More accessible pricing: Puts it in the same bracket as the Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55, and OnePlus Nord series.
- Stronger appeal to budget-conscious buyers: Great for users who want a modern Android phone without spending $800+.
- More pressure on Google and Samsung: Especially if Nothing can offer cleaner software and longer update support.
We still don’t know the exact launch date, but a summer release seems likely based on previous cycles.
What Features Might Phone (3) Bring?
While Nothing hasn’t confirmed specs yet, we can make some educated guesses:
- Premium design with transparent aesthetics (like previous models)
- Clean, near-stock Android with Nothing OS enhancements
- Focus on AI-driven features
- OLED display, solid cameras, and good battery life
- Likely using a Snapdragon 7-series chip to keep costs down while maintaining performance
Pei has also hinted that Nothing is thinking deeply about how AI should integrate with the OS—not just bolted-on gimmicks. That could be a major differentiator.
Should You Wait for the Nothing Phone (3)?
If you’re looking for a well-designed, affordable Android phone with a clean user interface and solid long-term support, it’s worth holding off a bit to see what Nothing Phone (3) delivers.
In the meantime, here are some solid alternatives worth checking out:
FAQ
When Will the Nothing Phone (3) Launch?
Nothing hasn’t confirmed a date, but based on past release cycles, expect it mid-to-late summer 2025.
Will It Run Android 15?
It’s very likely, especially if it launches after Android 15 rolls out publicly.
Is the Nothing Phone (3) Worth Waiting For?
Yes, especially if you’re in the market for a stylish mid-range phone with thoughtful software and long-term support.
Will It Be Better Than Pixel 8a?
It depends on your priorities—Pixel 8a has stronger camera software and guaranteed updates, but Nothing might beat it on design, UX, and price.
Subscribe to our newsletter, The I/O, for breaking tech news, phone reviews, and insider insights—all in your inbox, once a week. It’s the one mobile newsletter you’ll actually want to read.