Compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a monster – but just how big is the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Apple changed tack in 2020. Rather than releasing two or three new models, it launched four new iPhone 12 models – you have the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro are Apple’s 2020 flagship releases. They have the best internal spec and the best cameras. They’re also the most expensive iPhone 12 models too.

How Big is The iPhone 12 Pro Max?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is listed with the following dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm and it weighs 228g. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7in Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels.

This is the biggest screen Apple has ever used on an iPhone.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 11 all use 6.1in displays, just like the iPhone XR did. This means, if you want a true phablet experience with your next iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one to go for.

How Big is The iPhone 12 Pro?

The iPhone 12 Pro is slightly cheaper than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And unlike last year’s iPhone 11 Pro, it too has a larger display. The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1in OLED panel, whereas 2019’s iPhone 11 Pro featured a 5.8in OLED panel.

Apple increased the size of the iPhone 12 Pro’s display because it now has a newer, smaller iPhone on offer – the iPhone 12 Mini which has a 5.4in OLED display. Interestingly, the iPhone 12 Mini, despite having a larger display than the iPhone SE 2020, is actually smaller than that phone.

In fact, the iPhone 12 Mini is closer in size to the original iPhone SE than the newer iPhone SE 2020 model.

Why is The iPhone 12 Pro Max Better?

With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you get the biggest battery on offer inside Apple’s iPhone 12 range, the best camera setup, and the largest, brightest display. This is why Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max is the true flagship in this year’s line-up.

Mostly, though, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is ALL about the camera. It has the most advanced camera array ever fitted to an iPhone. Here’s a breakdown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera specs:

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)

Which iPhone 12 Model Has Best Battery Life?

For battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro Max uses a 3687 mAh internal battery. This is quite a bit larger than the iPhone 12 Pro’s 2815 mAh battery. And because all of Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 releases run 5G, you will want to ensure you go with a model with the biggest possible battery.

Case in point: the base model iPhone 11 has better battery life than the iPhone 12 – by as much as four hours.

For this reason, if battery life is important to you, you’re best off going with the larger and more expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max over the smaller iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Or, if you’re not bothered about 5G, go with the iPhone 11 Pro in 2020 and save yourself a bunch of cash – the iPhone 11 Pro is now A LOT cheaper than it was earlier this year.