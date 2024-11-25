Best Honor Phone To Buy Right Now? Simple: These 2 Models…

Honor’s smartphone lineup is growing, but let’s be honest—not all of their devices are worth your money.

If you’re looking for the best of what Honor has to offer in 2024, there are only two models I’d recommend: the Honor Magic V3 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

These flagships bring cutting-edge features, competitive specs, and the longest software support Honor currently provides.

Here’s why these two stand out as the only real options.

Best Honor Phones Right Now Compared… Feature Honor Magic V3 Honor Magic 6 Pro Design Slim, lightweight foldable (9.2mm folded) Traditional flagship, slim and premium Weight 231g 214g Display 6.8″ LTPO OLED (120Hz) outer, 7.92″ inner 6.8″ LTPO OLED (120Hz) Peak Brightness ~2,000 nits (inner display) 2,800 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Up to 1TB Battery Capacity 5,000mAh 5,400mAh Charging 66W wired, 50W wireless 100W wired, 50W wireless Main Camera 50MP 50MP Telephoto Camera 50MP (3x optical zoom) 50MP (3.5x optical zoom) Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP 12MP Software Updates 3 major Android updates, 5 years of patches 3 major Android updates, 5 years of patches Special Features Foldable design, multitasking features High-brightness display, top-tier cameras 1. HONOR MAGIC V3: THE BEST FOLDABLE IN THE GAME WHY IT STANDS OUT The Honor Magic V3 is the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable on the market, measuring just 9.2mm folded and weighing 231g. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, which feels bulky at 13.4mm thick and 253g, the Magic V3 is far more portable without sacrificing durability or usability. Its 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and incredible brightness levels that rival flagship devices. When unfolded, you get an expansive 7.92-inch inner screen, ideal for multitasking, watching videos, or reading. Unlike other foldables, it doesn't feel awkward to hold or carry around, which is a huge win for Honor. PERFORMANCE AND BATTERY Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and paired with 16GB of RAM, this foldable is just as fast as traditional flagships. Multitasking is seamless, whether you're running multiple apps side by side or using Honor's excellent app pinning feature. The 5,000mAh battery is another major advantage. Foldables typically struggle in this department, but the Magic V3 goes strong for a full day of mixed-use and supports 66W fast charging, so you're back to 100% in under an hour. CAMERA TECH Foldables usually compromise on cameras, but not the Magic V3. It features: A 50MP main sensor for sharp, detailed photos.

A 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for clear, close-up shots.

A 12MP ultra-wide lens for expansive landscapes and group shots. This camera setup rivals non-foldables like the Magic 6 Pro and even competes with traditional flagships like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. LONG-TERM VALUE The Magic V3 is one of the few Honor phones to get three major Android updates and five years of security patches, keeping it relevant and secure for years to come. Combined with its premium design and functionality, this makes it the best foldable Honor—and arguably anyone—has produced.

2. HONOR MAGIC 6 PRO: A FLAGSHIP DONE RIGHT WHY IT STANDS OUT The Honor Magic 6 Pro is a proper flagship built for people who want everything: speed, great cameras, and a premium design. It's sleek, well-balanced, and holds its own against top competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro. DISPLAY AND PERFORMANCE Its 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display boasts a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, making it one of the brightest screens on the market. Whether you're scrolling in sunlight or watching HDR content, the display is crisp, colorful, and smooth with its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB of RAM ensure flawless performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The phone doesn't overheat, even with intensive use, and its advanced cooling system keeps it running smoothly. BATTERY AND CHARGING The 5,400mAh silicon-carbon battery is a standout feature, offering 20% more energy density than traditional batteries. This means you'll get through a full day of heavy use and still have juice to spare. Charging is a breeze with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, taking the phone from zero to 50% in just 15 minutes. CAMERA PERFORMANCE The Magic 6 Pro delivers some of the best photography Honor has ever offered: 50MP main sensor with improved night mode and sharp daytime photos.

50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom for detailed close-ups.

12MP ultra-wide lens for group shots and landscapes. Honor has also improved its computational photography with MagicOS, producing images that rival Samsung and Apple's best efforts. LONG-TERM VALUE Like the Magic V3, the Magic 6 Pro benefits from three Android updates and five years of security patches, making it a future-proof investment. It's less expensive than similar flagships from Apple and Samsung, while still delivering comparable—if not better—performance in many areas.

Why These Phones And Not Other Models? Pin Honor and Android Updates: What You Need To Know SOFTWARE SUPPORT MATTERS Both the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro are covered by Honor’s improved update policy. This is crucial if you plan to keep your phone for more than a couple of years. Other Honor devices, like the standard Magic 5 or mid-range models, still only get two Android updates and two years of security patches, leaving them outdated much sooner. CAMERAS THAT DELIVER Honor has stepped up its camera game with these two models. Whether you’re into photography or just want reliable cameras for everyday use, the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro give you flagship-level results. COMPETITIVE PRICING While these are premium devices, they undercut many competitors in price. The Magic 6 Pro offers similar specs to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max, but at a noticeably lower cost. The Magic V3 is the most practical foldable out there, without the premium markup you’d expect from Samsung.