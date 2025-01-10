The Best Base Model Phones To Buy In 2025

Pro model and Ultra model phones are great. They come with all the latest camera tech and, more recently, AI features like Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini.
But what if you don’t need all that stuff? Simple: save yourself about $300 to $400 and go with a base model phone.
Apple, Google, Samsung, and even brands like Xiaomi’s base model options offer plenty of bang for your buck which means you don’t need to go Pro to get a metric tonne of performance and awesome camera capabilities.
And right now – based on our extensive testing and love of value for money – these are the top-rated base model phones for 2025.
The Best Base Model Phones Right Now…
Google Pixel 9
📲
6.3-inch Actua OLED
🔋
4700mAh
💾
128GB, 256GB
The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for
"The Google Pixel 9 is one of the coolest redesigns I’ve seen."
The 6.3-inch Actua OLED display offers a 1080 x 2424 resolution, delivering sharp, vibrant visuals. Its flat design not only looks clean but feels better for gesture navigation and durability.
Brand:
Price Tier:
Premium
-
OnePlus 13
📲
6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED
🔋
6000mAh
💾
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
With powerful specs, everlasting battery life, and a camera good enough to make you forget your Pixel, the OnePlus 13 is an early front-runner for smartphone of the year. Yeah, it's that good.
"I'm dumbfounded, I can't find anything wrong with this phone."
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels. This results in sharp details and vivid colors that make media consumption and everyday tasks a delight. Its curved edges not only enhance aesthetics but also improve usability.
Brand:
OnePlus
Price Tier:
Premium
-
Apple iPhone 16
📲
6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED
🔋
3561mAh
💾
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
The iPhone 16 is the best non-Pro iPhone ever made, and the most tempting iPhone in years from an Android perspective.
"With the new A18 inside, the iPhone 16 feels like it can keep up with the Pros."
The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels. This translates into crisp details and vivid colors, making every swipe and tap feel premium. It’s a great size for one-handed use without compromising on screen real estate.
Brand:
Apple
Price Tier:
Premium
-
Xiaomi 14T Pro
📲
6.7in CrystalRes AMOLED
🔋
5000mAh
💾
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
This powerful sub-flagship takes excellent photos for the money. The Xiaomi 14T Pro lacks the wow factor of some rivals, but doesn’t skimp on storage and has a long-lasting battery.
"The Xiaomi 14T Pro takes a notable step up in terms of design versus its predecessor."
At 6.67 inches with a 2712 x 1220 resolution, the CrystalRes AMOLED panel delivers sharp visuals, bold colors, and rich contrast. It’s great for gaming, watching videos, or even just browsing.
Brand:
Xiaomi
Price Tier:
Premium
Base Model Phones 101: How They Compare / Contrast To More Expensive Pro and Ultra Variants
Thinking about upgrading your phone but not sure if you need a Pro or Ultra model? You’re not alone.
While premium models grab attention with flashy cameras and high-end features, base models often deliver the same core performance for hundreds less.
Let’s break down how base model phones stack up against their pricier Pro and Ultra counterparts—so you can decide if spending more is really worth it.
Performance: Plenty of Power for Most People
Base models aren’t slow. In fact, most use the same processor as their Pro siblings.
- iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 16 Pro: Both run on Apple’s A18 chip, but the Pro and Pro Max run the A18 Pro variant.
- Galaxy S24 vs. S24 Ultra: Both rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Where they differ is in RAM. Base models might have 8GB, while Pro models push 12GB or more.
For everyday use—social media, streaming, gaming—you won’t notice much. Heavy multitasker or hardcore gamer? You might feel the difference.
Camera: Great, But Not Groundbreaking
Base models take awesome photos, but they don’t have all the camera tricks.
- Lenses: Base models usually have wide and ultra-wide cameras. Pro models throw in a telephoto lens for zooming.
- Night Modes & AI: Pro models often have better night photography and smarter AI enhancements.
- Zoom: Expect 2x or 3x zoom on base models. Pro models go up to 10x or even 30x with periscope lenses.
If you’re a casual photographer, the base model is more than enough. But if zoom or pro-level shots matter, you might want to go Pro.
Battery & Charging: Good, But Not the Best
- Battery Size: Base models usually have smaller batteries. Example: the Pixel 9 has a 4,700mAh battery, while larger models push beyond 5,000mAh.
- Charging Speeds: Pro models often support faster charging. The Galaxy S24 Ultra charges at 45W, but the base S24 caps at 25W.
- Wireless Charging: Present on both, but reverse wireless charging is sometimes exclusive to higher models.
For regular use, base models hold up. Power users might miss the faster charging.
Display: Still Sharp, Just Less Fancy
- Size & Resolution: Base models usually have smaller and lower-res screens. Think 6.1-inch FHD+ vs. 6.7-inch QHD+ on Pro models.
- Refresh Rate: Apple’s base models stick to 60Hz, so if you want 120Hz you’ll need to go pro. On Android, most base model phones come with 120Hz screens. Another win for Android.
- Brightness: Pro models often shine brighter, literally. If outdoor visibility matters, that could be a deal-breaker.
But for most people? The base model’s display looks and feels great.
Build Quality: Solid, But Less Premium
- Materials: Pro models might use titanium or stainless steel, while base models lean on aluminum or plastic.
- Durability: Both usually have IP68 water and dust resistance, so they’re equally tough.
Unless you’re all about luxury materials, the difference won’t matter much.
Software & Updates: Same Support, Fewer Features
- Updates: Samsung and Google do 7 years of updates on select models, including its main, base series models (Pixel 9, S24), whereas Apple’s support is standard (7+ years) across all of its phones.
- Exclusive Features: Some AI tools or camera tricks stay locked to Pro models. For example, Google Gemini might be more advanced on Pro devices, and to get it on non-Pro models, you’ll have to pay.
But for daily use? Base models run just as smoothly.
AI Features: Useful, But Less Powerful
- Core AI: Both models include AI tools like smart photo editing and voice assistants.
- Advanced AI: Pro models often get enhanced AI, like real-time translation or advanced photo editing.
For most users, the base AI features are more than enough.
Storage & RAM: Less, But Probably Enough
- Storage: Base models often start at 128GB, while Pro models might begin at 256GB.
- RAM: Base models usually have 6GB to 8GB; Pro models can go up to 12GB or more.
If you don’t hoard apps and media, you’re covered.
Price-to-Performance: More Bang for Your Buck
Base models can save you $300–$400, and for many, the trade-offs are worth it. You lose a few pro features but keep the core experience. It’s the smarter choice if you don’t need zoom lenses or bleeding-edge AI.
Accessories: Mostly Compatible
Most accessories work across models. But some Pro-exclusive features, like Apple Pencil support or certain camera grips, might not.
Longevity: Built to Last
Base models are designed to last. With the same software support as Pro models, your phone will stay current for 7 years. Pro models might age a little better thanks to higher specs, but for most users, it’s not a huge gap.
Resale Value: Pro Models Hold Value Better
Pro and Ultra models typically resell for more. But base models still hold decent value, especially with brands like Apple and Samsung.
The Bottom Line: Should You Go Base or Pro?
- Choose Base if you want a powerful, long-lasting phone without extra fluff.
- Go Pro/Ultra if you need advanced cameras, faster charging, and premium materials.
For most people, a base model phone is more than enough. You’ll save money and still get a killer smartphone experience.
