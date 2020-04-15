The iPhone SE 2020 is FINALLY Here: Meet Apple’s $399.99 iPhone

The iPhone SE 2? The iPhone 9? It’s had many names but the $399.99 iPhone is now official and it’s called the iPhone SE…

Apple has officially announced the iPhone SE, its oft-rumored $399.99 iPhone. As expected, the iPhone SE is basically a riff on the iPhone 8, although it features an updated camera (the one from the iPhone XR) and Apple’s A13 CPU from the iPhone 11.

The iPhone SE has the same design as the iPhone 8, so the Home button and TouchID are back. On the back, you have a single-lens camera. Make no mistake: this is simply an iPhone 8 with a new CPU and a slightly updated camera.

Apple has not confirmed battery sizes or memory – although it’s likely to be the same as the iPhone 8.

The $399.99 model is at the 64GB version. If you want a 128GB iPhone 11 SE that’ll set you back $449 with the 256GB model topping the range out at $549.

The iPhone SE will be available in the following colors: black, white, and Product Red.

iPhone SE Specs:

Screen: 4.7-inch True Tone display

Rear cameras: 12-megapixel single 6-element lens, features OIS, flicker sensor for white balance, focus pixels, HDR, and portrait mode for people, video recording at

4K/60fps

Selfie camera: 7-megapixel camera

Dimensions: 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm, 148 grams

Processor: A13 Bionic

Memory: TBD

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Battery: TBD

OS: iOS 13

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, Dual SIM with eSIM

Biometric authentication: second-generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor

Wireless charging, Lightning connector, 5W charger included

IP67 protection

The #1 thing that will make the iPhone SE special, however, is that it will feature Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, a monumentally powerful ARM-based chipset. This is the same chipset that runs inside the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It’s also the most powerful SoC on the market right now – by a considerable margin.

This is important because, while the iPhone SE will lack many of the iPhone 11’s features, most notably in the camera department, it will pack in similar performance thanks to parity with its internal CPU and memory.

Basically, the iPhone SE will be cheap but it will perform where it counts – the A13 chipset is a beast and this will make the iPhone 9 a hugely impressive device, especially when compared to similarly-priced Android phones.

iPhone SE 2020 Release Date

The iPhone 11 SE will go up for pre-order on April 17 and the first units will begin shipping on April 24.

The iPhone SE 2020 is The iPhone Many Have Been Waiting For…

The iPhone SE sold really well when it first launched; the 4in iPhone was insanely popular with Apple’s existing user base as well as floating voters that were looking for a smaller, but equally powerful phone. Calls have been made since 2016 for a sequel to this phone; up to now, however, Apple has been focussed on its more expensive phones.

However, given current market trends, and the fact that brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and VIVO are fast-becoming the biggest phone brands on the market, something had to give – Apple had to adjust its business model and create something compelling for the lower-end of the market (where all the real growth and action is) – and this is where the iPhone 9 comes into play.

Why Apple Needs A Cheap iPhone

This is why the iPhone SE release has to happen now; Apple needs it in order to compete with the threat presented by phone brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus. Previously, Apple only had Samsung to worry about. Nowadays, it has several potential competitors to consider when making decisions about the direction of its phone business.

And ALL of these competitors are killing Apple in the one area that really counts – price. Consumers DO NOT want to pay $1000 for a phone, not when they know they can get something similar for 50% less from one of these new Chinese phone brands.

This is why flagship sales are down year on year; it’s not because of less demand, it’s because there is more competition than ever before and these Chinese brands really don’t mess around when it comes to price. I mean, just look at the OnePlus 7T (it’s now insanely cheap). It has killer specs, an amazing display, and camera. And it’s $200 cheaper than the iPhone 11…

And Apple has finally woken up to this fact which is why we are now getting a $399.99 iPhone.