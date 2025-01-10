The Best Base Model Phones To Buy In 2025

Pro model and Ultra model phones are great. They come with all the latest camera tech and, more recently, AI features like Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini.

But what if you don’t need all that stuff? Simple: save yourself about $300 to $400 and go with a base model phone.

Apple, Google, Samsung, and even brands like Xiaomi’s base model options offer plenty of bang for your buck which means you don’t need to go Pro to get a metric tonne of performance and awesome camera capabilities.

And right now – based on our extensive testing and love of value for money – these are the top-rated base model phones for 2025.

The Best Base Model Phones Right Now…