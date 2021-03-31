Which iPhones Have Touch ID? Here’s The COMPLETE List

Ever wonder which iPhones Have Touch ID? Not to worry! We have the full list below! When Apple first introduced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 5s it was revolutionary for its time. It was among the first biometric readers on smartphones that actually worked. It’s more than fair to say Touch ID awakened people’s awareness of just how useful reliable, secure biometric authentication could be.

Of course, since then Apple has usurped its own Touch ID technology with Face ID – an even more secure and seamless biometric authentication system. However, just because most of Apple’s smartphones now feature Face ID, that doesn’t mean Apple has abandoned the use of Touch ID on all of its devices. Matter of fact, Apple still makes iPhones, iPads, and Macs that feature Touch ID.

What Is Touch ID?

At its most basic, Touch ID is a fingerprint-based biometric authentication system. To break that down further, an “authentication system” is simply a gatekeeper you need to get past to access a device’s system. The first authentication systems were PIN codes for debit cards and passwords for websites and computers. The “biometric” part just means that instead of a PIN or password, the authentication system unlocks by reading a specific part of a user’s biology–in this case, their fingerprint.

There have been two iterations of Touch ID since Apple indrosuced it. The first generation Touch ID was only on four iPhones. The second generation Touch ID was on all the rest. While both generations worked the same and supported the same features, second generation Touch ID was 50% faster at unlocking a device and more reliable than first generation Touch ID.

Which iPhones Have Touch ID?

iPhones were the first Apple products with Touch ID. Here’s a full list of the iPhones that have the fingerprint sensor.

Touch ID (1st generation):

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

Touch ID (2nd generation):

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

Which iPads Have Touch ID?

Touch ID (1st generation):

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

iPad (2017)

iPad (2018)

iPad (2019)

iPad (2020)

iPad Air 2

iPad Pro 12.9in (2015)

iPad Pro 9.7in

Touch ID (2nd generation):

iPad mini (2019)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air (2019)

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9in (2017)

iPad Pro 10.5in

Which Macs Have Touch ID?

All MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar (so, 2016 and later)

MacBook Air (2018) and later models

Is Touch ID Better Than Face ID?

Simply put: no. While Touch ID is a terrific biometric authentication system, Face ID is both faster and more secure. Matter of fact, Face ID only returns a false-positive every 1 out of a million tries. Touch ID returns a false positive every 1 out of 50,000 tries.

Touch ID Tips & Tricks: Get The Most Out of Touch ID!

Since then, however, Apple has opened up Touch ID to third-party apps, expand its use throughout iOS, and made it a key feature for Apple Pay authentication. While it’s undoubtedle that Touch ID’s usefulness has increased dramatically, many don’t know they can make Touch ID even more useful with the following tips:

Disable iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Pay purchases

A nice benefit of Touch ID is the ability to use your fingerprint to authenticate purchases from the App Store and iTunes Store on your iPhone and iPad. No doubt about it: it saves a lot of time and frustration of having to enter your password each time. The only problem is sometimes using Touch ID for purchases makes it too easy to buy media and in-app purchases. A few times I’ve even accidentally purchased a few apps with Touch ID when I had intended to cancel the transaction at the last minute.

Luckily Apple allows you to display Touch ID for App Store, iTunes Store, and even Apple Pay purchases. Here’s how:

Tap the Settings app. Tap Touch ID & Passcode Enter your device passcode when asked. Under “Use Touch ID For” toggle the green switch to OFF (white) next to iTunes & App Store and, optionally, Apple Pay.

Add Multiple Fingerprints

Most people only use Touch ID with their thumbprint, but Touch ID can actually store and read five different fingerprints. Storing more fingerprints means you can use more fingers to enable Touch ID. At first, this may seem silly. After all, are you ever not going to have your thumb on you? But then you realize that additional fingers make Touch ID better because sometimes you are holding your iPhone or iPad at an angle where the thumb isn’t the finger with the most easily accessible reach to the Touch ID button.

For example, I use my idea finger to unlock Touch ID when I’m using my iPhone in bed at night, which is generally held above my face with my one hand. Moving my thumb on that hand would cause the iPhone to fall, but I don’t have to worry about that because I have added my index fingerprint on my other hand to the stored prints Touch ID can read.

Here’s how you can add more fingerprints:

Tap the Settings app. Tap Touch ID & Passcode Enter your device passcode when asked. Under “Fingerprints” tap “Add a Fingerprint” You’ll be taken through the normal fingerprint set up screen again and this time you can choose any additional finger you want.

Keep Your Fingerprints Organized

By default when you add fingerprints to Touch ID they’ll be named “Finger 1”, “Finger 2”, and so on. This is fine…except when you want to delete a specific print. It might be hard to remember which “finger” is which. Thankfully, you can rename your scanned fingerprints to anything you want. Here’s how:

Tap the Settings app. Tap Touch ID & Passcode Enter your device passcode when asked. Under “Fingerprints” tap the “Finger #” you want to rename. On the next screen delete the generic “Finger #” and enter your own name (such as “left thumb”, “right thumb”, “ring finger”, etc.).

Remove Fingerprints

You can also delete fingerprints if you want. This makes room for additional scans if you need them. Doing this is easy:

Tap the Settings app. Tap Touch ID & Passcode Enter your device passcode when asked. Under “Fingerprints” tap the “Finger #” you want to remove. On the next screen tap the red Delete Fingerprint button.

Scan Someone Else’s Fingerprint In Case Of An Emergency

This is perhaps my favorite Touch ID tip. Though Touch ID is designed for personal security, there’s no reason you can’t store another person’s fingerprint on your device. Why might you want to do this? A backup fingerprint of someone else ensures they will be able to access your phone in times of emergency if you are not around or otherwise unable to.

Needless to say, you should only give someone else who you EXPLICITLY TRUST access to your Touch ID, like a spouse or partner. Here’s how to add someone else’s fingerprint to your Touch ID:

Tap the Settings app. Tap Touch ID & Passcode Enter your device passcode when asked. Under “Fingerprints” tap “Add a Fingerprint” You’ll be taken through the normal fingerprint set up screen again but this time let your trusted other enter one of their prints.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.