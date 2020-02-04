How Much Is An iPhone 7 in 2020? Spoiler: Not Very Much…

The iPhone 7 might be getting on a little bit, but it is still a very popular choice – and when you see how much it now costs, you’ll know why!

If you’re looking at picking up an iPhone 7 (or iPhone 7 Plus) in 2020, you’re probably wondering how much the iPhone 7 costs, right? The good news is the iPhone 7 is now very cheap – you can get one for as little as $178 via Amazon – and that’s the 128GB model.

With the iPhone 7 Plus, you’re looking at slightly more – but only just. The iPhone 7 Plus can now be bought for $349, again via Amazon. And this phone is also the 256GB model (AKA the top of the line one). Now, when these phones came out, they retailed for $899 and $799, respectively.

Crazily, this is how much iPhone 7 handsets are worth these days (less than $350) which is great news for anyone that is looking for a bargain. Why? Simple: the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are still plenty powerful, so you can 100% get away with using one in 2020. Hell, millions of people all over the world are still running the iPhone 7 – it’s one of Apple’s most popular iPhone releases.

Should You Buy The iPhone 7 or The iPhone 7 Plus?

For me, there is no question about which phone you should get: the iPhone 7 Plus is the superior handset in nearly every way – from the camera to the display and battery life. The iPhone 7 Plus is a vastly better option than the smaller iPhone 7 model.

Battery life is important, right? The iPhone 7 Plus has a 30-40% better battery life than the iPhone 7, thanks to its larger battery cell. What about the camera? That’s important too. Well, the iPhone 7 Plus is better here as well. Even its display, though larger at 5.5in, is better – it’s a 1080p panel versus the iPhone 7’s barely-HD 720p display.

And because the iPhone 7 Plus is larger, it is kind of more useful in everyday life – whether you’re talking about reading a post online or watching a video. Having a larger display at a higher resolution just makes the web and content look better. And the iPhone 7 Plus’ display is still really good, even today (and that’s down to Apple’s Retina Display tech).

iPhone 7 Plus Specs (Still Good Enough For 2020)

I know, I know – you’re worried the iPhone 7’s specs won’t cut the mustard in 2020. You needn’t. I mean, just look at these specs:

Why The iPhone 7 is Still Worth It In 2020

You have 3GB of RAM under the hood, Apple’s monumentally powerful A10 Fusion chip, a CPU that broke all the records when it launched, a 12MP dual-lens camera on the rear (the iPhone XR doesn’t even have that), and to top things off nicely, both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are 100% water-proof (IP67, in case you’re wondering).

And, yes, all of the above is more than enough for 99.9% of users in 2020. You don’t need OLED panels and triple-lens cameras and 6GB of RAM to browse the web, take photos of your kids and send an email – not when you can do all that and more for less than $350 with an iPhone 7. A $1000 phone is nice, sure, but if you’re after value for money and care more about saving money than spending money, the iPhone 7 is a no brainer.

And remember: 99.9% of new features inside a phone never get used – or, they don’t get used properly. If you’re just a normal guy or gal that doesn’t want to spend too much on a phone, but you want an iPhone, looking at older, flagship models like the iPhone 7 Plus is one of the best ways to make this happen.

Another option is buying newer iPhone models – the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR – refurbished. Buying refurbished iPhones can save you an additional 40% on the handset’s usual RRP. Again, if you’re shopping with value for money in mind, it’s kind of impossible not to love refurbished iPhones – it’s the cheapest way to buy iPhones on the market.

Plus! The iPhone 7 Plus Has A Better Camera Than The iPhone XR

The iPhone XR came out in 2018, a full two years after the iPhone 7 Plus. But it is the iPhone 7 Plus that has the superior camera; it features a 12MP dual-lens setup on the rear that includes both a telephoto and wide-angle lens, whereas the iPhone XR’s is merely a single-lens camera.

And lest we forget: the iPhone XR retails for around double the price of the iPhone 7 Plus. Given all of the above, it’s easy to see why millions of people still use and look for iPhone 7 handsets – even in 2020. The iPhone 7 range is one of Apple’s classics. It sold in record numbers and it has aged beautifully. And the fact that it is still a viable option today tells you pretty much everything you need to know about this phone.

OK, But Where’s The Best Place To Buy iPhone 7?

The best place to buy an iPhone 7 kind of depends on you – where do you normally shop? You can get the iPhone 7 in nearly all the major online retail stores. But the following places have the best prices for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus:

