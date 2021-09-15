iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max: What’s The Difference?

How does the iPhone 13 compare to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Apple’s iPhone 13 is now official, bringing a slew of subtle updates to Apple’s iPhone platform. It’s not a big year for changes; all of the updates Apple has introduced are incremental and subtle. The iPhone 13 is basically a more refined, more useful version of the iPhone 12.

“Our customers rely on iPhone every day, which is why we’ve made iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini more powerful, more capable, and more fun to use. Both phones have beautiful designs, industry-leading performance, and advanced camera systems with impressive computational photography features, all with incredible durability, water resistance, and a big jump in battery life to ensure customers can depend on their iPhone when they need it. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 15 and with privacy built in, make iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini an unbeatable choice.” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the changes Apple introduced aboard the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

iPhone 13 Updates List iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.

All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.

The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.

iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.

The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.

The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.

All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.

All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.

Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How Much More is The iPhone 13 Pro Max Than The iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s flagship model and it is, obviously, the most expensive. Apple has kept the prices more or less in line with what it charged for the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020.

The iPhone 13 starts at $800, while the 13 Mini retails for $700. For the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, prices start at $1000 and $1100, respectively.

iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max US USD 700 USD 800 USD 1,000 USD 1,100 Canada CAD 950 CAD 1,100 CAD 1,400 CAD 1,550 UK GBP 680 GBP 780 GBP 950 GBP 1,050 Ireland EUR 830 EUR 930 EUR 1,180 EUR 1,280 Australia AUD 1,200 AUD 1,350 AUD 1,700 AUD 1,850 Germany EUR 800 EUR 900 EUR 1,150 EUR 1,250 France EUR 810 EUR 910 EUR 1,160 EUR 1,260 Italy EUR 840 EUR 940 EUR 1,190 EUR 1,290 Poland PLN 3,600 PLN 4,200 PLN 5,200 PLN 5,700 India INR 70,000 INR 80,000 INR 120,000 INR 130,000 Malaysia MYR 3,400 MYR 3,900 MYR 4,900 MYR 5,300 Thailand THB 26,00 THB 30,000 THB 39,000 THB 43,000 China CNY 5,200 CNY 6,000 CNY 8,000 CNY 9,000 The Price of Apple’s iPhone 13 In Every Major Country

As to whether the iPhone 13 is worth buying, that kind of depends on your current situation and what phone you’re currently using. If you have an older iPhone, say, the iPhone XR or iPhone X, then, yes, the iPhone 13 is definitely worth upgrading to – it is massively better than those phones.

If you’re running an iPhone 12, however, I’d probably wait until next year’s iPhone 14 to update. The iPhone 13 is an S-Update in all but name. The specs are better than the iPhone 12’s but not in any meaningful area.

The only time updating from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13 makes sense is if you want to get the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. This will represent a big shift in performance – notably in the camera department.

Indeed, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera is one area where Apple has brought in quite a few updates. It is now one of the best mobile phone cameras on the market. It is also brilliant for shooting video footage, making it an ideal choice for YouTube content creators.

The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone, like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. Apple

If you are interested in picking up the iPhone 13, you can register to pre-order the phones right now via Three and EE in the UK. Also, be sure to check out ALL the iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro color options!

