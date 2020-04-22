Think the iPhone SE (2020) was cool? Well, word on the street suggests Apple is planning to release and iPhone SE Plus model as well…

The iPhone SE (2020) set tongues wagging the moment it was announced – $399.99 for an iPhone with Apple’s A13 CPU is no joke. But what if there was another SE handset coming? A Plus model? That’d be very cool, right?

According to Jon Prosser, Apple is prepping the launch of an iPhone SE Plus model. This phone will be based on the iPhone 8 Plus model, so it’ll feature a dual-lens camera and a larger, higher-resolution display – though still only 1080p.

If the iPhone SE Plus did happen, prices would likely start around $100 more than the iPhone SE (2020) model, so about $499.99 for the base model moving up to $699.99 for the 512GB model (that’s the same price as the iPhone 11, but here you’d get 512GB of storage, not 64GB as you do on the base model iPhone 11).

As for release dates, there is a lot of conflicting information; Prosser says it could launch alongside the iPhone 12, while Ming-Chi Kuo says current economic issues have staled production and could push back a release date indefinitely. Basically, no one knows what the hell is going on…

Why iPhone SE Plus Will Happen…

The #1 simplest reason is that Apple has now discontinued the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone SE (2020) replaces the iPhone 8, like for like, but without an iPhone SE Plus update, there is no replacement from the iPhone 8 Plus.

And keep in mind that the stats have shown that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accounted for around 21.5% of Apple’s iPhone sales (up until June 2019), proving the cheaper iPhone options were still very popular with consumers. To put that figure into context, during the same period the iPhone XS Max only accounted for 9% of sales.

For this reason, Apple needs a like for like replacement for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. And those handsets will almost certainly be the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone SE Plus – it could just be a while before we see the Plus model announced, although I don’t expect Apple to announce it alongside the iPhone 12.

Why? Because that event – if there is even a live keynote – will be ALL about the iPhone 12, 5G, and its abilities. Apple will not want the specter of a cheaper model ruining the ambiance. Instead, I think we’ll see the iPhone SE Plus announced in much the same way Apple did the iPhone SE (2020) which is to say quietly and without much fuss.

iPhone SE Plus Specs (What I’m Expecting)

Weight: 202g

Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm

OS: iOS 13

Screen size: 5.5-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

CPU: Apple A13 Bionic

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 64/256GB/512GB

Battery: 2,691mAh

Rear camera: Dual 12MP

Front camera: 7MP

And for pricing? I’d expect the iPhone SE Plus to cost $100 more than the iPhone SE (2020). You’ll get the same storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 512GB – with each adding another $100 onto the price of the handset. If this is the case, you’d be able to pick up a 512GB iPhone SE Plus for the same price as a 64GB iPhone 11.

And if that’s the case, I think more than a few people would pick one of these phones up! I know I’d be tempted, especially by the 128GB model which would theoretically retail for $599.99 based on the above speculative pricing structure.

