This year’s iPhone looks set to be something special. Reports suggest Apple is prepping 1TB models and LiDAR sensors across the board…

Not so long ago, I wrote about why you should wait for the iPhone 13 (and not buy the iPhone 12).

At the time, the idea behind this post was driven mainly by the iPhone 12’s rather patchy battery performance – it is worse than the iPhone 11, by as much as four hours in some cases.

But now there is even more reason to wait for the iPhone 13, and this time it has nothing to do with battery life – it’s actually a couple of really exciting things.

The first relates to storage. According to MacRumors, Apple’s top-tier iPhone 13 models – the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max – will have a new, high-end storage option: 1TB.

Currently, the highest amount of storage you can get on an iPhone is 512GB. This new tier of storage almost doubles that with 1000GB of storage inside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

1TB iPhones & LiDAR Sensors On ALL Models? Surely Not…

I have no idea how much Apple’s 1TB iPhone 13 handsets will cost, but you can bet your trousers it’ll be close to $2000, maybe more.

The next big thing relates to the iPhone 13’s camera. All models will apparently feature Apple’s innovative LiDAR sensor – not just the Pro Max ones.

Like Apple did with OLED panels on the iPhone 12 range, LiDAR is said to be rolling out to ALL iPhone 13 models, including the cheapest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini variants.

If this is true, that is huge. Apple’s LiDAR sensor is very useful and its inclusion on Apple’s cheaper (and best-selling) iPhones will almost certainly help drive sales even higher than they already are.

Our tight integration of hardware and software enables incredible computational photography features like the expansion of Night mode to more cameras, and introduces support for HDR video with Dolby Vision. A state-of-the-art LiDAR Scanner means users can experience AR like never before, and also offers benefits to the camera with faster autofocus in low light and the introduction of Night mode portraits. These experiences and so much more make this the best iPhone lineup ever. Apple

This LiDAR rumor comes via Wedbush and Prosser, though the latter is skeptical.

I am as well.

I mean, LiDAR sensors on the cheapest iPhone 13 models would be fantastic, but this is not something I see happening.

The sensor itself isn’t cheap, that’s why it is usually reserved for the high-end models.

Apple can mitigate the cost of its inclusion inside the retail price, so unless Apple is about the hike the price of its entry-level iPhones, I wouldn’t hold my breath on the LiDAR front.

As for other updates coming to the iPhone 13, you have larger batteries (thank god), new and improved “next-gen” 5G modems, 120Hz displays for the Pro models, and sizeable camera updates on all models.

I just cannot wait to see how much Apple charges for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max. It is going to be stupidly expensive!

