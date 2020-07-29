Compare thousands of deals from the UK’s biggest networks for Apple’s iPhone – featuring all models, from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 11

Best iPhone Deals (ALL MODELS)

Choosing The Right iPhone For You

Apple now makes and sells a range of iPhones – from the iPhone 11 Pro, its current flagship device, to the iPhone SE 2020, its latest and cheapest model. But you can also still buy iPhone models going all the way down to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, though we wouldn’t recommend these devices.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are still potentially worth buying in 2020, though, again, you have to keep in mind that these iPhones are now getting on a bit; they lack many of the newer features you’ll find on the iPhone 11 like FACE ID and OLED panels.

Having said that, Apple’s latest iPhone release – the iPhone SE 2020 – is actually based on the iPhone 8, only here it has been updated with Apple’s A13 CPU, the same chipset used in the iPhone 11 range. This chip is insanely powerful, so you’re getting a classically designed iPhone that includes TouchID, just with a modern CPU, for a lot less than Apple’s iPhone 11.

The way I’d look at it is like this:

Hassle-Free Ownership – If you just want a solid phone that kicks ass, go with the entry-level iPhone 11. It is a killer phone with amazing specs and brilliant design. It has FACE ID, a dual-lens camera, and is supremely powerful. It is also significantly cheaper than Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

I Want To Save Money – If you're looking to save money on your next iPhone, and you want a new model with the latest chipset inside it, go with the iPhone SE 2020. It is the cheapest iPhone that Apple makes but it packs in all the performance of Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max, just inside a phone that looks and feels like an iPhone 8.

I Want The Best of The Best – If you want the best iPhone possible, go with the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone Pro Max. These are Apple's current flagships. They feature the best specs, OLED displays, and the most advanced cameras that Apple has ever produced. The only difference between these two devices is their sizes; the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5in display, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8in display. The Pro Max has a bigger battery too.

And if you want to see and hear what Apple’s iPhone 11 range is all about, you can check out the iPhone 11’s keynote launch in full below:

What About Data – How Much Do I Need?

When it comes to data, you only need to keep one rule in mind: MORE IS BETTER. Do not get suckered in by contacts that offer low monthly costs with small amounts of data. You will go over your data allowance and you will get charged for this – and you do not want this.

Instead, you want to ensure you get an iPhone contract with an appropriate amount of data. For me, 10GB is the absolute minimum. Anything less than this will result in you potentially running out of data before the end of the month. For this reason, always aim for 10GB, 20GB, or above when selecting data plans. Avoid anything less like the plague.

Picking The Right Network

If you’re happy with your current phone network, you might as well stay put. Switching phone networks, while simple enough, can be an annoying process, requiring PAC codes and multiple phone calls with network IT people.

If you DO want to switch networks, that’s also fine – you have plenty of options. The big four – Three, O2, EE, and Vodafone – offer some of the best deals for data and iPhones in the UK. On top of this, all the major UK networks offer additional benefits for switching to them, things like 12 months of free Spotify or Now TV access, for instance.

My two favorite UK networks are Three, I’ve been with them for almost a decade now, and EE, which is the largest UK network in terms of users and coverage. If you’re on the fence about who to go with, Three and EE would be my picks – they both do great deals on iPhones with plenty of deals.

What Extras Do UK Phone Networks Offer?

As noted above, most of the UK networks included in our deals section offer additional extras (or benefits) for users on their networks. Let’s take a look at the extras offered by each UK network.

Three

Stream Netflix & Deezer For Free (even on mobile data)

Free WiFi Calling

Free-roaming in over 60 countries

O2

Priority tickets for UK venues

Fast-track entry at O2’s UK venues

Vodafone

Free-roaming in over 110 countries

10% off for students

Free Netflix, Spotify Mobile and Sky Sports Mobile TV on select tariffs

EE

Free BT Sport access (3 Months)

Free WiFi Calling

BT

Free BT Sport (On Select Plans)

BT Broadband users can make big savings

Should I Get A New iPhone or Older iPhone Like The iPhone XS?

As noted at the start of this page, Apple makes quite a few iPhones now. For new iPhones, you’re looking at the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2020.

But what about older models like the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus – are these phones still worth getting? If you’re looking for a cheaper contract for an iPhone, then, yes, they are – Apple’s older iPhones are cheaper on contract.

And the main reason I’d recommend older iPhones, and not older Android phones, is because Apple’s software support is incredible. You could buy an iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone XS Max today and it would get iOS updates well into the late 2020s.

With Android, if you bought a new Android phone today, it would probably stop getting updates within 18 months (two years tops). For this reason, Apple’s iPhone delivers way more value for money.

You can use an iPhone for longer, it will constantly be updated, and this means you’ll spend less on phones over a five year period compared to if you bought an Android phone.

Which iPhone Costs The Least To Buy?

The cheapest, newest iPhone you can buy right now is the iPhone SE 2020. But if you want an older flagship model, so you get FACE ID, an advanced camera, and things like an OLED display, you could also look at the iPhone XS Max – it’s an old flagship, it came out before the iPhone 11, but it is still insanely powerful. Only now, thanks to the release of the iPhone 11, you can pick it up on contract for a lot less.

And keep in mind that if you get the iPhone XS Max today, it will be getting iOS updates until well into the late 2020s. And it looks more or less identical to the iPhone 11 Pro when it’s inside a case, so most people won’t even know you’re using an old iPhone.

